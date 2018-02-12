Getty Images

Wife of former Ohio State player says it’s ‘a little upsetting’ school hasn’t reached out after New York Times piece

By Zach BarnettFeb 12, 2018, 12:19 PM EST
2 Comments

Ten days ago, Emily Kelly published a long opinion piece in the New York Times titled, “I’m the Wife of a Former N.F.L. Player. Football Destroyed His Mind.” In it, Kelly outlines the way in which her husband, 43-year-old Rob Kelly, has struggled to live a normal life since leaving football 15 year ago.

Among the symptoms Mrs. Kelly wrote that her husband exhibited were:

After years of little to no sleep, he alternated between sleeping either three hours a night or 20. I’d wake up to find every blind and curtain in the house closed and Rob sitting on the sofa with a blank expression on his face. He no longer felt comfortable driving, refused to leave the house and cut off contact with everyone.

Specific details about how he wanted his funeral to be, and his demand that he be cremated, were brought up with excruciating frequency. One particularly dark time, he went five days without eating anything; he drank only water and a few swigs of chocolate milk. He was suffering deeply and barely surviving. My love and affection seemed to offer no comfort or solace. I felt helpless.

Emily Kelly said she found comfort in a Facebook group of more than 2,400 women with loved ones suffering through a similar existence in their post-NFL careers.

But Rob Kelly wasn’t just an NFL player (he played four seasons with the Saints and one with the Patriots before an injury ended his career in 2002), of course. A Newark, Ohio, native, Kelly played safety for Ohio State, helping the John Cooper-led Buckeyes win the Big Ten and defeat Arizona State in the Rose Bowl in his senior season of 1996.

And in the days since the piece was published, Emily Kelly says she’s heard from a number of people, but nothing from anyone with the Ohio State football program.

“It’s a little upsetting,” Emily Kelly told the Newark Advocate. “You’d think they would reach out. You’d think they would have (said) ‘What can we do? How can we help?”

For his part, Rob Kelly, who no longer watches football, said the intent of the piece was not to single any one group or individual out. Instead, it was to get across this one, sobering point: “We’re not trying to point the blame at anybody other than to say this isn’t a safe sport to play from when you’re 8 years old,” he said.

 

Arkansas State threatening to sue Miami over canceled football game

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettFeb 12, 2018, 2:02 PM EST
Leave a comment

Arkansas State was scheduled to host Miami on Sept. 9 of last year. As we know, that didn’t happen. Hurricane Irma struck Florida at that time, and Miami made the decision not to make the trip in order to allow its players and staff to brace for, you know, a hurricane.

The opportunity to host a program of the caliber of Miami was, obviously, a big deal for Arkansas State. It’s not often that a 5-time national champion makes the trip to Jonesboro. As such, Arkansas State went to a considerable effort to play the game, including working with ESPN to move the game to Friday, Sept. 8, and to house Miami players and staff in the days after the game.

Still, Miami didn’t come.

And now, after months of discussion, diplomacy between the two schools has devolved to the point where lawyers between the two schools are sending accusatory letters to one another.

In a letter sent Friday from Miami’s assistant general counsel James Rowlee to Arkansas State’s general counsel, Brad Phelps, the Hurricanes have argued that, though they have unfilled dates in 2020 and ’21, Miami cannot travel to Jonesboro because those dates have to be home games and as such offered to visit in 2024 or ’25.

Phelps, in a letter obtained by KAIT-TV, argued for Arkansas State, in a letter sent today, that waiting a decade or more to fulfill a home-and-home (Arkansas State first visited in Miami in 2014) was ridiculous, and that Miami could visit Arkansas State in 2020 or ’21, it just doesn’t want to. Arkansas State also offered to make another visit to Miami for a one-off game in exchange for Miami giving up a home game in 2020 or ’21.

Anticipating that Miami would not agree to visit before 2024, Phelps dug up a quote Mark Richt gave to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that, yes, Miami could have made the trip to Jonesboro if it really wanted to do so. Arguing that the Hurricanes’ no-show induced considerable harm on Arkansas State — and it’s hard to argue otherwise; how many season tickets were sold on the basis of getting to see Miami? — is now seeking damages of $650,000, as outlined in the contract agreed upon by the two schools — and the Red Wolves want it by Thursday, or they’re going to sue.

The question now is if Miami feels strongly about its offer for a 2024-25 makeup date and its Hurricane Irma out clause to make that case in court, or if the Hurricanes want to cut Arkansas State a check and simply move on.

Whatever the result, don’t count on Arkansas State and Miami scheduling a second home-and-home.

WR Dominique Heath announces transfer from K-State on Twitter

Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 12, 2018, 8:58 AM EST
Leave a comment

One season removed from being the most productive member of Kansas State’s passing game, Dominique Heath has decided to move in another direction.

Heath took to his personal Twitter account Sunday to announce that he will be transferring from K-State.  A North Carolina native, Heath stated in his social media missive that he wants “to continue my football career [somewhere] closer to home.”

As the wide receiver will be leaving as a graduate transfer, Heath will be eligible to play at another FBS program closer to his Tar Heel State home in 2018.

In 2016, Heath, a two-star 2014 recruit, led the Wildcats with 45 receptions.  His 438 yards and three touchdowns were good for second on the team that year.  This past season, he had 22 catches for 196 yards.  Both of those totals were fourth on the team.

Heath will finish the K-State portion of his playing career with 947 yards and seven touchdowns on 95 receptions.

Bills pull third staffer away from Alabama

Associated Press
By John TaylorFeb 11, 2018, 9:22 PM EST
2 Comments

Sean McDermott‘s second coaching staff in Buffalo will have a decidedly Crimson Tide hue to it.

The Bills have confirmed reports that surfaced over the weekend that McDermott has hired Shea Tierney as an offensive assistant. As of yet, the organization hasn’t given Tierney a specific title.

Tierney has spent the past two seasons on Nick Saban‘s Alabama staff as an offensive analyst. He has previous NFL experience, having worked with the Philadelphia Eagles for the four years prior to his time in Alabama as a coaching intern.

The Tuscaloosa-to-Buffalo pipeline has been quite busy the past four weeks.

In mid-January, the Bills announced that Alabama offensive coordinator Brian Daboll had taken the same job with the NFL club. A week ago, it was confirmed that offensive analyst William Vlachos would be following Daboll to the Bills as an offensive assistant.

Report: Alabama has interest in ECU grad transfer QB Gardner Minshew

Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 11, 2018, 6:49 PM EST
1 Comment

Alabama wasn’t able to land a quarterback in its most recent recruiting class, so it appears the Crimson Tide are taking a swing at the graduate transfer tree.

Citing unnamed sources, al.com is reporting that Alabama is in hot pursuit of Gardner Minshew. That pursuit falls in line with Nick Saban stating after National Signing Day that he would likely add another player to the quarterback room prior to the start of summer camp.

On Jan. 30, East Carolina announced that Minshew had withdrawn from school to tend to a personal matter in his home state of Mississippi. At the time, Pirates head coach Scottie Montgomery stated “[t]he door will certainly remain open for him to return to ECU.”

Alabama’s interest in a grad transfer at the position will do nothing to quell the rumors that Jalen Hurts, the starter for each of the last 29 games over the past two seasons, is a potential candidate for a transfer. Hurts was benched in favor of Tua Tagovailoa in the national championship game, with the true freshman’s comeback heroics signaling a likely changing of the guard at the position.

As for Minshew, he started five games for the Pirates last season, throwing for 2,140 yards, 16 touchdowns and seven interceptions in completing just over 57 percent of his 304 pass attempts. Prior to his departure from ECU, he was penciled in as the Pirates’ 2018 starting quarterback.