Alabama awarded patent for sideline medical tent

By John TaylorFeb 13, 2018, 9:55 AM EST
This is something you don’t see every day, at least when it comes to college football.

Making its debut in 2015, the sideline medical tent used by the Alabama football team has since gained a significant foothold in the sport, with more than 70 high school, college and pro teams using the structures during games to aid in the evaluation of injuries. According to al.com and ESPN, the University of Alabama has, following a 15-month process, now been awarded a patent for a tent that is now officially named the SidelineER.

From the website’s report:

… the collapsible sideline workstation was created by UA sports medicine director Jeff Allen and four mechanical engineering students. It debuted in 2015 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The following year, the university licensed the technology to Kinematic Sports — a company formed by Allen and two of the students who worked on the project, Jared Cassity and Patrick Powell.

“It’s taken off because physicians and athletic trainers recognize the definite need for a product like this on their sideline,” Allen said in quotes distributed by the university. “It’s very easy to operate and easy to use, so people see it can be beneficial.”

There’s also at least one non-medical advantage to having the tent on the sidelines.

“If you gotta use the restroom, you can go in there,” former Crimson Tide tight end O.J. Howard told USA Today in a story that was published in January of 2016. “Sometimes you might have to (urinate) in a bottle or something. I’ve heard of guys doing that before. I think it’s cool how it pops up and then pops back down, but most of all it keeps you from having to go all the way to locker room. You can go in there, change, put on (a different piece of equipment) if you have to. It’s very convenient.”

AAC 2018 season kicks off with Civil ConFLiCT

By Kevin McGuireFeb 13, 2018, 11:33 AM EST
Defending American Athletic Conference champion UCF will kick off their conference title defense on August 30 when they visit UConn in the conference and season opener for both teams. The Civil ConFLiCT is the first game on the 2018 conference schedule released by the AAC on Tuesday. The conference will play a series of Thursday night games on national TV and will hold the conference championship game on Saturday, December 1. Kickoff times and television schedules will be decided at a later time, for the most part.

The AAC will continue to play an eight-game conference schedule with each team playing five games against division opponents and three games against teams from the opposing division. The conference championship game will be played at the top division champion’s campus at the end of the season just as it has the previous three seasons. The annual Army-Navy Game, which of course involves AAC member Navy, will continue to be played the week following the AAC championship game (Dec. 8).

The AAC’s Thursday night schedule will begin on September 20 with Temple hosting Tulsa and will feature Houston vs. Tulsa on Oct. 4, UCF vs. Temple on Nov. 1, and Houston vs. Tulane on Nov. 15. The Thursday night games could be altered depending on the NFL’s pending Thursday night schedule (Temple can’t play at home if the Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled for a home game). The Thursday night games will be scheduled to air on ESPN, and the conference championship game will be aired on either ABC or ESPN (it has aired on ABC each of the past three seasons).

The AAC will also play games on Friday nights this season, including three on the day after Thanksgiving for the regular season finale; USF hosting UCF, Memphis hosting Houston, and Cincinnati hosting ECU. That could be a big day for the AAC with potential division championships on the line.

The AAC will have 19 nonconference games against power conference opponents, including eight against ACC teams, four against the Big Ten, and three against the Big 12.

You can check out the full AAC football schedule HERE.

Pair of Florida State football players cited after smoking blunt near Doak Campbell Stadium

By John TaylorFeb 13, 2018, 8:22 AM EST
College-aged football players and ganja? Didn’t see that one coming.

According to both the Tampa Bay Times and Tallahassee Democrat, defensive back Kyle Meyers and running back Zaquandre White were cited on marijuana-related complaints last month. The Democrat writes that “[p]olice say they caught them smoking a blunt within sight of Doak Campbell Stadium.”

Both players face complaints of possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis. White faces an additional complaint of possession of narcotic equipment.

The Times offered further details as to what led to the legal issues:

… Myers and … White were spotted by the Tallahassee Police Department parking multiple times in a gravel lot after 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 31. Police approached their car and saw White smoking a marijuana cigarette, according to an incident report.

Meyers told police that he and White smoke marijuana together “occasionally but not often.” Meyers said they passed the cannabis back and forth to each other, and Meyers threw the marijuana cigarette into a Gatorade bottle when he saw police approaching, according to the report.

Meyers cooperated with the investigation, but White was described in the report as being “argumentative” at times.” He told police that the cigarette was not marijuana, even after it tested positive for cannabis at the scene. Traces of the drug were also found on his pants.

The football program is aware of the incident and is handling the situation internally.

A four-star member of FSU’s 2017 recruiting class, White took a redshirt as a true freshman last season. Prior to this, White’s most noteworthy claim to fame since coming to Tallahassee was being present for a heated verbal argument between quarterback Deondre Francois and his girlfriend that turned physical. Francois was subsequently cleared by an investigation into the incident.

Meyers has played in all 26 games the past two seasons for the Seminoles. In that span, he’s been credited with 43 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception.

Ex-Maryland OL coach Dave Borbely hired in same job by Pitt

By John TaylorFeb 12, 2018, 11:11 PM EST
Once again, Pat Narduzzi has a full and complete coaching staff.

Pitt announced in a press release Monday that Dave Borbely has been hired as Narduzzi’s latest offensive line coach. Borbely replaces John Peterson, who spent three years overseeing the Panthers’ line before parting ways with the program last month.

Borbely comes to Pittsburgh from Maryland, where he spent the past two seasons. The 37-year coaching veteran spent his first season with the Terrapins as line coach, then served as the special assistant to head coach D.J. Durkin the second.

Borbely also has a professional tie to Narduzzi’s staff as he worked with offensive coordinator Shawn Watson when the two were at Louisville together from 2011-13. He also coached the Cardinals’ line in 2010 as well.

“After a long and detailed search, I’m really thrilled to welcome Dave Borbely as our new offensive line coach,” Narduzzi said in a statement. “We could not have hired a more experienced or qualified coach to continue our growth on the offensive front. Dave is an outstanding teacher who knows how to develop players.

“He owns a long relationship with our offensive coordinator, Shawn Watson, which will be a major strength for our coaches and players alike. Dave has a great football mind and will be a huge asset in our game planning throughout the season.”

In addition to his time at Maryland and Louisville, Borbely has also been the line coach at Virginia (2015, 2006-09), Colorado (2002-05), Notre Dame (1998-2001), Stanford (1995-97), Tulane (1992-94) and Rice (1986-88).

“I want to thank Coach Narduzzi and the Pitt staff for this opportunity,” Borbely said. “To have the chance to coach at an institution with such rich history like Pitt is a huge honor for me. Also, to have the opportunity to coach where Joe Moore started his great legacy as the best in the business is very humbling. I’m greatly looking forward to getting started.”

K-State loses a second offensive player to transfer

By John TaylorFeb 12, 2018, 9:03 PM EST
Personnel attrition has been a mini-theme of late for Kansas State, and that roster movement has continued.

On his personal Twitter account Sunday, wide receiver Dominique Heath announced his decision to transfer from K-State. That same day, running back Dalvin Warmack took to the same social media website to do the same.

Like Heath, Warmack will be leaving the Wildcats as a graduate transfer.

This past season, Warmack ran for a career-high 252 yards and three touchdowns. Those totals were good for third amongst K-State running backs.

Warmack will finish the Wildcats portion of his collegiate playing career with 527 yards and three touchdowns on 101 carries. He also added six receptions for another 76 yards.