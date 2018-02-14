New Mexico regents reject Bob Davie’s appeal over suspension

New Mexico will uphold a 30-day suspension of head coach Bob Davie after the university’s board of regents voted to reject an appeal filed by Davie. According to a report from ESPN, it is still unclear just when the 30-day suspension will officially begin.
“They still haven’t determined that,” New Mexico spokesperson Cinnamon Blair said to ESPN regarding the start of the suspension. “It would be an administrative decision made between the university president and athletics director.”
News of the 30-day suspension for Davie broke on February 8 as it was learned Davie was being investigated for concerns about the culture within the football program and athletic department as a whole. The next day, Davie released a statement saying he would be appealing the suspension, in which he claimed he never violated the university policies to warrant being suspended.
The timing of the suspension may not be a big issue, but it could impact when New Mexico officially begins their spring practice schedule. It would be expected Davie would be reinstated before New Mexico opens the official spring football practice schedule. The earliest possible date would probably be March 10 if the 30-day timeline begins on Feb. 8. But if the start of the suspension commences today or yesterday, you can tack on another week to that earliest possible scheduled start date.
It may be mid-February but there’s still plenty of shuffling going on at coaching staffs around the country.
After nearly three weeks of speculation, it appears that Kansas State and Bill Snyder will be one of the last in the collegiate ranks to complete their 2018 coaching staff as 247Sports’ GoPowerCat.com is reporting the school will soon hire Tulsa co-defensive coordinator and associate head coach Brian Norwood.
It does not appear that Norwood’s exact title is known just yet but he is set to replace recently retired KSU defensive coordinator Tom Hayes so it would seem likely that he will take over in a similar role upon getting to Manhattan. 10 year veteran Blake Seiler did hold the formal title of assistant defensive coordinator prior to Hayes’ departure so co-coordinators on the defensive side would not be an unexpected move from the head coach who carries the nickname of the Wizard.
Norwood has been at Tulsa since Philip Montgomery was hired in 2015 but has extensive Big 12 experience prior to making the move to the Golden Hurricanes. Most notably, he spent seven seasons at Baylor from 2008 to 2014 and also had a stint at Texas Tech earlier in his career. Norwood also spent seven years in Happy Valley as the longtime safeties coach at Penn State.
The report from GoPowerCat.com notes that an official announcement on the hire could come in the next several days.
UCF is not backing down from enjoying their self-claimed national championship from this past season and on this Valentine’s Day the Knights shared a special note to all those who mock their pride.
With a simple Valentine message shared on Twitter, UCF poked fun at those who always seem to be popping up in the Twitter mentions attempting to tear down their accomplishment. As has been seen before, it seems UCF likes poking some fun at their online haters.
UCF will continue to recognize their 2017 season as a national championship season regardless of what their critics have to say about it. And they will continue to have a blast pointing out how much they don’t care what others have to say at any given opportunity.
They’ve earned that.
USC will down one center this spring following the sudden retirement of Cole Smith. The backup center, a redshirt junior, is retiring from football for health-related concerns. On Twitter, Smith confirmed he is retiring mainly due to a patellar dislocation, although arthritis was a concern as well.
Smith committed to USC in August of 2014 shortly after receiving a scholarship offer from the Trojans when Steve Sarkisian was the head coach. The son of former NFL player Doug Smith, Cole Smith served his three-year collegiate career adding depth to the USC offensive line as a backup and reserve player. There was a chance Smith would be able to compete for a starting role in the fall if he was able to play to the best of his abilities, but sometimes injuries get in the way. Unfortunately for Smith, this was a decision that will be best for his long-term health.
According to Reign of Troy, USC will continue to honor Smith’s scholarship to allow him to complete his degree. SMith’s scholarship will not count against USC’s total scholarship count.
This spring, the quarterback depth at Stanford will be a tad shallow. K.J. Costello will be held out of spring practices due to a hip injury, according to Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated.
Costello was Stanford’s leading quarterback in 2017 with 1,573 passing yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions. Costello ended the season with 212 passing yards and three touchdowns in a bowl loss against TCU after throwing for 192 yards and two touchdowns in the Pac-12 championship game loss against USC. He passed for four touchdowns in a 38-20 victory over Notre Dame in the regular season finale. Costello will still be projected to be Stanford’s starting quarterback in the fall.
While Costello is out of action during the spring, David Shaw will get a chance to get some reps in for backup options Davis Mills and Jack Richardson. That will be essential because neither quarterback will enter the fall with a single pass attempt. Keller Chryst has left the Cardinal as a graduate transfer, although it remains unknown where he will be playing in the fall at this time.