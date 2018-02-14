Report: Stanford QB K.J. Costello to be sidelined for spring

This spring, the quarterback depth at Stanford will be a tad shallow. K.J. Costello will be held out of spring practices due to a hip injury, according to Bruce Feldman of Sports Illustrated.
Costello was Stanford’s leading quarterback in 2017 with 1,573 passing yards and 14 touchdowns with four interceptions. Costello ended the season with 212 passing yards and three touchdowns in a bowl loss against TCU after throwing for 192 yards and two touchdowns in the Pac-12 championship game loss against USC. He passed for four touchdowns in a 38-20 victory over Notre Dame in the regular season finale. Costello will still be projected to be Stanford’s starting quarterback in the fall.
While Costello is out of action during the spring, David Shaw will get a chance to get some reps in for backup options Davis Mills and Jack Richardson. That will be essential because neither quarterback will enter the fall with a single pass attempt. Keller Chryst has left the Cardinal as a graduate transfer, although it remains unknown where he will be playing in the fall at this time.
Former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer has landed at Charlotte, the 49ers announced Tuesday. He will be the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.
“We’re excited to bring Glenn into our program,” head coach Brad Lambert said in a statement. “I’ve been impressed with the job he’s done over the years. He’s coached defense at a high level and has had alot of success. He brings many years of experience along with an exciting, aggressive mentality to our program. From a recruiting standpoint, he’s from Georgia and he played and coached in Georgia and North Carolina so that’s a good fit as well. We’re fortunate to have the opportunity to bring him on staff. He’s a good man and a good football coach.”
Spencer spent the past five seasons as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator — a stretch in which Oklahoma State went 47-18 with four top-20 finishes but constantly struggled to outscore its opponents. The Pokes’ yards per play defense fell from 10th in Spencer’s first season to 56th this season. Despite ranking in the top five nationally in scoring, total offense and yards per play, the Cowboys went 10-3 this fall thanks to a defense that surrendered 44 points in a loss to TCU, 62 to Oklahoma and 45 to Kansas State. Oklahoma State averaged 41 points per game in its three losses.
He takes over a Charlotte defense that placed 99th nationally in yards per play and 103rd in scoring en route to a 1-11 finish in 2017.
In addition to the Spencer hiring, Charlotte has announced special teams coordinator Charlie Skalaski will also work as wide receivers coach.
Before there was Oklahoma’s Adrian Peterson, there was Georgia Southern’s Adrian Peterson. The original Peterson was an outstanding running back in his own right, carrying for a 6,559 yards in regular season games, which still stands as a Division I record. (Georgia Southern was an FCS school when Peterson was there from 1998-01.)
Peterson was selected in the sixth round of the 2002 NFL Draft and appeared in 106 games over eight seasons with the Chicago Bears. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December.
And now he’s back in Statesboro.
Peterson was formally hired as Georgia Southern’s director of student-athlete development for the Eagles’ football program, where he will work to “provide communication to the football staff on the academic progress of all 100-plus student-athletes on the team.”
“Adding Adrian Peterson to our staff is something that means a lot to Georgia Southern and to our community,” head coach Chad Lunsford said in a statement. “He will serve a daily role in the lives of our student-athletes. His life experiences will definitely be of great benefit to our players and he will be able to serve them as a role model for them. We keep talking about the right fit and blue collar and no exemplifies that more than AP. He will be a huge asset to this program and I’m fired up to be able to get him back to Statesboro.”
“It’s an honor to be back at Georgia Southern, a University that helped me grow as a young man,” Peterson said in a statement. “Now I get the opportunity help our student-athletes grow on and off the field.”
One of two former Georgia Southern players in the College Football Hall of Fame, he is the second former Eagle running back to join the program in recent weeks. T.J. Anderson was hired last month as director of high school relations.
Notre Dame president Rev. John Jenkins was quite angry Tuesday afternoon when the NCAA denied the school’s appeal against vacating the Irish’s wins from the 2012-13 seasons. But the NCAA did deny the appeal, which means 21 wins have now vanished into the ether.
While we can all agree this is an ultimately silly penalty — we all saw Notre Dame win those games — the rules are the rules, and those 21 wins are now gone. Which actually has a significant affect on Notre Dame’s standing on college football’s all-time wins list.
In dropping from 907 wins to 886, Notre Dame sunk from second all the way to sixth, falling below Texas, Ohio State, Nebraska and Alabama. Here’s the full top 10, according to Winsipedia:
1. Michigan — 943 wins
2. Texas — 898
Ohio State — 898
4. Nebraska — 893
5. Alabama — 891
6. Notre Dame — 886
7. Oklahoma — 884
8. Penn State — 878
9. USC — 834
10. Tennessee — 833
Though some of the programs ahead of them may be down at a given time (Texas and Nebraska currently) it’s nay impossible to imagine all of them being down at once. Which means it will take decades for Notre Dame to make up the ground it lost today — if it ever does.
Oklahoma State has a home basketball game on Wednesday night, which happens to be Valentine’s Day. The Cowboys are just 15-10 on the season, but own wins over Oklahoma, Kansas and West Virginia, and tomorrow night’s date (get it?) with Kansas State is a crucial game.
Naturally, the athletics department is concerned about attendance, given that basketball probably doesn’t figure into most couples’ Valentine’s plans. So they brought out the big gun.
Lest we forget, Gundy donned a singlet to promote a wrestling match last February and willingly wears a mullet in 2018, so, clearly, there’s nothing this man won’t do for a laugh.