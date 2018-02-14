Greg Schiano, Ryan Day join $1 million+ club as Ohio State doles out big raises to assistant coaches

Urban Meyer managed a coaching coup in keeping both his coordinators at Ohio State this offseason despite several NFL offers but it did not come cheap for the Buckeyes. The school announced on Wednesday a combined $3.4 million in raises for their coaching staff for the 2018 season, including the first pair of assistants who will make over $1 million total in Columbus with coordinators Greg Schiano and Ryan Day.

“The reality is we have to compensate people consistent with the expectations and their performance,” athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement. “I am incredibly pleased with the performance of these coaches, year after year, and I’m certain Buckeye Nation is, as well.”

The raises and total salaries for the eight returning OSU coaches are:

Greg Schiano – $700,000 in 2017 to $1,500,000 in 2018: $800,000 increase

Greg Schiano – $700,000 in 2017 to $1,500,000 in 2018: $800,000 increase Offensive coordinator/QB coach Ryan Day – $400,000 in 2017 to $1,000,000 in 2018: $600,000 increase

TE coach Kevin Wilson – $650,000 in 2017 to $800,000 in 2018: $150,000 increase

– $650,000 in 2017 to $800,000 in 2018: $150,000 increase DL coach Larry Johnson – $575,225 in 2017 to $750,000 in 2018; $174,775 increase

DL coach – $575,225 in 2017 to $750,000 in 2018; $174,775 increase RB coach Tony Alford – $450,000 in 2017 to $525,000 in 2018; $75,000 increase

RB coach – $450,000 in 2017 to $525,000 in 2018; $75,000 increase LB coach Bill Davis – $500,000 in 2017; $500,000 in 2018

LB coach – $500,000 in 2017; $500,000 in 2018 OL coach Greg Studrawa – $410,000 in 2017 to $500,000 in 2018; $90,000 increase

OL coach – $410,000 in 2017 to $500,000 in 2018; $90,000 increase WR coach Zach Smith – $300,000 in 2017 to $340,000 in 2018; $40,000 increase

New coaches Alex Grinch ($800,000) and Taver Johnson ($345,000) will both make six-figures in 2018 as well, meaning all but two of the 10 coaches will be paid at least a half a million dollars for the season.

Meyer was listed with a $6.43 million base salary for last season but is currently undergoing conversations with the school on a two-year contract extension that would lock him up with the Buckeyes through the 2022 campaign. While the extension is not finalized, the release noted that it is expected to be voted on by that the OSU board of trustees at their meeting in April.