Oregon transfer Khalil Oliver tweets move to Mizzou

A little over four months after leaving Oregon, Khalil Oliver has found himself a new college football home.

On his personal Twitter account Thursday, Oliver announced that he will “be continuing my playing career and furthering my education at the University of Missouri.” The defensive back made his decision after taking a visit to Mizzou’s campus this past weekend.

As he’s coming to the Tigers as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2018. He’s also hoping that he’ll get a medical hardship waiver for the 2017 season that would give him another year of eligibility he can use in 2019.

Excited to finally announce I’ll be continuing my playing career and furthering my education at the University of Missouri 🐯🐯 pic.twitter.com/re5FruL6E8 — Khalil Oliver (@Deramus26) February 8, 2018

Oliver played in 26 games during his time with the Ducks, and was named as the team’s Most Outstanding Special Teams Player for the 2016 season. He started the opener this past season, his first career start, but didn’t play the remainder of the year because of an injury sustained in that game vs. Southern Utah.

That injury situation lends credence to the safety getting a waiver for another year of eligibility.