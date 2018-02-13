Former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer lands at Charlotte

Former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer has landed at Charlotte, the 49ers announced Tuesday. He will be the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

“We’re excited to bring Glenn into our program,” head coach Brad Lambert said in a statement. “I’ve been impressed with the job he’s done over the years. He’s coached defense at a high level and has had alot of success. He brings many years of experience along with an exciting, aggressive mentality to our program. From a recruiting standpoint, he’s from Georgia and he played and coached in Georgia and North Carolina so that’s a good fit as well. We’re fortunate to have the opportunity to bring him on staff. He’s a good man and a good football coach.”

Spencer spent the past five seasons as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator — a stretch in which Oklahoma State went 47-18 with four top-20 finishes but constantly struggled to outscore its opponents. The Pokes’ yards per play defense fell from 10th in Spencer’s first season to 56th this season. Despite ranking in the top five nationally in scoring, total offense and yards per play, the Cowboys went 10-3 this fall thanks to a defense that surrendered 44 points in a loss to TCU, 62 to Oklahoma and 45 to Kansas State. Oklahoma State averaged 41 points per game in its three losses.

He takes over a Charlotte defense that placed 99th nationally in yards per play and 103rd in scoring en route to a 1-11 finish in 2017.

In addition to the Spencer hiring, Charlotte has announced special teams coordinator Charlie Skalaski will also work as wide receivers coach.