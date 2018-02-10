RB Madre London taking a grad transfer out of Michigan State

Last month, LJ Scott confirmed that he would be eschewing early entry into the NFL draft and returning to Michigan State for one more season. This month, the Spartans’ backfield has been hit by some not-so-unexpected attrition.

Madre London took to his personal Twitter account Friday to announce that he has decided to transfer out of Mark Dantonio‘s football program. While no specific reason for the parting of ways was given in his social media missive, the fact that Scott returned and London will be entering his final season of eligibility likely played a significant role in the decision.

London is on schedule to graduate from MSU in May, which will allow him to play for another FBS program in 2018.

Forever and Always will be a Spartan Dawg. 💯 pic.twitter.com/bfne8yLpaf — Madre London (@madrelondon) February 9, 2018

As a redshirt freshman, London started the first six games of the 2015 season before an ankle injury opened the door for Scott to take over the job as the bell-cow in the Spartans’ running game. Scott led the Spartans in rushing each of the past three seasons — 898 in 2017, 994 in 2016, 699 in 2015 — while London ran for a combined 924 yards in that span. Nearly 400 (399) of London’s career yards came in the first six games of that 2015 season.

Last year, London was third on the team with 304 yards on the ground while accounting for three of his eight career touchdowns.