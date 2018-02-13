Georgia Southern athletics

Former CFB Hall of Fame RB Adrian Peterson returns to Georgia Southern in support role

By Zach BarnettFeb 13, 2018, 6:13 PM EST
Before there was Oklahoma’s Adrian Peterson, there was Georgia Southern’s Adrian Peterson. The original Peterson was an outstanding running back in his own right, carrying for a 6,559 yards in regular season games, which still stands as a Division I record. (Georgia Southern was an FCS school when Peterson was there from 1998-01.)

Peterson was selected in the sixth round of the 2002 NFL Draft and appeared in 106 games over eight seasons with the Chicago Bears. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December.

And now he’s back in Statesboro.

Peterson was formally hired as Georgia Southern’s director of student-athlete development for the Eagles’ football program, where he will work to “provide communication to the football staff on the academic progress of all 100-plus student-athletes on the team.”

“Adding Adrian Peterson to our staff is something that means a lot to Georgia Southern and to our community,” head coach Chad Lunsford said in a statement. “He will serve a daily role in the lives of our student-athletes. His life experiences will definitely be of great benefit to our players and he will be able to serve them as a role model for them. We keep talking about the right fit and blue collar and no exemplifies that more than AP. He will be a huge asset to this program and I’m fired up to be able to get him back to Statesboro.”

“It’s an honor to be back at Georgia Southern, a University that helped me grow as a young man,” Peterson said in a statement. “Now I get the opportunity help our student-athletes grow on and off the field.”

One of two former Georgia Southern players in the College Football Hall of Fame, he is the second former Eagle running back to join the program in recent weeks. T.J. Anderson was hired last month as director of high school relations.

Notre Dame drops from second to sixth on all-time wins after losing NCAA appeal

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettFeb 13, 2018, 4:49 PM EST
Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins was quite angry Tuesday afternoon when the NCAA denied the school’s appeal against vacating the Irish’s wins from the 2012-13 seasons. But the NCAA did deny the appeal, which means 21 wins have now vanished into the ether.

While we can all agree this is an ultimately silly penalty — we all saw Notre Dame win those games — the rules are the rules, and those 21 wins are now gone. Which actually has a significant affect on Notre Dame’s standing on college football’s all-time wins list.

In dropping from 907 wins to 886, Notre Dame sunk from second all the way to sixth, falling below Texas, Ohio State, Nebraska and Alabama. Here’s the full top 10, according to Winsipedia:

1. Michigan — 943 wins
2. Texas — 898
Ohio State — 898
4. Nebraska — 893
5. Alabama — 891
6. Notre Dame — 886
7. Oklahoma — 884
8. Penn State — 878
9. USC — 834
10. Tennessee — 833

Though some of the programs ahead of them may be down at a given time (Texas and Nebraska currently) it’s nay impossible to imagine all of them being down at once. Which means it will take decades for Notre Dame to make up the ground it lost today — if it ever does.

WATCH: Mike Gundy grabs a saxophone to sell basketball tickets

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettFeb 13, 2018, 3:25 PM EST
Oklahoma State has a home basketball game on Wednesday night, which happens to be Valentine’s Day. The Cowboys are just 15-10 on the season, but own wins over Oklahoma, Kansas and West Virginia, and tomorrow night’s date (get it?) with Kansas State is a crucial game.

Naturally, the athletics department is concerned about attendance, given that basketball probably doesn’t figure into most couples’ Valentine’s plans. So they brought out the big gun.

Lest we forget, Gundy donned a singlet to promote a wrestling match last February and willingly wears a mullet in 2018, so, clearly, there’s nothing this man won’t do for a laugh.

Iowa safety Brandon Snyder pleads guilty to drunk driving charge

Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 13, 2018, 2:57 PM EST
Iowa safety Brandon Snyder was arrested for drunk driving in December. Nearly two months later, Snyder formally pleaded guilty to the charge.

As part of the plea deal, according to a local report from KCRG, Snyder will not have to spend any time in jail as long as he follows through in participating in a weekend program at a community college.

Per the report out of Iowa City;

Court documents show 22-year-old Brandon Snyder entered the plea Friday. As part of a plea agreement, Snyder will avoid a two-day jail sentence by participating in the Kirkwood Community College OWI Weekend Program. Snyder is also subject to a $1,250 fine.

Snyder was arrested after failing a breathalyzer test with a .163 BAC reading. That is more than twice the legal limit in the state of Iowa. Snyder was found by police outside of Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium at the time of the arrest.

Notre Dame president blasts NCAA for not restoring vacated football wins

AP Photo/Michael Conroy
By Kevin McGuireFeb 13, 2018, 1:01 PM EST
Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins went on a lengthy tirade in the form of an elaborate letter to the Notre Dame community to express his disappointment with the NCAA. After appealing a ruling by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions to vacate all wins from the 2012 and 2013 seasons due to an academic misconduct investigation in South Bend, Notre Dame was informed the restoring of vacated wins will not be granted for those two particular seasons. Jenkins was not pleased.

“We are deeply disappointed by and strongly disagree with the denial of the University’s appeal, announced today by the NCAA, of an earlier decision by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions to vacate Notre Dame’s 2012 and 2013 football victories due to academic misconduct by several student-athletes,” Jenkins said in his lengthy letter, which has been shared on Notre Dame’s website.

“In academic misconduct cases, the penalty of vacation of team records has, until now, only been applied in the case of serious forms of institutional culpability: when coaches, administrators, or persons with academic responsibilities are complicit in cheating, or when an institution fails to monitor or lacks control over its athletics program,” Jenkins later explained. “In Notre Dame’s case, two of the students had received assistance from a full-time undergraduate student who had part-time employment as an assistant to our athletic trainers. Student-to-student cheating is not normally within the NCAA’s jurisdiction, but the NCAA concluded that the student’s role as a part-time assistant trainer made her a “representative of the institution” and justified a vacation of team records penalty in this case.”

As a refresher, here is what the NCAA said about the investigation back in November 2016;

During two academic years, the former student trainer and two football student-athletes engaged in academic misconduct when the former student trainer completed coursework for the student-athletes. These student-athletes, in addition to a third football student-athlete, also committed academic misconduct individually. The university determined the three student-athletes violated its academic integrity policies. The misconduct resulted in the student-athletes playing while ineligible — one student-athlete during the 2012-13 season and the other two student-athletes during the 2013-14 season.

The former student trainer also provided impermissible academic assistance to six additional football student-athletes in a total of 18 classes. She provided the assistance while she attended the university and a year after she graduated. Two of the student-athletes violated the university’s academic integrity policies. The remaining four student-athletes were not enrolled at the time the violations were discovered, so they were not subject to the university’s policies.

Jenkins has not changed his stance on the issue regarding the vacated wins, which really is one of the most meaningless punishments the NCAA can hand out anyway.

Notre Dame won 12 games in the 2012 season, which resulted in an undefeated regular season before losing in the BCS National Championship game against Alabama. The Irish won nine games in 2013, including a victory in the Pinstripe Bowl. All 21 wins will be wiped away in the NCAA record book.

You can read the full letter from Jenkins HERE.