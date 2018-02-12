Ex-Maryland OL coach Dave Borbely hired in same job by Pitt

Once again, Pat Narduzzi has a full and complete coaching staff.

Pitt announced in a press release Monday that Dave Borbely has been hired as Narduzzi’s latest offensive line coach. Borbely replaces John Peterson, who spent three years overseeing the Panthers’ line before parting ways with the program last month.

Borbely comes to Pittsburgh from Maryland, where he spent the past two seasons. The 37-year coaching veteran spent his first season with the Terrapins as line coach, then served as the special assistant to head coach D.J. Durkin the second.

Borbely also has a professional tie to Narduzzi’s staff as he worked with offensive coordinator Shawn Watson when the two were at Louisville together from 2011-13. He also coached the Cardinals’ line in 2010 as well.

“After a long and detailed search, I’m really thrilled to welcome Dave Borbely as our new offensive line coach,” Narduzzi said in a statement. “We could not have hired a more experienced or qualified coach to continue our growth on the offensive front. Dave is an outstanding teacher who knows how to develop players.

“He owns a long relationship with our offensive coordinator, Shawn Watson, which will be a major strength for our coaches and players alike. Dave has a great football mind and will be a huge asset in our game planning throughout the season.”

In addition to his time at Maryland and Louisville, Borbely has also been the line coach at Virginia (2015, 2006-09), Colorado (2002-05), Notre Dame (1998-2001), Stanford (1995-97), Tulane (1992-94) and Rice (1986-88).

“I want to thank Coach Narduzzi and the Pitt staff for this opportunity,” Borbely said. “To have the chance to coach at an institution with such rich history like Pitt is a huge honor for me. Also, to have the opportunity to coach where Joe Moore started his great legacy as the best in the business is very humbling. I’m greatly looking forward to getting started.”