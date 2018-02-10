Report: Jim McElwain ‘strong contender’ for Michigan job

This past week, a pair of reports surfaced that had former Florida head coach Jim McElwain interviewing for a vacancy on Jim Harbaugh‘s Michigan staff. As the weekend chugs along, that chatter isn’t dissipating at all.
Bruce Feldman of SI.com tweeted Saturday night that Toledo offensive coordinator Brian Wright took his name out of the running for the job coaching Wolverines wide receivers. Harbaugh has a vacancy he’s looking to fill after Dan Enos, hired in early January, left for a job at Alabama later that month.
In the same tweet, Feldman also noted that McElwain “is a strong contender” to fill the void created by Enos’ departure.
Under the direction of offensive coordinator Tim Drevno, Michigan’s offense was tied for 91st nationally in averaging 25.2 points per game this past season. At least one of the initial reports connecting McElwain to U-M had the coach taking over as the play-caller on offense.
In his three seasons at Florida, however, the Gators’ offense finished 109th (22.1 ppg, 2017), 107th (23.9 ppg, 2016) and 99th (23.2) in scoring. Those numbers were with McElwain as head coach; calling plays at Alabama under the notoriously conservative Nick Saban from 2008-11, the Crimson Tide’s numbers went…
2008 — 30.1 ppg, 35th nationally
2009 — 32.1 ppg, 22nd
2010 — 35.5 ppg, 18th
2011 — 34.8 ppg, 20th
One situation’s not like the other, but McElwain could end up being yet another poster boy for the Peter Principle — something that Harbaugh’s interest indicates he’s at least considering when it comes to breathing some much-needed life into a limp offense.
Once a heralded recruit, Eli Brown has decided to take an abrupt and surprising early leave of the Kentucky football program.
Brown confirmed to Tyler Mansfield, a reporter from Western Kentucky’s student newspaper, this week that he’s transferring from the Wildcats. A UK spokesperson subsequently confirmed that the linebacker has indeed taken his leave of Mark Stoops‘ team.
No specific reason for the decision was given.
A four-star member of UK’s 2015 recruiting class, Brown was rated as the No. 20 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Kentucky according to 247Sports.com. Brown was the highest-rated player in the Wildcats’ class that year.
After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Brown played in 12 games in 2016. Because of injury, the 6-2, 215-pound redshirt sophomore started five games this past season and was seemingly in line for significant playing time in 2018 prior to his decision to transfer.
With all due respect to Steve Spurrier, the most successful run at Florida in the past couple of decades happened when both Tim Tebow and Dan Mullen were on the sidelines at The Swamp. Perhaps not surprisingly, the latter is trying to recreate a little of that title-winning magic by bringing the former back on board.
SEC Country notes that Mullen was conducting a regular question and answer session with Gators fans after National Signing Day on Wednesday and the Heisman Trophy winner’s name was brought up. As you could expect, the new Florida coach was not shy in heaping praise on his former star pupil and apparently has been trying hard to bring Tebow back into the fold in some fashion.
“I talked to Timmy, and I’d love to get Timmy back in the program in whatever role he would want to come in,” Mullen reportedly said. “He’s got a lot of things going on. I talked to him the other day, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ He’s like, ‘I’m taking batting practice.’ He was somewhere in California or Arizona. He’s got baseball going on.
“Before that, he was in Southeast Asia on a mission trip. So his plate’s full, but we’d love to get him back in whatever capacity.”
Tebow’s plate is indeed full, and that even includes wearing blue and orange as a minor leaguer for the New York Mets. He remains an analyst with the SEC Network and apparently lives in Gainesville now so it’s not like the star quarterback is ever that far from his beloved Gators nowadays. Still, that’s not the same as being on staff with the team like some in the fan base would like to see.
Perhaps one day in the future Tebow will settle down a little bit and begin some sort of coaching or ambassador-like career with the Gators. For now though, Mullen will have to be content with seeing his old quarterback around town or getting interviewed by him on TV.
Alabama didn’t haul in the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the first time in ages this past Wednesday which means it’s time for the Crimson Tide to blow everything up and start over.
We’re only half-joking.
The Tuscaloosa News says that the school’s board of trustees approved a $2 million budget for a new recruiting lounge for the football program, which will span two floors at the team’s Mal Moore Athletic Facility and result in the renovation of some 7,447 square-feet. All the latest bells and whistles are slated to be incorporated, including new video systems, graphics and furniture.
“Nobody wants to tell Nick Saban no?” Physical Properties Committee chairman James Wilson III joked.
No designs were released but the Birmingham firm of Davis Architects was hired by the board to spearhead the project.
Between Alabama’s latest national title, an upgraded football staff and this latest facilities upgrade, something says Saban will be able to get back on track and bump the Tide up on the recruiting trail going forward after that horrendous dip all the way down to No. 7 in the 247Sports’ team rankings.
Rutgers confirmed to NJ.com on Saturday morning that wide receiver Dacoven Bailey was no longer with the football team or at the school following a December arrest in his home state of Texas.
Bailey was charged with sexual assault shortly before New Year’s and released on bond not long after. He is one of four men in the North Texas area who were accused of raping a 15-year old girl in early July.
“I had no idea of any of it, neither did he. Not until December,” the player’s mother, Shileta Bailey, told KXII. “I didn’t raise him to do those things but everybody gets caught up in certain situations.”
The young Bailey had just wrapped up his sophomore season with the Scarlet Knights having played in 23 games over two years, including making three starts in 2017. He caught nine passes for 122 yards and a touchdown last season and also contributed on special teams and, occasionally, defense.
The school nor head coach Chris Ash have not released a statement beyond confirming to local reporters that Bailey was no longer with the team.