In statement, Bob Davie says he’s appealing suspension

Bob Davie has spoken.

Late Thursday afternoon, New Mexico confirmed that it had suspended its head football coach for 30 days without pay. The suspension stemmed from a trio of investigations into allegations against Davie and the football program, with one of those probes encouraging UNM leadership to “take strong action to ensure that the University does not and will not — in any aspect of the University’s program, including athletics — tolerate sexual harassment, sexual assault, physical abuse or other prohibited misconduct against its students.”

One of the most damning allegations involved a female student reporting to university police that she was raped by a Lobos football player. After Davie caught wind of the alleged attack, the coach allegedly “held an all-team meeting in which he told the players to ‘get some dirt on this whore.'”

It was also alleged that Davie “used racist slurs during practice, and physically abused an injured athlete.”

In response to the suspension and allegations, Davie released the following statement: