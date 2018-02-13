Pair of Florida State football players cited after smoking blunt near Doak Campbell Stadium

College-aged football players and ganja? Didn’t see that one coming.

According to both the Tampa Bay Times and Tallahassee Democrat, defensive back Kyle Meyers and running back Zaquandre White were cited on marijuana-related complaints last month. The Democrat writes that “[p]olice say they caught them smoking a blunt within sight of Doak Campbell Stadium.”

Both players face complaints of possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis. White faces an additional complaint of possession of narcotic equipment.

The Times offered further details as to what led to the legal issues:

… Myers and … White were spotted by the Tallahassee Police Department parking multiple times in a gravel lot after 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 31. Police approached their car and saw White smoking a marijuana cigarette, according to an incident report. Meyers told police that he and White smoke marijuana together “occasionally but not often.” Meyers said they passed the cannabis back and forth to each other, and Meyers threw the marijuana cigarette into a Gatorade bottle when he saw police approaching, according to the report. Meyers cooperated with the investigation, but White was described in the report as being “argumentative” at times.” He told police that the cigarette was not marijuana, even after it tested positive for cannabis at the scene. Traces of the drug were also found on his pants.

The football program is aware of the incident and is handling the situation internally.

A four-star member of FSU’s 2017 recruiting class, White took a redshirt as a true freshman last season. Prior to this, White’s most noteworthy claim to fame since coming to Tallahassee was being present for a heated verbal argument between quarterback Deondre Francois and his girlfriend that turned physical. Francois was subsequently cleared by an investigation into the incident.

Meyers has played in all 26 games the past two seasons for the Seminoles. In that span, he’s been credited with 43 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception.