Getty Images

WATCH: Mike Gundy grabs a saxophone to sell basketball tickets

By Zach BarnettFeb 13, 2018, 3:25 PM EST
Leave a comment

Oklahoma State has a home basketball game on Wednesday night, which happens to be Valentine’s Day. The Cowboys are just 15-10 on the season, but own wins over Oklahoma, Kansas and West Virginia, and tomorrow night’s date (get it?) with Kansas State is a crucial game.

Naturally, the athletics department is concerned about attendance, given that basketball probably doesn’t figure into most couples’ Valentine’s plans. So they brought out the big gun.

Lest we forget, Gundy donned a singlet to promote a wrestling match last February and willingly wears a mullet in 2018, so, clearly, there’s nothing this man won’t do for a laugh.

Iowa safety Brandon Snyder pleads guilty to drunk driving charge

Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 13, 2018, 2:57 PM EST
Leave a comment

Iowa safety Brandon Snyder was arrested for drunk driving in December. Nearly two months later, Snyder formally pleaded guilty to the charge.

As part of the plea deal, according to a local report from KCRG, Snyder will not have to spend any time in jail as long as he follows through in participating in a weekend program at a community college.

Per the report out of Iowa City;

Court documents show 22-year-old Brandon Snyder entered the plea Friday. As part of a plea agreement, Snyder will avoid a two-day jail sentence by participating in the Kirkwood Community College OWI Weekend Program. Snyder is also subject to a $1,250 fine.

Snyder was arrested after failing a breathalyzer test with a .163 BAC reading. That is more than twice the legal limit in the state of Iowa. Snyder was found by police outside of Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium at the time of the arrest.

Notre Dame president blasts NCAA for not restoring vacated football wins

AP Photo/Michael Conroy
By Kevin McGuireFeb 13, 2018, 1:01 PM EST
5 Comments

Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins went on a lengthy tirade in the form of an elaborate letter to the Notre Dame community to express his disappointment with the NCAA. After appealing a ruling by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions to vacate all wins from the 2012 and 2013 seasons due to an academic misconduct investigation in South Bend, Notre Dame was informed the restoring of vacated wins will not be granted for those two particular seasons. Jenkins was not pleased.

“We are deeply disappointed by and strongly disagree with the denial of the University’s appeal, announced today by the NCAA, of an earlier decision by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions to vacate Notre Dame’s 2012 and 2013 football victories due to academic misconduct by several student-athletes,” Jenkins said in his lengthy letter, which has been shared on Notre Dame’s website.

“In academic misconduct cases, the penalty of vacation of team records has, until now, only been applied in the case of serious forms of institutional culpability: when coaches, administrators, or persons with academic responsibilities are complicit in cheating, or when an institution fails to monitor or lacks control over its athletics program,” Jenkins later explained. “In Notre Dame’s case, two of the students had received assistance from a full-time undergraduate student who had part-time employment as an assistant to our athletic trainers. Student-to-student cheating is not normally within the NCAA’s jurisdiction, but the NCAA concluded that the student’s role as a part-time assistant trainer made her a “representative of the institution” and justified a vacation of team records penalty in this case.”

As a refresher, here is what the NCAA said about the investigation back in November 2016;

During two academic years, the former student trainer and two football student-athletes engaged in academic misconduct when the former student trainer completed coursework for the student-athletes. These student-athletes, in addition to a third football student-athlete, also committed academic misconduct individually. The university determined the three student-athletes violated its academic integrity policies. The misconduct resulted in the student-athletes playing while ineligible — one student-athlete during the 2012-13 season and the other two student-athletes during the 2013-14 season.

The former student trainer also provided impermissible academic assistance to six additional football student-athletes in a total of 18 classes. She provided the assistance while she attended the university and a year after she graduated. Two of the student-athletes violated the university’s academic integrity policies. The remaining four student-athletes were not enrolled at the time the violations were discovered, so they were not subject to the university’s policies.

Jenkins has not changed his stance on the issue regarding the vacated wins, which really is one of the most meaningless punishments the NCAA can hand out anyway.

Notre Dame won 12 games in the 2012 season, which resulted in an undefeated regular season before losing in the BCS National Championship game against Alabama. The Irish won nine games in 2013, including a victory in the Pinstripe Bowl. All 21 wins will be wiped away in the NCAA record book.

You can read the full letter from Jenkins HERE.

USC WR Joseph Lewis suspended following domestic violence charge

Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 13, 2018, 12:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

USC has suspended wide receiver Joseph Lewis after the former U.S. Army All-American after Lewis was arrested and charged in a domestic violence-related incident on Monday.

According to a report from USCFootball.com, Lewis was charged with “corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant” due to visible injury to an alleged victim. The charge is a felony offense and Lewis could face up to four years behind bars if convicted.

“USC takes all reports of domestic abuse seriously and is cooperating fully with the law enforcement investigation,” a university spokesperson said in a statement shared by USCFootball.com. “While this student code of conduct issue is being investigated, the student has been suspended from all football-related activities. Student disciplinary records and student conduct proceedings are confidential at USC and protected by law.”

Lewis, a five-star recruit in USC’s Class of 2017, appeared in three games for the Pac-12 champion Trojans last season. He caught four passes for a total of 39 yards in his spare playing time, but three of those receptions were good for a first down. This incident and news obviously puts Lewis’s availability for spring football practices and workouts on the backburner for now, until the legal process plays out. For now, Lewis is still a part of the USC football program despite being suspended.

AAC 2018 season kicks off with Civil ConFLiCT

Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 13, 2018, 11:33 AM EST
Leave a comment

Defending American Athletic Conference champion UCF will kick off their conference title defense on August 30 when they visit UConn in the conference and season opener for both teams. The Civil ConFLiCT is the first game on the 2018 conference schedule released by the AAC on Tuesday. The conference will play a series of Thursday night games on national TV and will hold the conference championship game on Saturday, December 1. Kickoff times and television schedules will be decided at a later time, for the most part.

The AAC will continue to play an eight-game conference schedule with each team playing five games against division opponents and three games against teams from the opposing division. The conference championship game will be played at the top division champion’s campus at the end of the season just as it has the previous three seasons. The annual Army-Navy Game, which of course involves AAC member Navy, will continue to be played the week following the AAC championship game (Dec. 8).

The AAC’s Thursday night schedule will begin on September 20 with Temple hosting Tulsa and will feature Houston vs. Tulsa on Oct. 4, UCF vs. Temple on Nov. 1, and Houston vs. Tulane on Nov. 15. The Thursday night games could be altered depending on the NFL’s pending Thursday night schedule (Temple can’t play at home if the Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled for a home game). The Thursday night games will be scheduled to air on ESPN, and the conference championship game will be aired on either ABC or ESPN (it has aired on ABC each of the past three seasons).

The AAC will also play games on Friday nights this season, including three on the day after Thanksgiving for the regular season finale; USF hosting UCF, Memphis hosting Houston, and Cincinnati hosting ECU. That could be a big day for the AAC with potential division championships on the line.

The AAC will have 19 nonconference games against power conference opponents, including eight against ACC teams, four against the Big Ten, and three against the Big 12.

You can check out the full AAC football schedule HERE.