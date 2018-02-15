Boise State hires Jeff Popovich as Broncos’ new cornerbacks coach

Spring practice is quickly approaching for many programs around the country which means the race is on to get a full complement of coaches set in the next few weeks before that time of the year rolls around. The latest school to make a move to that end appears to be Boise State, which announced on Thursday that they had hired Jeff Popovich to be the team’s new cornerbacks coach.

“Jeff is someone that brings with him a wealth of experience at both the collegiate and professional levels,” Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin said in a statement. “He understands what this program is about, both our culture and our tradition, and he is excited to be part of it. We are thrilled to have him join our family.”

Popovich recently spent the past two seasons at the NFL level on the staff of now-fired coach Chuck Pagano and the Indianapolis Colts. He has extensive college coaching experience however, having coached defensive backs at both UTSA and Florida International for nearly a dozen years prior to his jump to the NFL.

“Boise State is a program of tradition and success,” Popovich added. “I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the culture Coach Harsin has created, developing athletes both on the field and, more importantly, off the field as young men. My family and I are honored to be Broncos and I can’t wait to get my feet on the blue turf.”

Popovich replaces Ashley Ambrose, who left last month to return to Colorado to coach the Buffs’ cornerbacks.