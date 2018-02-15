Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation raising funds for Keith Jackson statue

The voice of college football for a number of generations may soon be memorialized in the place he once coined “The Granddaddy of Them All.” The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation is working on a plan to raise funds to build a statue in honor of the late Keith Jackson, a long-time college football announcer who provided the narration to college football Saturdays for decades around the nation, including in the Rose Bowl.
According to a report from The Los Angeles Times, the foundation is hoping to raise $400,000 for a monument in Jackson’s honor.
“Keith epitomized big moments in sports, that turned out to be iconic memories for generations of people,” Dedan Brozino, the foundation’s executive director, said to the Los Angeles paper. “We owe a lot of our history to his mind and his voice. We hope this statue will provide a gift for future generations to experience and learn from his broadcast legacy and that of the venue.”
The foundation is raising money through online donations, with the campaign scheduled to end on February 1, 2019. That goal of $400,000 should easily be raised well ahead of schedule as word spreads about this memorial.
A Conference USA rivalry will be renewed between Marshall and East Carolina. The two schools have reportedly lined up a future home-and-home series for 2023 and 2025, according to a report from FBSchedules.com.
East Carolina of the American Athletic Conference will host the Thundering Herd on Sep. 9, 2023. Marshall will host the return trip two years later on Sep. 13, 2025. The two schools have not played each other since 2013 before East Carolina left Conference USA to join the AAC. ECU leads the all-time series, 10-5, but they have met two times by the time this home-and-home series is slated to be played. Previously, the schools agreed to another home-and-home scheduling arrangement that will be played in 2020 (at ECU) and 2021 (at Marshall).
Games between two non-power conferences may not seem all that attractive to common fans, but the importance riding on these outcomes can carry some significance. A victory by either team gives their respective conference a win against another nonpower conference it may be jockeying with for a spot in the New Years Six bowl lineup. Ultimately, it may not carry enough weight by the end of the season if one team, like UCF, happens to be the clear favorite, but in the event multiple conferences have champions in the running for the exclusive spot in the big money bowls at the end of the year, any little piece of bragging rights a conference can stack up against another conference could become valuable.
In theory, at least.
Marshall currently has other future games scheduled against former conference rivals. This fall the Herd will play former MAC opponent Miami Ohio, and Ohio is on deck for a home-and-home series in 2019 and 2020. Marshall will also face Cincinnati (formerly of Conference USA) in 2019. East Carolina has no other former Conference USA rivals on the future schedule at this point aside from Marshall.
The Miami Hurricanes will have absolutely no quarterback controversy in 2018. Head coach Mark Richt said in a one-on-one interview with ESPN that Miami’s starting quarterback will be Malik Rosier.
“Malik is the starting quarterback, for sure,” Richt said to David Hale of ESPN.com. “Someone’s got to dethrone him. Someone’s got to beat him out if that’s going to happen. It’s not like — to say it’s wide open, every position is wide open because we want a competition at every level. Every player that comes back talks about the greatest competition they had was on the practice field. And I also want to go into this season with a sort of first-year mentality. Let’s go compete. Show us you’re ready to take somebody’s job. But Malik is the starting quarterback, and he’s going to be unless somebody knocks him off the perch.”
Richt was careful not to shy away from the idea that he wants competition at every position, which every coach would like to see even at positions with clear starters, but Richt is also aware of the value of having your mind made up on a position as important as the quarterback position as well. Although Rosier may not have ended the season the way Miami would have hoped, he still did plenty of positive things to lay claim to the starting job ahead of the spring, which should allow Miami to be able to build and move forward as an offense and a program.
“Was he consistent every game, every series? Probably not, but the guy made some plays that were game-winning plays,” Richt explained in a follow-up question. “The Notre Dame and Virginia Tech games, those were less dramatic than five other games we played. Plays just had to be made.”
Rosier completed 54.0 percent of his pass attempts for 3,120 yards and 26 touchdowns with 14 interceptions for Miami last season. The Hurricanes played in their first ACC Championship Game (losing to Clemson) and played in the Orange Bowl (losing to Wisconsin). Entering his senior season, Rosier will hope to cut down on some mistakes to help Miami take the next step as a program.
Urban Meyer managed a coaching coup in keeping both his coordinators at Ohio State this offseason despite several NFL offers but it did not come cheap for the Buckeyes. The school announced on Wednesday a combined $3.4 million in raises for their coaching staff for the 2018 season, including the first pair of assistants who will make over $1 million total in Columbus with coordinators Greg Schiano and Ryan Day.
“The reality is we have to compensate people consistent with the expectations and their performance,” athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement. “I am incredibly pleased with the performance of these coaches, year after year, and I’m certain Buckeye Nation is, as well.”
The raises and total salaries for the eight returning OSU coaches are:
- Greg Schiano – $700,000 in 2017 to $1,500,000 in 2018: $800,000 increase
- Offensive coordinator/QB coach Ryan Day – $400,000 in 2017 to $1,000,000 in 2018: $600,000 increase
- TE coach Kevin Wilson – $650,000 in 2017 to $800,000 in 2018: $150,000 increase
- DL coach Larry Johnson – $575,225 in 2017 to $750,000 in 2018; $174,775 increase
- RB coach Tony Alford – $450,000 in 2017 to $525,000 in 2018; $75,000 increase
- LB coach Bill Davis – $500,000 in 2017; $500,000 in 2018
- OL coach Greg Studrawa – $410,000 in 2017 to $500,000 in 2018; $90,000 increase
- WR coach Zach Smith – $300,000 in 2017 to $340,000 in 2018; $40,000 increase
New coaches Alex Grinch ($800,000) and Taver Johnson ($345,000) will both make six-figures in 2018 as well, meaning all but two of the 10 coaches will be paid at least a half a million dollars for the season.
Meyer was listed with a $6.43 million base salary for last season but is currently undergoing conversations with the school on a two-year contract extension that would lock him up with the Buckeyes through the 2022 campaign. While the extension is not finalized, the release noted that it is expected to be voted on by that the OSU board of trustees at their meeting in April.
Ed Orgeron probably knew it was a long shot to keep a former offensive coordinator at several major programs as an offensive analyst in Baton Rouge but it probably still stings the same nevertheless.
Per ESPN’s Todd Archer, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to Doug Nussmeier as the team’s tight ends coach for the 2018 season. The former Alabama, Michigan and, most recently, Florida offensive coordinator had reportedly accepted a spot on the Tigers’ staff as an offensive analyst last week according to the Baton Rouge Advocate.
While most of Nussmeier’s coaching career has unfolded at the college level, he’s no stranger to pro football having been a backup NFL signal-caller for five seasons with the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts. As our pals over at ProFootballTalk note, he was the QB coach for current Cowboys OC Scott Linehan with the St. Louis Rams over a decade ago and the two even overlapped for a season at their alma mater of Idaho when Nussmeier was a young Vandals’ quarterback.
As for LSU, Nussmeier was not a full-time coach for the program so it’s not a huge loss that will leave them scrambling to replace him on staff. Orgeron promoted Steve Ensminger to offensive coordinator last month as the replacement for 2017’s OC Matt Canada.