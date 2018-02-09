One of the top punters in Cal history transfers to Arizona

Yes, punters are people too, which means they can transfer as well.
The latest example of what’s a rather rare phenomenon is Dylan Klumph, who announced on Twitter Friday night that he has decided to takes his leave of the Cal football program. Not only that, Klumph revealed his destination — Kevin Sumlin‘s Arizona Wildcats.
The punter will be leaving the Bears as a graduate transfer, giving him immediate eligibility at the Pac-12 school for what will be his final season.
Originally a junior college transfer who redshirted his 2015 season at Cal, Klumph has averaged 43.9 yards per punt the past two years. According to his official Cal bio, he’s the all-time leading punter in the school’s history.
Klumph’s 44.8 yards per punt average in 2016 was second in the conference and good for eighth nationally. This past season, he averaged 43 yards on his 46 punts.
Of his 96 career punts, 29 were placed inside of the 20-yard line and just six went into the end zone for touchbacks.
Thursday, Oregon graduate transfer Khalil Oliver tweeted that he decided to spend his final season of college football at Missouri. A day later, one of Oliver’s former teammates has followed suit.
Alex Ofodile confirmed to Rivals.com Friday that he has decided to transfer from Oregon to Mizzou as well. Like Oliver, Ofodile, who played his high school football in the state of Missouri, will be a grad transfer and can play for the Tigers in 2018. Unlike his teammate, however, he will have two years of eligibility remaining,
According to the wide receiver, the coaching change in Eugene helped fuel the move to Columbia.
“I think it’s just perfect timing,” Ofodile told PowerMizzou.com. “I felt like with Oregon going through so many changes coaching staff-wise over the years, I just kind of felt like I gave my all to them, but it’s kind of time to end my career coming back home.”
A four-star member of the Ducks’ 2015 recruiting class, Ofodile was rated as the No. 12 receiver in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Missouri; and the No. 120 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only three signees in UO’s class that year were rated higher than Ofodile.
Despite that lofty recruiting pedigree, Ofodile finished the UO portion of his career with just four catches for 31 yards. Three of those receptions and 23 of the yards came this past season.
The issue of concussions and college football is not going away anytime soon and it seems a new front is being opened in the courts to that effect.
The Pennsylvania Record reports that a new lawsuit has been filed against the NCAA by former Army football player Charles Schretzman and his wife. The suit alleges the organization was negligent in not informing him of the potential dangers of head trauma, which later led him to developing Lou Gehrig’s disease three years ago.
“The NCAA’s breach of its duty to exercise reasonable care based on its knowledge and what it should have known caused Mr. Schretzman to subsequently develop many neurocognitive conditions and have to endure numerous neurological symptoms,” the suit states, according to the Record.
Schretzman was a linebacker at West Point in the late 1980’s and later retired as a lieutenant colonel in the Army. He is reportedly seeking damages in the case as well as the NCAA covering legal fees. Interestingly, in an interview with the Dayton Daily News from two years ago, wife Stacy said that both football and Schretzman’s his last trip to Afghanistan could be at fault for his Lou Gehrig’s diagnosis.
The NCAA typically does not comment on ongoing legal matters but something says the association will be look at a wave of similar lawsuits in other states if Schretzman’s case moves forward.
Florida’s home stadium — The Swamp — is one of the loudest venues in the SEC and college football when things get cranked up and the Gators are rolling in the fall. If the place wants to maintain that sort of electric atmosphere however, they may need fans to get a little louder to make up for a potential reduced capacity at the place that is formally known as Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
That’s because a reduced capacity for the place is being explored as UF looks at their options for updating and renovating the place.
“There was a time when, probably when the north end zone (section) was done in the early ’90s, when seat count is all anyone cared about,” athletic director Scott Stricklin told the Associated Press last week. “Just cram as many people as possible in there. Obviously that is not (the case) when you talk to people who do facilities and stadiums these days.
“That’s not as important as quality and making sure you’re creating an environment that people want to come and participate in. The days of fans being OK sitting three hours on a piece of aluminum, I think, are gone. So we’ve got to find ways to upgrade the overall quality.”
Current capacity is just over 88,000 for The Swamp but it’s been 15 years since any work has been done on the stadium, which happened back in 2003 as part of a luxury suite expansion. It will still be some time before Florida even gets around to sprucing up the place and Stricklin seemed to indicate the timeline wouldn’t really start to get finalized until later this spring.
The Gators are currently in the middle of a $100 million facilities upgrade push, including $60 million of that total going toward a new football complex that is slated to open next summer. It seems addressing the aging issues at The Swamp are a bit further down the road but are not being forgotten as Stricklin and new coach Dan Mullen look to be overhauling the program from top to bottom in the coming years.
The Johnny Manziel the world knew from his days at Texas A&M was not exactly known as somebody who followed every rule in the book. That was, however, the old Johnny Football.
The new version, it seems, is adding NCAA rules compliance to his list of attributes as part of his on and off the field comeback. While Manziel’s Twitter account was somewhat active in sending some messages to occasional Aggies recruiting targets, it seems that somebody in the A&M compliance office reminded him that the school can get in some minor trouble for just that and now he will no longer be tweeting at recruits as a result.
NCAA bylaws limit former (and even current) players from most contact with prospective recruits. Obviously the Heisman Trophy winner telling players to head to College Station is a bit of a no-no and somebody at the school likely reached out before signing day on Wednesday to remind Manziel about the issue.
This, in turn, is also a good reminder to never tweet (or Snap/DM/call/text/etc.) recruits and leave the recruiting up to the coaching staff. New A&M coach Jimbo Fisher probably appreciates the sentiment the former Aggies QB had for his alma mater, but would probably rather avoid getting dragged in front of the NCAA to answer questions about all this in the future.