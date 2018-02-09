Iowa State QB Kyle Kempt granted sixth season of eligibility

Two days after adding some youth to its roster, Iowa State received some very good news regarding one of its veterans.
Late last month, it was confirmed that Kyle Kempt was attempting to gain another season of eligibility from the NCAA. A little more than three weeks later, the football program confirmed the quarterback has indeed been granted the sixth year he sought.
“We are excited that Kyle was given another year of eligibility by the NCAA,” ISU head coach Matt Campbell said in a statement. “We alerted Kyle and our recruits when we received the clearance notification on Jan. 30. Since then all of our efforts had been focused on our 2018 football team and recruiting. Kyle has established himself as a leader on our team and we are thrilled by the NCAA’s decision to allow him to remain a Cyclone in 2018.”
“I’m relieved the decision has been made and extremely excited to be back with the team in 2018,” Kempt said. “We have a lot of work to do and it is a thrill for me to be able to represent this great university for another year. I am also thankful for the NCAA for looking at my situation so thoroughly and for all of the people involved in this process. They put in a lot of hard work and I really appreciate it.
Kempt made his first career start in October against Oklahoma last season, with his 343 yards and three touchdown passes leading the Cyclones to a stunning upset of the third-ranked Sooners. All told, ISU went 5-3 in eight starts under Kempt, who was named honorable mention All-Big 12 after the regular season.
The NCAA’s decision in Kempt’s favor was based on the “run-off” rule, which grants players who were “run off” from their original programs additional eligibility. Kempt began his collegiate career at Oregon State but didn’t play at all in two seasons, with the quarterback arguing to the NCAA that he was told by OSU officials that he “wasn’t going to play there.”
Tanner Lee used the same rule, albeit under different circumstances, to gain an extra year of eligibility at Nebraska that he ultimately didn’t use.
Make it three stops for Jeff Genyk in Evanston.
Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald announced Friday afternoon that Genyk has rejoined the football program as special teams coordinator. Genyk was a part of the Wildcats football program from 1994-2003, with the first three years of that stint overlapping with Fitzgerald’s last three seasons as a Wildcats linebacker. Fitzgerald was also in his first three seasons as defensive backs then linebackers coach at NU during Genyk’s final three seasons.
Genyk also had a second stint at NU, serving as a consultant in 2015.
“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Genyk back to our Northwestern football family,” stated Fitzgerald. “Jeff is a tremendous football coach, but more importantly an outstanding leader who will make our young men better, both on and off the field. I was fortunate to learn from him first hand as a player and know his expertise will play a pivotal role as we continue to build towards a Big Ten championship.”
In the two years prior to this third stint at NU, Genyk was the special teams coordinator and running backs coach. Genyk was also the head coach at Eastern Michigan from 2004-08.
Bob Davie has spoken.
Late Thursday afternoon, New Mexico confirmed that it had suspended its head football coach for 30 days without pay. The suspension stemmed from a trio of investigations into allegations against Davie and the football program, with one of those probes encouraging UNM leadership to “take strong action to ensure that the University does not and will not — in any aspect of the University’s program, including athletics — tolerate sexual harassment, sexual assault, physical abuse or other prohibited misconduct against its students.”
One of the most damning allegations involved a female student reporting to university police that she was raped by a Lobos football player. After Davie caught wind of the alleged attack, the coach allegedly “held an all-team meeting in which he told the players to ‘get some dirt on this whore.'”
It was also alleged that Davie “used racist slurs during practice, and physically abused an injured athlete.”
In response to the suspension and allegations, Davie released the following statement:
Over the past nine months the University has conducted three investigations involving the football program dating back to 2012. None of these three investigations determined that I had violated any University policy. I have appealed the suspension imposed by Interim President Abdallah to the Board of Regents.
I fully cooperated in every respect and met multiple times with the investigators, but was never asked to meet with or provide information to Hogan. In fact, the Hogan Report reads “Given the lack of specific evidence that he or his staff engaged in criminal obstruction or retaliation with respect to these three incidences, we also determined that it was not necessary to interview Coach Davie or conduct a further review of additional police, OEO and medical records.”
While I do not think it is appropriate to discuss specifics of the investigation at this time, I will respond to one of several troubling allegations. Apparently some unnamed person has claimed that during a team meeting I told the players to “get some dirt on this [victim]”. None of the investigators told me about this claim or asked me if I ever made this remark. So there is no misunderstanding, never did I make that or any similar comment.
For the most recent hire to his Illinois coaching staff, Lovie Smith decided to go young. Really, really, really young.
Following up on reports from earlier in the week, the Fighting Illini confirmed that Austin Clark has been hired by Smith as his new defensive line coach. Clark spent the last two seasons as a defensive graduate assistant at USC, working specifically with both the Trojans’ defensive line and linebackers.
At 27 years old — he’ll be 28 in August — Clark is one of the youngest on-field assistants at the FBS level.
“Austin Clark came in for his interview and just blew us away with his enthusiasm and detail,” Smith said in a statement. “He brings an outstanding attitude and high level of energy to our program. Our players are going to love working with Austin. He is extremely detailed and has a plan for each of the guys on the defensive line. Austin gained some great experience in his previous position, and will be a terrific addition to our staff.”
Clark began his coaching career in 2015 as a recruiting assistant at his alma mater Cal, where he played defensive tackle for six injury-plagued years from 2009-14.
Texas and Texas A&M may not be battling on the gridiron in the here and now, but the two former rivals could be fighting it out for a sought-after transfer offensive lineman.
Last week, Bruce Feldman of SI.com reported that Michigan and Texas were the front-runners to land left tackle Calvin Anderson, who announced his transfer from Rice last month. Auburn, where he is visiting this weekend, Oklahoma and TCU were also possibilities according to the player himself.
In an update to his original story, Feldman is now reporting that A&M has entered the fray of late and, at minimum, could push TCU further into the background.
Update: As Anderson got ready to fly out to Auburn on the Friday after National Signing Day, he told SI that it’s plausible that Texas A&M could rise above TCU into his top five after he talks with the Aggies staff following the Auburn trip. A&M had offered Anderson earlier in the week.
It’s expected that Anderson will make a decision on his future no later than March 25, which is his birthday. It’s likely, though, that it’ll happen prior to that date.
Whichever of the contenders Anderson ultimately selects, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2018 as a graduate transfer.
After redshirting as a true freshman, Anderson started 36 straight games at left tackle for the Owls. He was honorable mention All-Conference USA each of the past two seasons.