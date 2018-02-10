Rutgers dismisses WR Dacoven Bailey after arrest for sexual assault in Texas

Rutgers confirmed to NJ.com on Saturday morning that wide receiver Dacoven Bailey was no longer with the football team or at the school following a December arrest in his home state of Texas.

Bailey was charged with sexual assault shortly before New Year’s and released on bond not long after. He is one of four men in the North Texas area who were accused of raping a 15-year old girl in early July.

“I had no idea of any of it, neither did he. Not until December,” the player’s mother, Shileta Bailey, told KXII. “I didn’t raise him to do those things but everybody gets caught up in certain situations.”

The young Bailey had just wrapped up his sophomore season with the Scarlet Knights having played in 23 games over two years, including making three starts in 2017. He caught nine passes for 122 yards and a touchdown last season and also contributed on special teams and, occasionally, defense.

The school nor head coach Chris Ash have not released a statement beyond confirming to local reporters that Bailey was no longer with the team.