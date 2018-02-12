Ohio State reportedly set to hire Temple defensive coordinator Taver Johnson as CBs coach

Ohio State has already hired away one active FBS defensive coordinator this winter, luring Alex Grinch away from Washington State to serve as its 10th assistant coach. Now the Buckeyes have done it a second time.
As Eleven Warriors pointed out Monday, Ohio State lists Temple defensive coordinator Taver Johnson in its online employee directory in an unspecified role. FootballScoop followed shortly thereafter reporting that Johnson will be Ohio State’s cornerbacks coach. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.)
The Johnson hiring closes an Inception-like loop of Ohio State cornerbacks coaches. Johnson first served as Ohio State’s corners coach from 2007-11, working under Jim Tressel and then for the season of Luke Fickell as the interim head coach, and was offered a spot to stay on after Urban Meyer was hired as head coach. Johnson rebuffed Meyer, opting instead to take the linebackers job at Arkansas.
Meyer hired Kerry Coombs away from Cincinnati to work as his cornerbacks coach instead, and Coombs remained in that role until January, when he left to join former Buckeye Mike Vrabel‘s staff with the Tennessee Titans.
So now Johnson has been hired to replace Coombs, who was hired to replace Johnson.
Johnson recently completed his first season as Temple’s defensive coordinator. He spent the previous three seasons coaching defensive backs at Purdue.