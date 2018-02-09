Texas A&M might be in the mix for former Rice starting LT

Texas and Texas A&M may not be battling on the gridiron in the here and now, but the two former rivals could be fighting it out for a sought-after transfer offensive lineman.

Last week, Bruce Feldman of SI.com reported that Michigan and Texas were the front-runners to land left tackle Calvin Anderson, who announced his transfer from Rice last month. Auburn, where he is visiting this weekend, Oklahoma and TCU were also possibilities according to the player himself.

In an update to his original story, Feldman is now reporting that A&M has entered the fray of late and, at minimum, could push TCU further into the background.

Update: As Anderson got ready to fly out to Auburn on the Friday after National Signing Day, he told SI that it’s plausible that Texas A&M could rise above TCU into his top five after he talks with the Aggies staff following the Auburn trip. A&M had offered Anderson earlier in the week.

It’s expected that Anderson will make a decision on his future no later than March 25, which is his birthday. It’s likely, though, that it’ll happen prior to that date.

Whichever of the contenders Anderson ultimately selects, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2018 as a graduate transfer.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Anderson started 36 straight games at left tackle for the Owls. He was honorable mention All-Conference USA each of the past two seasons.