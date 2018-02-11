Maryland QB Caleb Henderson gives up playing career, will remain with team

At this time last year, it looked like Caleb Henderson was in line to win the quarterback battle for D.J. Durkin‘s second Maryland team. A 6-foot-3 signal-caller from Burke, Va., Henderson signed with North Carolina out of high school but transferred to Maryland ahead of the 2016 season, meaning he would become eligible in 2017.

But he broke his foot in spring practice and then injured his elbow during the season, and is now hanging it up.

Just want to set the record straight I have been hurt since I broke my foot at the end of spring until the end of my season with my elbow. I was not the same after my surgery. I have decided to step away from my playing days but am going to help Maryland football because I believ — CALEB HENDERSON (@C_Hendo6) February 9, 2018

e in coach Durkin and this program. We will be something as a program very soon. Thank you for all the support over the years I will always have love for the dmv. Thank you and go terps — CALEB HENDERSON (@C_Hendo6) February 9, 2018

Henderson appeared in two games as a Terp, throwing one incomplete pass.

He will remain on with the program, but his exact role has not been determined.