Scott Frost went to adorable lengths in order to win over a recruit’s mom

Winning over a player’s mom is key to any recruitment, specifically for an out-of-state player and particularly when you’re a new head coach without a track record of success on the field.

So when Scott Frost visited Felicia Tannor at her job at Rainbow Elementary in Decatur, Ga., it was important the new Nebraska coach win her over. And he did just that.

Frost happened to arrive when Tannor was cleaning the cafeteria, so Frost jumped in to help.

“He helped with all that stuff,” Miller Grove High School head coach Justin Larmond told Huskers Illustrated. “He just happened to be there at the time they were cleaning up. He just pitched in and did everything. He picked chairs up, helped take out the trash. All that stuff.

“She absolutely loved it. She called me afterwards and she talked with me about it. That really caught her attention.”

Needless to say, Nebraska won the approval of the elder Tannor in order to land Caleb Tannor. A 6-foot-3, 225-pound defensive end from Lithonia, Ga., Tannor was a 4-star recruit who held offers from Florida and Auburn among a plethora of others, and one of six such 4-star players in Frost’s 24-man initial signing class.