Getty Images

Ex-Maryland OL coach Dave Borbely hired in same job by Pitt

By John TaylorFeb 12, 2018, 11:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

Once again, Pat Narduzzi has a full and complete coaching staff.

Pitt announced in a press release Monday that Dave Borbely has been hired as Narduzzi’s latest offensive line coach. Borbely replaces John Peterson, who spent three years overseeing the Panthers’ line before parting ways with the program last month.

Borbely comes to Pittsburgh from Maryland, where he spent the past two seasons. The 37-year coaching veteran spent his first season with the Terrapins as line coach, then served as the special assistant to head coach D.J. Durkin the second.

Borbely also has a professional tie to Narduzzi’s staff as he worked with offensive coordinator Shawn Watson when the two were at Louisville together from 2011-13. He also coached the Cardinals’ line in 2010 as well.

“After a long and detailed search, I’m really thrilled to welcome Dave Borbely as our new offensive line coach,” Narduzzi said in a statement. “We could not have hired a more experienced or qualified coach to continue our growth on the offensive front. Dave is an outstanding teacher who knows how to develop players.

“He owns a long relationship with our offensive coordinator, Shawn Watson, which will be a major strength for our coaches and players alike. Dave has a great football mind and will be a huge asset in our game planning throughout the season.”

In addition to his time at Maryland and Louisville, Borbely has also been the line coach at Virginia (2015, 2006-09), Colorado (2002-05), Notre Dame (1998-2001), Stanford (1995-97), Tulane (1992-94) and Rice (1986-88).

“I want to thank Coach Narduzzi and the Pitt staff for this opportunity,” Borbely said. “To have the chance to coach at an institution with such rich history like Pitt is a huge honor for me. Also, to have the opportunity to coach where Joe Moore started his great legacy as the best in the business is very humbling. I’m greatly looking forward to getting started.”

K-State loses a second offensive player to transfer

Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 12, 2018, 9:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

Personnel attrition has been a mini-theme of late for Kansas State, and that roster movement has continued.

On his personal Twitter account Sunday, wide receiver Dominique Heath announced his decision to transfer from K-State. That same day, running back Dalvin Warmack took to the same social media website to do the same.

Like Heath, Warmack will be leaving the Wildcats as a graduate transfer.

This past season, Warmack ran for a career-high 252 yards and three touchdowns. Those totals were good for third amongst K-State running backs.

Warmack will finish the Wildcats portion of his collegiate playing career with 527 yards and three touchdowns on 101 carries. He also added six receptions for another 76 yards.

USC announces extensions for Tee Martin, Clancy Pendergast

USC athletics
By John TaylorFeb 12, 2018, 6:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

Last month, reports surfaced that USC had extended the contract of offensive coordinator Tee Martin.  Monday evening, the football program did those reports one better.

The football program has confirmed that not has Martin received a contract extension, but so has his coordinator counterpart on the other side of the ball, Clancy Pendergast, as well.  The details of the twin extensions were not released.

Martin, who was the subject of numerous reports connecting him to various jobs the past few months, has been at USC since 2012, and was promoted to coordinator in December of 2015.  Pendergast has been the Trojans’ defensive coordinator the past two seasons.

Just last week, the football program announced that head coach Clay Helton had signed a contract extension as well.

Penn State announces future games with Nevada, San Jose State and Bowling Green

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettFeb 12, 2018, 5:38 PM EST
Leave a comment

At long last, our national nightmare is over. Penn State is finally going to meet Nevada and San Jose State on the gridiron, and the Nittany Lions are going to kill both birds with the same season.

Penn State on Monday announced it has scheduled future games with Nevada, San Jose State as well as Bowling Green. Penn State hosts Nevada on Sept. 5 for its 2020 season opener and hosts San Jose State on Sept. 19. The Nittany Lions will visit Virginia Tech on Sept. 12 of that season, meaning all three of Penn State’s non-conference opponents in 2020 will be first-timers.

Penn State last played a Mountain West opponent on Sept. 26, 2015, a 37-21 win over San Diego State in State College.

The Nittany Lions also added a Sept. 7, 2024 game with Bowling Green to be played at Beaver Stadium. Penn State has played Bowling Green twice before, but not since 1998 — a 48-3 Penn State win.

 

Ohio State reportedly set to hire Temple defensive coordinator Taver Johnson as CBs coach

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettFeb 12, 2018, 4:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ohio State has already hired away one active FBS defensive coordinator this winter, luring Alex Grinch away from Washington State to serve as its 10th assistant coach. Now the Buckeyes have done it a second time.

As Eleven Warriors pointed out Monday, Ohio State lists Temple defensive coordinator Taver Johnson in its online employee directory in an unspecified role. FootballScoop followed shortly thereafter reporting that Johnson will be Ohio State’s cornerbacks coach. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.)

The Johnson hiring closes an Inception-like loop of Ohio State cornerbacks coaches. Johnson first served as Ohio State’s corners coach from 2007-11, working under Jim Tressel and then for the season of Luke Fickell as the interim head coach, and was offered a spot to stay on after Urban Meyer was hired as head coach. Johnson rebuffed Meyer, opting instead to take the linebackers job at Arkansas.

Meyer hired Kerry Coombs away from Cincinnati to work as his cornerbacks coach instead, and Coombs remained in that role until January, when he left to join former Buckeye Mike Vrabel‘s staff with the Tennessee Titans.

So now Johnson has been hired to replace Coombs, who was hired to replace Johnson.

Johnson recently completed his first season as Temple’s defensive coordinator. He spent the previous three seasons coaching defensive backs at Purdue.