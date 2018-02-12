USC athletics

USC announces extensions for Tee Martin, Clancy Pendergast

By John TaylorFeb 12, 2018, 6:48 PM EST
Last month, reports surfaced that USC had extended the contract of offensive coordinator Tee Martin.  Monday evening, the football program did those reports one better.

The football program has confirmed that not has Martin received a contract extension, but so has his coordinator counterpart on the other side of the ball, Clancy Pendergast, as well.  The details of the twin extensions were not released.

Martin, who was the subject of numerous reports connecting him to various jobs the past few months, has been at USC since 2012, and was promoted to coordinator in December of 2015.  Pendergast has been the Trojans’ defensive coordinator the past two seasons.

Just last week, the football program announced that head coach Clay Helton had signed a contract extension as well.

Penn State announces future games with Nevada, San Jose State and Bowling Green

By Zach BarnettFeb 12, 2018, 5:38 PM EST
At long last, our national nightmare is over. Penn State is finally going to meet Nevada and San Jose State on the gridiron, and the Nittany Lions are going to kill both birds with the same season.

Penn State on Monday announced it has scheduled future games with Nevada, San Jose State as well as Bowling Green. Penn State hosts Nevada on Sept. 5 for its 2020 season opener and hosts San Jose State on Sept. 19. The Nittany Lions will visit Virginia Tech on Sept. 12 of that season, meaning all three of Penn State’s non-conference opponents in 2020 will be first-timers.

Penn State last played a Mountain West opponent on Sept. 26, 2015, a 37-21 win over San Diego State in State College.

The Nittany Lions also added a Sept. 7, 2024 game with Bowling Green to be played at Beaver Stadium. Penn State has played Bowling Green twice before, but not since 1998 — a 48-3 Penn State win.

 

Ohio State reportedly set to hire Temple defensive coordinator Taver Johnson as CBs coach

By Zach BarnettFeb 12, 2018, 4:06 PM EST
Ohio State has already hired away one active FBS defensive coordinator this winter, luring Alex Grinch away from Washington State to serve as its 10th assistant coach. Now the Buckeyes have done it a second time.

As Eleven Warriors pointed out Monday, Ohio State lists Temple defensive coordinator Taver Johnson in its online employee directory in an unspecified role. FootballScoop followed shortly thereafter reporting that Johnson will be Ohio State’s cornerbacks coach. (Full disclosure: I also work for FootballScoop.)

The Johnson hiring closes an Inception-like loop of Ohio State cornerbacks coaches. Johnson first served as Ohio State’s corners coach from 2007-11, working under Jim Tressel and then for the season of Luke Fickell as the interim head coach, and was offered a spot to stay on after Urban Meyer was hired as head coach. Johnson rebuffed Meyer, opting instead to take the linebackers job at Arkansas.

Meyer hired Kerry Coombs away from Cincinnati to work as his cornerbacks coach instead, and Coombs remained in that role until January, when he left to join former Buckeye Mike Vrabel‘s staff with the Tennessee Titans.

So now Johnson has been hired to replace Coombs, who was hired to replace Johnson.

Johnson recently completed his first season as Temple’s defensive coordinator. He spent the previous three seasons coaching defensive backs at Purdue.

Arkansas State threatening to sue Miami over canceled football game

By Zach BarnettFeb 12, 2018, 2:02 PM EST
Arkansas State was scheduled to host Miami on Sept. 9 of last year. As we know, that didn’t happen. Hurricane Irma struck Florida at that time, and Miami made the decision not to make the trip in order to allow its players and staff to brace for, you know, a hurricane.

The opportunity to host a program of the caliber of Miami was, obviously, a big deal for Arkansas State. It’s not often that a 5-time national champion makes the trip to Jonesboro. As such, Arkansas State went to a considerable effort to play the game, including working with ESPN to move the game to Friday, Sept. 8, and to house Miami players and staff in the days after the game.

Still, Miami didn’t come.

And now, after months of discussion, diplomacy between the two schools has devolved to the point where lawyers between the two schools are sending accusatory letters to one another.

In a letter sent Friday from Miami’s assistant general counsel James Rowlee to Arkansas State’s general counsel, Brad Phelps, the Hurricanes have argued that, though they have unfilled dates in 2020 and ’21, Miami cannot travel to Jonesboro because those dates have to be home games and as such offered to visit in 2024 or ’25.

Phelps, in a letter obtained by KAIT-TV, argued for Arkansas State, in a letter sent today, that waiting a decade or more to fulfill a home-and-home (Arkansas State first visited in Miami in 2014) was ridiculous, and that Miami could visit Arkansas State in 2020 or ’21, it just doesn’t want to. Arkansas State also offered to make another visit to Miami for a one-off game in exchange for Miami giving up a home game in 2020 or ’21.

Anticipating that Miami would not agree to visit before 2024, Phelps dug up a quote Mark Richt gave to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that, yes, Miami could have made the trip to Jonesboro if it really wanted to do so. Arguing that the Hurricanes’ no-show induced considerable harm on Arkansas State — and it’s hard to argue otherwise; how many season tickets were sold on the basis of getting to see Miami? — is now seeking damages of $650,000, as outlined in the contract agreed upon by the two schools — and the Red Wolves want it by Thursday, or they’re going to sue.

The question now is if Miami feels strongly about its offer for a 2024-25 makeup date and its Hurricane Irma out clause to make that case in court, or if the Hurricanes want to cut Arkansas State a check and simply move on.

Whatever the result, don’t count on Arkansas State and Miami scheduling a second home-and-home.

Wife of former Ohio State player says it’s ‘a little upsetting’ school hasn’t reached out after New York Times piece

By Zach BarnettFeb 12, 2018, 12:19 PM EST
5 Comments

Ten days ago, Emily Kelly published a long opinion piece in the New York Times titled, “I’m the Wife of a Former N.F.L. Player. Football Destroyed His Mind.” In it, Kelly outlines the way in which her husband, 43-year-old Rob Kelly, has struggled to live a normal life since leaving football 15 year ago.

Among the symptoms Mrs. Kelly wrote that her husband exhibited were:

After years of little to no sleep, he alternated between sleeping either three hours a night or 20. I’d wake up to find every blind and curtain in the house closed and Rob sitting on the sofa with a blank expression on his face. He no longer felt comfortable driving, refused to leave the house and cut off contact with everyone.

Specific details about how he wanted his funeral to be, and his demand that he be cremated, were brought up with excruciating frequency. One particularly dark time, he went five days without eating anything; he drank only water and a few swigs of chocolate milk. He was suffering deeply and barely surviving. My love and affection seemed to offer no comfort or solace. I felt helpless.

Emily Kelly said she found comfort in a Facebook group of more than 2,400 women with loved ones suffering through a similar existence in their post-NFL careers.

But Rob Kelly wasn’t just an NFL player (he played four seasons with the Saints and one with the Patriots before an injury ended his career in 2002), of course. A Newark, Ohio, native, Kelly played safety for Ohio State, helping the John Cooper-led Buckeyes win the Big Ten and defeat Arizona State in the Rose Bowl in his senior season of 1996.

And in the days since the piece was published, Emily Kelly says she’s heard from a number of people, but nothing from anyone with the Ohio State football program.

“It’s a little upsetting,” Emily Kelly told the Newark Advocate. “You’d think they would reach out. You’d think they would have (said) ‘What can we do? How can we help?”

For his part, Rob Kelly, who no longer watches football, said the intent of the piece was not to single any one group or individual out. Instead, it was to get across this one, sobering point: “We’re not trying to point the blame at anybody other than to say this isn’t a safe sport to play from when you’re 8 years old,” he said.

 