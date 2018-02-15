Boise State hires Jeff Popovich as Broncos’ new cornerbacks coach

Spring practice is quickly approaching for many programs around the country which means the race is on to get a full complement of coaches set in the next few weeks before that time of the year rolls around. The latest school to make a move to that end appears to be Boise State, which announced on Thursday that they had hired Jeff Popovich to be the team’s new cornerbacks coach.
“Jeff is someone that brings with him a wealth of experience at both the collegiate and professional levels,” Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin said in a statement. “He understands what this program is about, both our culture and our tradition, and he is excited to be part of it. We are thrilled to have him join our family.”
Popovich recently spent the past two seasons at the NFL level on the staff of now-fired coach Chuck Pagano and the Indianapolis Colts. He has extensive college coaching experience however, having coached defensive backs at both UTSA and Florida International for nearly a dozen years prior to his jump to the NFL.
“Boise State is a program of tradition and success,” Popovich added. “I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the culture Coach Harsin has created, developing athletes both on the field and, more importantly, off the field as young men. My family and I are honored to be Broncos and I can’t wait to get my feet on the blue turf.”
Popovich replaces Ashley Ambrose, who left last month to return to Colorado to coach the Buffs’ cornerbacks.
A decade after terrorizing the Big 12 at Texas, it appears Frank Okam will now be teaching his players how to terrorize the Longhorns in a new role in the conference.
Baylor team site SicEm365.com is reporting that Okam will be the Bears next defensive line coach after spending the past two seasons at Rice. He replaces Elijah Robinson, who joined the Texas A&M staff down the road in the same capacity last month.
This will be just the second full-time coaching position for Okam after becoming an on-field coach for the Owls two years ago. Despite the short coaching resume, his playing career resume is a lengthy one that includes a national title while on the 40 Acres with the Longhorns and a trio of All-Big 12 selections. The former five-star recruit played all four years in Austin and was later a fifth round pick of the Houston Texans. He retired from the NFL prior to the 2013 season after getting cut by the New York Giants and later became a graduate assistant at Rice.
The move should complete the coaching staff at Baylor for the 2018 season provided there are no more changes coming for Matt Rhule and company down in Waco.
Arizona State’s “new leadership model” apparently includes keeping school legends as consultants.
The school announced Thursday that College Football Hall of Famer and Sun Devils legend Danny White would continue to be an offensive consultant for the program going forward, as well as an ambassador for the athletic department.
“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to help get ASU football where it belongs, and that is at the top of the Pac-12,” White said in a statement. “I understand so much more now than I did a year ago as a consultant.I am excited to work with Coach Rob Likens and Coach Herm Edwards. Coach Edwards and I were contemporaries in the NFL and I think he is the perfect man for this job.”
White was one of the most successful quarterbacks of all-time at the school and had plenty of success in the NFL with a notable stint with the Dallas Cowboys. He was brought to Tempe last year in the same role under former head coach Todd Graham and it seems is staying through with the new staff. While many college football programs have similar offensive analysts and consultant positions, it seems this one is much more of the ceremonial type as opposed to the breaking down of film and scouting opponent types because White is expected to remain in his role as a Cowboys analyst in the media as well.
Western Michigan is staying in-house to fill their offensive coordinator vacancy and dipping into the FCS ranks to complete Tim Lester’s 2018 coaching staff.
The school announced on Thursday that Jake Moreland was being promoted to the Broncos’ full-time offensive coordinator and would remain as the team’s offensive line coach as well. Eric Evans will move from coaching the running backs to handling the quarterbacks while Terry Malone will shift to coaching Evans’ old spot with the running backs. Dontae Wright heads to Kalamazoo from Tennessee Tech and was named co-special teams coordinator and safeties coach to round out the staff.
“After evaluation of our staff heading into year two with the program, we wanted to keep as much continuity as possible as we continue to build towards MAC Championships,” Lester said. “Following the departure of Kevin Johns, Coach Moreland was the right fit to step in and coordinate our offense.”
Johns left late last month to become the new Texas Tech offensive coordinator after spending a season with WMU and guiding them into the top 25 in scoring offense despite a host of injuries.
The promotion of Moreland to OC probably isn’t too surprising considering he was an All-MAC tight end at the school back in the late 90’s and was a frequent target of the now-head coach when he was a quarterback for the Broncos. The internal promotions and shifts will certainly help continuity within the program and make the transition from Johns to Moreland much easier when Western Michigan starts spring practice in just a few days on February 20th.
A Conference USA rivalry will be renewed between Marshall and East Carolina. The two schools have reportedly lined up a future home-and-home series for 2023 and 2025, according to a report from FBSchedules.com.
East Carolina of the American Athletic Conference will host the Thundering Herd on Sep. 9, 2023. Marshall will host the return trip two years later on Sep. 13, 2025. The two schools have not played each other since 2013 before East Carolina left Conference USA to join the AAC. ECU leads the all-time series, 10-5, but they have met two times by the time this home-and-home series is slated to be played. Previously, the schools agreed to another home-and-home scheduling arrangement that will be played in 2020 (at ECU) and 2021 (at Marshall).
Games between two non-power conferences may not seem all that attractive to common fans, but the importance riding on these outcomes can carry some significance. A victory by either team gives their respective conference a win against another nonpower conference it may be jockeying with for a spot in the New Years Six bowl lineup. Ultimately, it may not carry enough weight by the end of the season if one team, like UCF, happens to be the clear favorite, but in the event multiple conferences have champions in the running for the exclusive spot in the big money bowls at the end of the year, any little piece of bragging rights a conference can stack up against another conference could become valuable.
In theory, at least.
Marshall currently has other future games scheduled against former conference rivals. This fall the Herd will play former MAC opponent Miami Ohio, and Ohio is on deck for a home-and-home series in 2019 and 2020. Marshall will also face Cincinnati (formerly of Conference USA) in 2019. East Carolina has no other former Conference USA rivals on the future schedule at this point aside from Marshall.