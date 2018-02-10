Top-rated signee in Kentucky’s 2015 class decides to transfer

Once a heralded recruit, Eli Brown has decided to take an abrupt and surprising early leave of the Kentucky football program.
Brown confirmed to Tyler Mansfield, a reporter from Western Kentucky’s student newspaper, this week that he’s transferring from the Wildcats. A UK spokesperson subsequently confirmed that the linebacker has indeed taken his leave of Mike Stoops‘ team.
No specific reason for the decision was given.
A four-star member of UK’s 2015 recruiting class, Brown was rated as the No. 20 outside linebacker in the country and the No. 2 player at any position in the state of Kentucky according to 247Sports.com. Brown was the highest-rated player in the Wildcats’ class that year.
After taking a redshirt as a true freshman, Brown played in 12 games in 2016. Because of injury, the 6-2, 215-pound redshirt sophomore started five games this past season and was seemingly in line for significant playing time in 2018 prior to his decision to transfer.
With all due respect to Steve Spurrier, the most successful run at Florida in the past couple of decades happened when both Tim Tebow and Dan Mullen were on the sidelines at The Swamp. Perhaps not surprisingly, the latter is trying to recreate a little of that title-winning magic by bringing the former back on board.
SEC Country notes that Mullen was conducting a regular question and answer session with Gators fans after National Signing Day on Wednesday and the Heisman Trophy winner’s name was brought up. As you could expect, the new Florida coach was not shy in heaping praise on his former star pupil and apparently has been trying hard to bring Tebow back into the fold in some fashion.
“I talked to Timmy, and I’d love to get Timmy back in the program in whatever role he would want to come in,” Mullen reportedly said. “He’s got a lot of things going on. I talked to him the other day, ‘Hey, what are you doing?’ He’s like, ‘I’m taking batting practice.’ He was somewhere in California or Arizona. He’s got baseball going on.
“Before that, he was in Southeast Asia on a mission trip. So his plate’s full, but we’d love to get him back in whatever capacity.”
Tebow’s plate is indeed full, and that even includes wearing blue and orange as a minor leaguer for the New York Mets. He remains an analyst with the SEC Network and apparently lives in Gainesville now so it’s not like the star quarterback is ever that far from his beloved Gators nowadays. Still, that’s not the same as being on staff with the team like some in the fan base would like to see.
Perhaps one day in the future Tebow will settle down a little bit and begin some sort of coaching or ambassador-like career with the Gators. For now though, Mullen will have to be content with seeing his old quarterback around town or getting interviewed by him on TV.
Alabama didn’t haul in the No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the first time in ages this past Wednesday which means it’s time for the Crimson Tide to blow everything up and start over.
We’re only half-joking.
The Tuscaloosa News says that the school’s board of trustees approved a $2 million budget for a new recruiting lounge for the football program, which will span two floors at the team’s Mal Moore Athletic Facility and result in the renovation of some 7,447 square-feet. All the latest bells and whistles are slated to be incorporated, including new video systems, graphics and furniture.
“Nobody wants to tell Nick Saban no?” Physical Properties Committee chairman James Wilson III joked.
No designs were released but the Birmingham firm of Davis Architects was hired by the board to spearhead the project.
Between Alabama’s latest national title, an upgraded football staff and this latest facilities upgrade, something says Saban will be able to get back on track and bump the Tide up on the recruiting trail going forward after that horrendous dip all the way down to No. 7 in the 247Sports’ team rankings.
Rutgers confirmed to NJ.com on Saturday morning that wide receiver Dacoven Bailey was no longer with the football team or at the school following a December arrest in his home state of Texas.
Bailey was charged with sexual assault shortly before New Year’s and released on bond not long after. He is one of four men in the North Texas area who were accused of raping a 15-year old girl in early July.
“I had no idea of any of it, neither did he. Not until December,” the player’s mother, Shileta Bailey, told KXII. “I didn’t raise him to do those things but everybody gets caught up in certain situations.”
The young Bailey had just wrapped up his sophomore season with the Scarlet Knights having played in 23 games over two years, including making three starts in 2017. He caught nine passes for 122 yards and a touchdown last season and also contributed on special teams and, occasionally, defense.
The school nor head coach Chris Ash have not released a statement beyond confirming to local reporters that Bailey was no longer with the team.
Last month, LJ Scott confirmed that he would be eschewing early entry into the NFL draft and returning to Michigan State for one more season. This month, the Spartans’ backfield has been hit by some not-so-unexpected attrition.
Madre London took to his personal Twitter account Friday to announce that he has decided to transfer out of Mark Dantonio‘s football program. While no specific reason for the parting of ways was given in his social media missive, the fact that Scott returned and London will be entering his final season of eligibility likely played a significant role in the decision.
London is on schedule to graduate from MSU in May, which will allow him to play for another FBS program in 2018.
As a redshirt freshman, London started the first six games of the 2015 season before an ankle injury opened the door for Scott to take over the job as the bell-cow in the Spartans’ running game. Scott led the Spartans in rushing each of the past three seasons — 898 in 2017, 994 in 2016, 699 in 2015 — while London ran for a combined 924 yards in that span. Nearly 400 (399) of London’s career yards came in the first six games of that 2015 season.
Last year, London was third on the team with 304 yards on the ground while accounting for three of his eight career touchdowns.