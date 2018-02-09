Fewer seats could be in the cards at The Swamp as Florida evaluates stadium upgrades

Florida’s home stadium — The Swamp — is one of the loudest venues in the SEC and college football when things get cranked up and the Gators are rolling in the fall. If the place wants to maintain that sort of electric atmosphere however, they may need fans to get a little louder to make up for a potential reduced capacity at the place that is formally known as Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
That’s because a reduced capacity for the place is being explored as UF looks at their options for updating and renovating the place.
“There was a time when, probably when the north end zone (section) was done in the early ’90s, when seat count is all anyone cared about,” athletic director Scott Stricklin told the Associated Press last week. “Just cram as many people as possible in there. Obviously that is not (the case) when you talk to people who do facilities and stadiums these days.
“That’s not as important as quality and making sure you’re creating an environment that people want to come and participate in. The days of fans being OK sitting three hours on a piece of aluminum, I think, are gone. So we’ve got to find ways to upgrade the overall quality.”
Current capacity is just over 88,000 for The Swamp but it’s been 15 years since any work has been done on the stadium, which happened back in 2003 as part of a luxury suite expansion. It will still be some time before Florida even gets around to sprucing up the place and Stricklin seemed to indicate the timeline wouldn’t really start to get finalized until later this spring.
The Gators are currently in the middle of a $100 million facilities upgrade push, including $60 million of that total going toward a new football complex that is slated to open next summer. It seems addressing the aging issues at The Swamp are a bit further down the road but are not being forgotten as Stricklin and new coach Dan Mullen look to be overhauling the program from top to bottom in the coming years.
The Johnny Manziel the world knew from his days at Texas A&M was not exactly known as somebody who followed every rule in the book. That was, however, the old Johnny Football.
The new version, it seems, is adding NCAA rules compliance to his list of attributes as part of his on and off the field comeback. While Manziel’s Twitter account was somewhat active in sending some messages to occasional Aggies recruiting targets, it seems that somebody in the A&M compliance office reminded him that the school can get in some minor trouble for just that and now he will no longer be tweeting at recruits as a result.
NCAA bylaws limit former (and even current) players from most contact with prospective recruits. Obviously the Heisman Trophy winner telling players to head to College Station is a bit of a no-no and somebody at the school likely reached out before signing day on Wednesday to remind Manziel about the issue.
This, in turn, is also a good reminder to never tweet (or Snap/DM/call/text/etc.) recruits and leave the recruiting up to the coaching staff. New A&M coach Jimbo Fisher probably appreciates the sentiment the former Aggies QB had for his alma mater, but would probably rather avoid getting dragged in front of the NCAA to answer questions about all this in the future.
Make it three stops for Jeff Genyk in Evanston.
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald announced Friday afternoon that Genyk has rejoined the football program as special teams coordinator. Genyk was a part of the Wildcats football program from 1994-2003, with the first three years of that stint overlapping with Fitzgerald’s last three seasons as a Wildcats linebacker. Fitzgerald was also in his first three seasons as defensive backs then linebackers coach at NU during Genyk’s final three seasons.
Genyk also had a second stint at NU, serving as a consultant in 2015.
“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Genyk back to our Northwestern football family,” stated Fitzgerald. “Jeff is a tremendous football coach, but more importantly an outstanding leader who will make our young men better, both on and off the field. I was fortunate to learn from him first hand as a player and know his expertise will play a pivotal role as we continue to build towards a Big Ten championship.”
In the two years prior to this third stint at NU, Genyk was the special teams coordinator and running backs coach. Genyk was also the head coach at Eastern Michigan from 2004-08.
Bob Davie has spoken.
Late Thursday afternoon, New Mexico confirmed that it had suspended its head football coach for 30 days without pay. The suspension stemmed from a trio of investigations into allegations against Davie and the football program, with one of those probes encouraging UNM leadership to “take strong action to ensure that the University does not and will not — in any aspect of the University’s program, including athletics — tolerate sexual harassment, sexual assault, physical abuse or other prohibited misconduct against its students.”
One of the most damning allegations involved a female student reporting to university police that she was raped by a Lobos football player. After Davie caught wind of the alleged attack, the coach allegedly “held an all-team meeting in which he told the players to ‘get some dirt on this whore.'”
It was also alleged that Davie “used racist slurs during practice, and physically abused an injured athlete.”
In response to the suspension and allegations, Davie released the following statement:
Over the past nine months the University has conducted three investigations involving the football program dating back to 2012. None of these three investigations determined that I had violated any University policy. I have appealed the suspension imposed by Interim President Abdallah to the Board of Regents.
I fully cooperated in every respect and met multiple times with the investigators, but was never asked to meet with or provide information to Hogan. In fact, the Hogan Report reads “Given the lack of specific evidence that he or his staff engaged in criminal obstruction or retaliation with respect to these three incidences, we also determined that it was not necessary to interview Coach Davie or conduct a further review of additional police, OEO and medical records.”
While I do not think it is appropriate to discuss specifics of the investigation at this time, I will respond to one of several troubling allegations. Apparently some unnamed person has claimed that during a team meeting I told the players to “get some dirt on this [victim]”. None of the investigators told me about this claim or asked me if I ever made this remark. So there is no misunderstanding, never did I make that or any similar comment.
Two days after adding some youth to its roster, Iowa State received some very good news regarding one of its veterans.
Late last month, it was confirmed that Kyle Kempt was attempting to gain another season of eligibility from the NCAA. A little more than three weeks later, the football program confirmed the quarterback has indeed been granted the sixth year he sought.
“We are excited that Kyle was given another year of eligibility by the NCAA,” ISU head coach Matt Campbell said in a statement. “We alerted Kyle and our recruits when we received the clearance notification on Jan. 30. Since then all of our efforts had been focused on our 2018 football team and recruiting. Kyle has established himself as a leader on our team and we are thrilled by the NCAA’s decision to allow him to remain a Cyclone in 2018.”
“I’m relieved the decision has been made and extremely excited to be back with the team in 2018,” Kempt said. “We have a lot of work to do and it is a thrill for me to be able to represent this great university for another year. I am also thankful for the NCAA for looking at my situation so thoroughly and for all of the people involved in this process. They put in a lot of hard work and I really appreciate it.
Kempt made his first career start in October against Oklahoma last season, with his 343 yards and three touchdown passes leading the Cyclones to a stunning upset of the third-ranked Sooners. All told, ISU went 5-3 in eight starts under Kempt, who was named honorable mention All-Big 12 after the regular season.
The NCAA’s decision in Kempt’s favor was based on the “run-off” rule, which grants players who were “run off” from their original programs additional eligibility. Kempt began his collegiate career at Oregon State but didn’t play at all in two seasons, with the quarterback arguing to the NCAA that he was told by OSU officials that he “wasn’t going to play there.”
Tanner Lee used the same rule, albeit under different circumstances, to gain an extra year of eligibility at Nebraska that he ultimately didn’t use.