New Mexico regents reject Bob Davie’s appeal over suspension

New Mexico will uphold a 30-day suspension of head coach Bob Davie after the university’s board of regents voted to reject an appeal filed by Davie. According to a report from ESPN, it is still unclear just when the 30-day suspension will officially begin.

“They still haven’t determined that,” New Mexico spokesperson Cinnamon Blair said to ESPN regarding the start of the suspension. “It would be an administrative decision made between the university president and athletics director.”

News of the 30-day suspension for Davie broke on February 8 as it was learned Davie was being investigated for concerns about the culture within the football program and athletic department as a whole. The next day, Davie released a statement saying he would be appealing the suspension, in which he claimed he never violated the university policies to warrant being suspended.

The timing of the suspension may not be a big issue, but it could impact when New Mexico officially begins their spring practice schedule. It would be expected Davie would be reinstated before New Mexico opens the official spring football practice schedule. The earliest possible date would probably be March 10 if the 30-day timeline begins on Feb. 8. But if the start of the suspension commences today or yesterday, you can tack on another week to that earliest possible scheduled start date.

Follow @KevinOnCFB