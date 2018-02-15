Western Michigan promotes Jake Moreland to offensive coordinator to replace Kevin Johns

Western Michigan is staying in-house to fill their offensive coordinator vacancy and dipping into the FCS ranks to complete Tim Lester’s 2018 coaching staff.
The school announced on Thursday that Jake Moreland was being promoted to the Broncos’ full-time offensive coordinator and would remain as the team’s offensive line coach as well. Eric Evans will move from coaching the running backs to handling the quarterbacks while Terry Malone will shift to coaching Evans’ old spot with the running backs. Dontae Wright heads to Kalamazoo from Tennessee Tech and was named co-special teams coordinator and safeties coach to round out the staff.
“After evaluation of our staff heading into year two with the program, we wanted to keep as much continuity as possible as we continue to build towards MAC Championships,” Lester said. “Following the departure of Kevin Johns, Coach Moreland was the right fit to step in and coordinate our offense.”
Johns left late last month to become the new Texas Tech offensive coordinator after spending a season with WMU and guiding them into the top 25 in scoring offense despite a host of injuries.
The promotion of Moreland to OC probably isn’t too surprising considering he was an All-MAC tight end at the school back in the late 90’s and was a frequent target of the now-head coach when he was a quarterback for the Broncos. The internal promotions and shifts will certainly help continuity within the program and make the transition from Johns to Moreland much easier when Western Michigan starts spring practice in just a few days on February 20th.
Arizona State’s “new leadership model” apparently includes keeping school legends as consultants.
The school announced Thursday that College Football Hall of Famer and Sun Devils legend Danny White would continue to be an offensive consultant for the program going forward, as well as an ambassador for the athletic department.
“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to help get ASU football where it belongs, and that is at the top of the Pac-12,” White said in a statement. “I understand so much more now than I did a year ago as a consultant.I am excited to work with Coach Rob Likens and Coach Herm Edwards. Coach Edwards and I were contemporaries in the NFL and I think he is the perfect man for this job.”
White was one of the most successful quarterbacks of all-time at the school and had plenty of success in the NFL with a notable stint with the Dallas Cowboys. He was brought to Tempe last year in the same role under former head coach Todd Graham and it seems is staying through with the new staff. While many college football programs have similar offensive analysts and consultant positions, it seems this one is much more of the ceremonial type as opposed to the breaking down of film and scouting opponent types because White is expected to remain in his role as a Cowboys analyst in the media as well.
A Conference USA rivalry will be renewed between Marshall and East Carolina. The two schools have reportedly lined up a future home-and-home series for 2023 and 2025, according to a report from FBSchedules.com.
East Carolina of the American Athletic Conference will host the Thundering Herd on Sep. 9, 2023. Marshall will host the return trip two years later on Sep. 13, 2025. The two schools have not played each other since 2013 before East Carolina left Conference USA to join the AAC. ECU leads the all-time series, 10-5, but they have met two times by the time this home-and-home series is slated to be played. Previously, the schools agreed to another home-and-home scheduling arrangement that will be played in 2020 (at ECU) and 2021 (at Marshall).
Games between two non-power conferences may not seem all that attractive to common fans, but the importance riding on these outcomes can carry some significance. A victory by either team gives their respective conference a win against another nonpower conference it may be jockeying with for a spot in the New Years Six bowl lineup. Ultimately, it may not carry enough weight by the end of the season if one team, like UCF, happens to be the clear favorite, but in the event multiple conferences have champions in the running for the exclusive spot in the big money bowls at the end of the year, any little piece of bragging rights a conference can stack up against another conference could become valuable.
In theory, at least.
Marshall currently has other future games scheduled against former conference rivals. This fall the Herd will play former MAC opponent Miami Ohio, and Ohio is on deck for a home-and-home series in 2019 and 2020. Marshall will also face Cincinnati (formerly of Conference USA) in 2019. East Carolina has no other former Conference USA rivals on the future schedule at this point aside from Marshall.
The Miami Hurricanes will have absolutely no quarterback controversy in 2018. Head coach Mark Richt said in a one-on-one interview with ESPN that Miami’s starting quarterback will be Malik Rosier.
“Malik is the starting quarterback, for sure,” Richt said to David Hale of ESPN.com. “Someone’s got to dethrone him. Someone’s got to beat him out if that’s going to happen. It’s not like — to say it’s wide open, every position is wide open because we want a competition at every level. Every player that comes back talks about the greatest competition they had was on the practice field. And I also want to go into this season with a sort of first-year mentality. Let’s go compete. Show us you’re ready to take somebody’s job. But Malik is the starting quarterback, and he’s going to be unless somebody knocks him off the perch.”
Richt was careful not to shy away from the idea that he wants competition at every position, which every coach would like to see even at positions with clear starters, but Richt is also aware of the value of having your mind made up on a position as important as the quarterback position as well. Although Rosier may not have ended the season the way Miami would have hoped, he still did plenty of positive things to lay claim to the starting job ahead of the spring, which should allow Miami to be able to build and move forward as an offense and a program.
“Was he consistent every game, every series? Probably not, but the guy made some plays that were game-winning plays,” Richt explained in a follow-up question. “The Notre Dame and Virginia Tech games, those were less dramatic than five other games we played. Plays just had to be made.”
Rosier completed 54.0 percent of his pass attempts for 3,120 yards and 26 touchdowns with 14 interceptions for Miami last season. The Hurricanes played in their first ACC Championship Game (losing to Clemson) and played in the Orange Bowl (losing to Wisconsin). Entering his senior season, Rosier will hope to cut down on some mistakes to help Miami take the next step as a program.
The voice of college football for a number of generations may soon be memorialized in the place he once coined “The Granddaddy of Them All.” The Rose Bowl Legacy Foundation is working on a plan to raise funds to build a statue in honor of the late Keith Jackson, a long-time college football announcer who provided the narration to college football Saturdays for decades around the nation, including in the Rose Bowl.
According to a report from The Los Angeles Times, the foundation is hoping to raise $400,000 for a monument in Jackson’s honor.
“Keith epitomized big moments in sports, that turned out to be iconic memories for generations of people,” Dedan Brozino, the foundation’s executive director, said to the Los Angeles paper. “We owe a lot of our history to his mind and his voice. We hope this statue will provide a gift for future generations to experience and learn from his broadcast legacy and that of the venue.”
The foundation is raising money through online donations, with the campaign scheduled to end on February 1, 2019. That goal of $400,000 should easily be raised well ahead of schedule as word spreads about this memorial.