Getty Images

Pair of Florida State football players cited after smoking blunt near Doak Campbell Stadium

By John TaylorFeb 13, 2018, 8:22 AM EST
Leave a comment

College-aged football players and ganja? Didn’t see that one coming.

According to both the Tampa Bay Times and Tallahassee Democrat, defensive back Kyle Meyers and running back Zaquandre White were cited on marijuana-related complaints last month. The Democrat writes that “[p]olice say they caught them smoking a blunt within sight of Doak Campbell Stadium.”

Both players face complaints of possession of less than 20 grams of cannabis. White faces an additional complaint of possession of narcotic equipment.

The Times offered further details as to what led to the legal issues:

… Myers and … White were spotted by the Tallahassee Police Department parking multiple times in a gravel lot after 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 31. Police approached their car and saw White smoking a marijuana cigarette, according to an incident report.

Meyers told police that he and White smoke marijuana together “occasionally but not often.” Meyers said they passed the cannabis back and forth to each other, and Meyers threw the marijuana cigarette into a Gatorade bottle when he saw police approaching, according to the report.

Meyers cooperated with the investigation, but White was described in the report as being “argumentative” at times.” He told police that the cigarette was not marijuana, even after it tested positive for cannabis at the scene. Traces of the drug were also found on his pants.

The football program is aware of the incident and is handling the situation internally.

A four-star member of FSU’s 2017 recruiting class, White took a redshirt as a true freshman last season. Prior to this, White’s most noteworthy claim to fame since coming to Tallahassee was being present for a heated verbal argument between quarterback Deondre Francois and his girlfriend that turned physical. Francois was subsequently cleared by an investigation into the incident.

Meyers has played in all 26 games the past two seasons for the Seminoles. In that span, he’s been credited with 43 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception.

Ex-Maryland OL coach Dave Borbely hired in same job by Pitt

Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 12, 2018, 11:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

Once again, Pat Narduzzi has a full and complete coaching staff.

Pitt announced in a press release Monday that Dave Borbely has been hired as Narduzzi’s latest offensive line coach. Borbely replaces John Peterson, who spent three years overseeing the Panthers’ line before parting ways with the program last month.

Borbely comes to Pittsburgh from Maryland, where he spent the past two seasons. The 37-year coaching veteran spent his first season with the Terrapins as line coach, then served as the special assistant to head coach D.J. Durkin the second.

Borbely also has a professional tie to Narduzzi’s staff as he worked with offensive coordinator Shawn Watson when the two were at Louisville together from 2011-13. He also coached the Cardinals’ line in 2010 as well.

“After a long and detailed search, I’m really thrilled to welcome Dave Borbely as our new offensive line coach,” Narduzzi said in a statement. “We could not have hired a more experienced or qualified coach to continue our growth on the offensive front. Dave is an outstanding teacher who knows how to develop players.

“He owns a long relationship with our offensive coordinator, Shawn Watson, which will be a major strength for our coaches and players alike. Dave has a great football mind and will be a huge asset in our game planning throughout the season.”

In addition to his time at Maryland and Louisville, Borbely has also been the line coach at Virginia (2015, 2006-09), Colorado (2002-05), Notre Dame (1998-2001), Stanford (1995-97), Tulane (1992-94) and Rice (1986-88).

“I want to thank Coach Narduzzi and the Pitt staff for this opportunity,” Borbely said. “To have the chance to coach at an institution with such rich history like Pitt is a huge honor for me. Also, to have the opportunity to coach where Joe Moore started his great legacy as the best in the business is very humbling. I’m greatly looking forward to getting started.”

K-State loses a second offensive player to transfer

Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 12, 2018, 9:03 PM EST
Leave a comment

Personnel attrition has been a mini-theme of late for Kansas State, and that roster movement has continued.

On his personal Twitter account Sunday, wide receiver Dominique Heath announced his decision to transfer from K-State. That same day, running back Dalvin Warmack took to the same social media website to do the same.

Like Heath, Warmack will be leaving the Wildcats as a graduate transfer.

This past season, Warmack ran for a career-high 252 yards and three touchdowns. Those totals were good for third amongst K-State running backs.

Warmack will finish the Wildcats portion of his collegiate playing career with 527 yards and three touchdowns on 101 carries. He also added six receptions for another 76 yards.

USC announces extensions for Tee Martin, Clancy Pendergast

USC athletics
By John TaylorFeb 12, 2018, 6:48 PM EST
Leave a comment

Last month, reports surfaced that USC had extended the contract of offensive coordinator Tee Martin.  Monday evening, the football program did those reports one better.

The football program has confirmed that not has Martin received a contract extension, but so has his coordinator counterpart on the other side of the ball, Clancy Pendergast, as well.  The details of the twin extensions were not released.

Martin, who was the subject of numerous reports connecting him to various jobs the past few months, has been at USC since 2012, and was promoted to coordinator in December of 2015.  Pendergast has been the Trojans’ defensive coordinator the past two seasons.

Just last week, the football program announced that head coach Clay Helton had signed a contract extension as well.

Penn State announces future games with Nevada, San Jose State and Bowling Green

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettFeb 12, 2018, 5:38 PM EST
Leave a comment

At long last, our national nightmare is over. Penn State is finally going to meet Nevada and San Jose State on the gridiron, and the Nittany Lions are going to kill both birds with the same season.

Penn State on Monday announced it has scheduled future games with Nevada, San Jose State as well as Bowling Green. Penn State hosts Nevada on Sept. 5 for its 2020 season opener and hosts San Jose State on Sept. 19. The Nittany Lions will visit Virginia Tech on Sept. 12 of that season, meaning all three of Penn State’s non-conference opponents in 2020 will be first-timers.

Penn State last played a Mountain West opponent on Sept. 26, 2015, a 37-21 win over San Diego State in State College.

The Nittany Lions also added a Sept. 7, 2024 game with Bowling Green to be played at Beaver Stadium. Penn State has played Bowling Green twice before, but not since 1998 — a 48-3 Penn State win.

 