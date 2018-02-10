Rutgers dismisses WR Dacoven Bailey after arrest for sexual assault in Texas

Rutgers confirmed to NJ.com on Saturday morning that wide receiver Dacoven Bailey was no longer with the football team or at the school following a December arrest in his home state of Texas.
Bailey was charged with sexual assault shortly before New Year’s and released on bond not long after. He is one of four men in the North Texas area who were accused of raping a 15-year old girl in early July.
“I had no idea of any of it, neither did he. Not until December,” the player’s mother, Shileta Bailey, told KXII. “I didn’t raise him to do those things but everybody gets caught up in certain situations.”
The young Bailey had just wrapped up his sophomore season with the Scarlet Knights having played in 23 games over two years, including making three starts in 2017. He caught nine passes for 122 yards and a touchdown last season and also contributed on special teams and, occasionally, defense.
The school nor head coach Chris Ash have not released a statement beyond confirming to local reporters that Bailey was no longer with the team.
Last month, LJ Scott confirmed that he would be eschewing early entry into the NFL draft and returning to Michigan State for one more season. This month, the Spartans’ backfield has been hit by some not-so-unexpected attrition.
Madre London took to his personal Twitter account Friday to announce that he has decided to transfer out of Mark Dantonio‘s football program. While no specific reason for the parting of ways was given in his social media missive, the fact that Scott returned and London will be entering his final season of eligibility likely played a significant role in the decision.
London is on schedule to graduate from MSU in May, which will allow him to play for another FBS program in 2018.
As a redshirt freshman, London started the first six games of the 2015 season before an ankle injury opened the door for Scott to take over the job as the bell-cow in the Spartans’ running game. Scott led the Spartans in rushing each of the past three seasons — 898 in 2017, 994 in 2016, 699 in 2015 — while London ran for a combined 924 yards in that span. Nearly 400 (399) of London’s career yards came in the first six games of that 2015 season.
Last year, London was third on the team with 304 yards on the ground while accounting for three of his eight career touchdowns.
Yes, punters are people too, which means they can transfer as well.
The latest example of what’s a rather rare phenomenon is Dylan Klumph, who announced on Twitter Friday night that he has decided to takes his leave of the Cal football program. Not only that, Klumph revealed his destination — Kevin Sumlin‘s Arizona Wildcats.
The punter will be leaving the Bears as a graduate transfer, giving him immediate eligibility at the Pac-12 school for what will be his final season.
Originally a junior college transfer who redshirted his 2015 season at Cal, Klumph has averaged 43.9 yards per punt the past two years. According to his official Cal bio, he’s the all-time leading punter in the school’s history.
Klumph’s 44.8 yards per punt average in 2016 was second in the conference and good for eighth nationally. This past season, he averaged 43 yards on his 46 punts.
Of his 96 career punts, 29 were placed inside of the 20-yard line and just six went into the end zone for touchbacks.
Thursday, Oregon graduate transfer Khalil Oliver tweeted that he decided to spend his final season of college football at Missouri. A day later, one of Oliver’s former teammates has followed suit.
Alex Ofodile confirmed to Rivals.com Friday that he has decided to transfer from Oregon to Mizzou as well. Like Oliver, Ofodile, who played his high school football in the state of Missouri, will be a grad transfer and can play for the Tigers in 2018. Unlike his teammate, however, he will have two years of eligibility remaining,
According to the wide receiver, the coaching change in Eugene helped fuel the move to Columbia.
“I think it’s just perfect timing,” Ofodile told PowerMizzou.com. “I felt like with Oregon going through so many changes coaching staff-wise over the years, I just kind of felt like I gave my all to them, but it’s kind of time to end my career coming back home.”
A four-star member of the Ducks’ 2015 recruiting class, Ofodile was rated as the No. 12 receiver in the country; the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Missouri; and the No. 120 recruit overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. Only three signees in UO’s class that year were rated higher than Ofodile.
Despite that lofty recruiting pedigree, Ofodile finished the UO portion of his career with just four catches for 31 yards. Three of those receptions and 23 of the yards came this past season.
The issue of concussions and college football is not going away anytime soon and it seems a new front is being opened in the courts to that effect.
The Pennsylvania Record reports that a new lawsuit has been filed against the NCAA by former Army football player Charles Schretzman and his wife. The suit alleges the organization was negligent in not informing him of the potential dangers of head trauma, which later led him to developing Lou Gehrig’s disease three years ago.
“The NCAA’s breach of its duty to exercise reasonable care based on its knowledge and what it should have known caused Mr. Schretzman to subsequently develop many neurocognitive conditions and have to endure numerous neurological symptoms,” the suit states, according to the Record.
Schretzman was a linebacker at West Point in the late 1980’s and later retired as a lieutenant colonel in the Army. He is reportedly seeking damages in the case as well as the NCAA covering legal fees. Interestingly, in an interview with the Dayton Daily News from two years ago, wife Stacy said that both football and Schretzman’s his last trip to Afghanistan could be at fault for his Lou Gehrig’s diagnosis.
The NCAA typically does not comment on ongoing legal matters but something says the association will be look at a wave of similar lawsuits in other states if Schretzman’s case moves forward.