Getty Images

K-State loses a second offensive player to transfer

By John TaylorFeb 12, 2018, 9:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

Personnel attrition has been a mini-theme of late for Kansas State, and that roster movement has continued.

On his personal Twitter account Sunday, wide receiver Dominique Heath announced his decision to transfer from K-State. That same day, running back Dalvin Warmack took to the same social media website to do the same.

Like Heath, Warmack will be leaving the Wildcats as a graduate transfer.

This past season, Warmack ran for a career-high 252 yards and three touchdowns. Those totals were good for third amongst K-State running backs.

Warmack will finish the Wildcats portion of his collegiate playing career with 527 yards and three touchdowns on 101 carries. He also added six receptions for another 76 yards.

USC announces extensions for Tee Martin, Clancy Pendergast

USC athletics
By John TaylorFeb 12, 2018, 6:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

Last month, reports surfaced that USC had extended the contract of offensive coordinator Tee Martin.  Monday evening, the football program did those reports one better.

The football program has confirmed that not has Martin received a contract extension, but so has his coordinator counterpart on the other side of the ball, Clancy Pendergast, as well.  The details of the twin extensions were not released.

Martin, who was the subject of numerous reports connecting him to various jobs the past few months, has been at USC since 2012, and was promoted to coordinator in December of 2015.  Pendergast has been the Trojans’ defensive coordinator the past two seasons.

Just last week, the football program announced that head coach Clay Helton had signed a contract extension as well.

Penn State announces future games with Nevada, San Jose State and Bowling Green

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettFeb 12, 2018, 5:38 PM EST
Leave a comment

At long last, our national nightmare is over. Penn State is finally going to meet Nevada and San Jose State on the gridiron, and the Nittany Lions are going to kill both birds with the same season.

Penn State on Monday announced it has scheduled future games with Nevada, San Jose State as well as Bowling Green. Penn State hosts Nevada on Sept. 5 for its 2020 season opener and hosts San Jose State on Sept. 19. The Nittany Lions will visit Virginia Tech on Sept. 12 of that season, meaning all three of Penn State’s non-conference opponents in 2020 will be first-timers.

Penn State last played a Mountain West opponent on Sept. 26, 2015, a 37-21 win over San Diego State in State College.

The Nittany Lions also added a Sept. 7, 2024 game with Bowling Green to be played at Beaver Stadium. Penn State has played Bowling Green twice before, but not since 1998 — a 48-3 Penn State win.

 

Ohio State reportedly set to hire Temple defensive coordinator Taver Johnson as CBs coach

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettFeb 12, 2018, 4:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

Ohio State has already hired away one active FBS defensive coordinator this winter, luring Alex Grinch away from Washington State to serve as its 10th assistant coach. Now the Buckeyes have done it a second time.

As Eleven Warriors pointed out Monday, Ohio State lists Temple defensive coordinator Taver Johnson in its online employee directory in an unspecified role. FootballScoop followed shortly thereafter reporting that Johnson will be Ohio State’s cornerbacks coach. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.)

The Johnson hiring closes an Inception-like loop of Ohio State cornerbacks coaches. Johnson first served as Ohio State’s corners coach from 2007-11, working under Jim Tressel and then for the season of Luke Fickell as the interim head coach, and was offered a spot to stay on after Urban Meyer was hired as head coach. Johnson rebuffed Meyer, opting instead to take the linebackers job at Arkansas.

Meyer hired Kerry Coombs away from Cincinnati to work as his cornerbacks coach instead, and Coombs remained in that role until January, when he left to join former Buckeye Mike Vrabel‘s staff with the Tennessee Titans.

So now Johnson has been hired to replace Coombs, who was hired to replace Johnson.

Johnson recently completed his first season as Temple’s defensive coordinator. He spent the previous three seasons coaching defensive backs at Purdue.

Arkansas State threatening to sue Miami over canceled football game

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettFeb 12, 2018, 2:02 PM EST
5 Comments

Arkansas State was scheduled to host Miami on Sept. 9 of last year. As we know, that didn’t happen. Hurricane Irma struck Florida at that time, and Miami made the decision not to make the trip in order to allow its players and staff to brace for, you know, a hurricane.

The opportunity to host a program of the caliber of Miami was, obviously, a big deal for Arkansas State. It’s not often that a 5-time national champion makes the trip to Jonesboro. As such, Arkansas State went to a considerable effort to play the game, including working with ESPN to move the game to Friday, Sept. 8, and to house Miami players and staff in the days after the game.

Still, Miami didn’t come.

And now, after months of discussion, diplomacy between the two schools has devolved to the point where lawyers between the two schools are sending accusatory letters to one another.

In a letter sent Friday from Miami’s assistant general counsel James Rowlee to Arkansas State’s general counsel, Brad Phelps, the Hurricanes have argued that, though they have unfilled dates in 2020 and ’21, Miami cannot travel to Jonesboro because those dates have to be home games and as such offered to visit in 2024 or ’25.

Phelps, in a letter obtained by KAIT-TV, argued for Arkansas State, in a letter sent today, that waiting a decade or more to fulfill a home-and-home (Arkansas State first visited in Miami in 2014) was ridiculous, and that Miami could visit Arkansas State in 2020 or ’21, it just doesn’t want to. Arkansas State also offered to make another visit to Miami for a one-off game in exchange for Miami giving up a home game in 2020 or ’21.

Anticipating that Miami would not agree to visit before 2024, Phelps dug up a quote Mark Richt gave to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that, yes, Miami could have made the trip to Jonesboro if it really wanted to do so. Arguing that the Hurricanes’ no-show induced considerable harm on Arkansas State — and it’s hard to argue otherwise; how many season tickets were sold on the basis of getting to see Miami? — is now seeking damages of $650,000, as outlined in the contract agreed upon by the two schools — and the Red Wolves want it by Thursday, or they’re going to sue.

The question now is if Miami feels strongly about its offer for a 2024-25 makeup date and its Hurricane Irma out clause to make that case in court, or if the Hurricanes want to cut Arkansas State a check and simply move on.

Whatever the result, don’t count on Arkansas State and Miami scheduling a second home-and-home.