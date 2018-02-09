Dino Babers stays in-house for OC amid other Syracuse staff changes

A month and a half after Sean Lewis left to become the youngest head coach at the FBS level, Dino Babers has found a new, albeit familiar face to take over his Syracuse offense.

Staying in-house, as expected, for his new offensive coordinator, the football program officially confirmed in a press release announcing the restructuring of Babers’ staff that Mike Lynch has been promoted to that position. Lynch will also coach the Orange’s running backs.

Lynch, who had held the title of co-coordinator, will be a solo coordinator for the first time in his coaching career.

In addition to Lynch’s promotion, assistant head coach Kirk McCloud has taken over as the cornerbacks coach after spending the past three years as Babers’ wide receivers coach, the first at Bowling Green and the last two at Syracuse. McCloud’s former duties will now be split between two coaches, with Justin Lustig in charge of outside receivers and Reno Ferri inside receivers. The former will maintain his role as special teams coordinator, the latter will continue on as tight ends coach.

Finally, Nick Monroe, the secondary coach the past two seasons, will shift his focus solely to safeties.