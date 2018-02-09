Iowa State QB Kyle Kempt granted sixth season of eligibility

Two days after adding some youth to its roster, Iowa State received some very good news regarding one of its veterans.

Late last month, it was confirmed that Kyle Kempt was attempting to gain another season of eligibility from the NCAA. A little more than three weeks later, the football program confirmed the quarterback has indeed been granted the sixth year he sought.

“We are excited that Kyle was given another year of eligibility by the NCAA,” ISU head coach Matt Campbell said in a statement. “We alerted Kyle and our recruits when we received the clearance notification on Jan. 30. Since then all of our efforts had been focused on our 2018 football team and recruiting. Kyle has established himself as a leader on our team and we are thrilled by the NCAA’s decision to allow him to remain a Cyclone in 2018.”

“I’m relieved the decision has been made and extremely excited to be back with the team in 2018,” Kempt said. “We have a lot of work to do and it is a thrill for me to be able to represent this great university for another year. I am also thankful for the NCAA for looking at my situation so thoroughly and for all of the people involved in this process. They put in a lot of hard work and I really appreciate it.

Kempt made his first career start in October against Oklahoma last season, with his 343 yards and three touchdown passes leading the Cyclones to a stunning upset of the third-ranked Sooners. All told, ISU went 5-3 in eight starts under Kempt, who was named honorable mention All-Big 12 after the regular season.

The NCAA’s decision in Kempt’s favor was based on the “run-off” rule, which grants players who were “run off” from their original programs additional eligibility. Kempt began his collegiate career at Oregon State but didn’t play at all in two seasons, with the quarterback arguing to the NCAA that he was told by OSU officials that he “wasn’t going to play there.”

Tanner Lee used the same rule, albeit under different circumstances, to gain an extra year of eligibility at Nebraska that he ultimately didn’t use.