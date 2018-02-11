UTSA hires longtime SEC assistant as DL coach

A coach with a longtime connection to the SEC has been added to Frank Wilson‘s UT-San Antonio coaching staff.

David Turner, the football program announced Saturday night, has been hired by Wilson as UTSA’s defensive line coach. Turner has spent the past 16 seasons with SEC football programs, most recently as defensive tackles coach and defensive running-game coordinator at Texas A&M.

Prior to that, he was the defensive line coach at Mississippi State. He also served in the same capacity with the Bulldogs from 2007-09.

The other staffs in that conference on which Turner served were Kentucky (2010-12), Alabama (2006) and Vanderbilt (2002-05). The UK stint was his second at the school as he coached defensive ends from 1993-94 as well.

“I am elated to be able to nab one of the SEC’s best coaches over the last [16] years in David Turner,” Wilson said in a statement. “He is well-connected, well-respected and regarded as one of the top defensive line coaches in the nation. His attention to detail and teaching ability will allow our players to maximize their potential.

In addition to his time in the SEC, other stops in a coaching career that stretches back three decades include Minnesota (2001), Virginia (1997-2000) and North Carolina State (1995-96).