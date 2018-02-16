Getty Images

Arkansas State follows through, sues Miami over canceled game

By John TaylorFeb 16, 2018, 8:01 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s officially on, legally, between Arkansas State and Miami.

Earlier this week it was reported that Arkansas State was threatening to sue Miami over the latter failing to play a scheduled game last year in Jonesboro amidst Hurricane Irma.  With a Thursday deadline coming and going without UM paying ASU damages being sought, the Sun Belt school followed through on the threat, with the Associated Press confirming that ASU has filed a lawsuit against UM in Craighead County (Ark.) District Court late Friday afternoon.

Prior to filing the suit, ASU athletic director Terry Mohajir had reached out to his counterpart at UM, Blake James, about rescheduling the game for either the 2020 or 2021 seasons, years in which the Hurricanes have available dates.  James responded, per the suit, that they could only reschedule the Jonesboro game during the 2024-28 seasons.

According to FBSchedules.com, The U has just two non-conference games scheduled for the 2020 season.  Miami’s argument against rescheduling the game for that season is that the dates they fill need to be played at home.  The lawsuit claims that Miami has “refused to timely and reasonably reschedule the game in years in which it has openings.”

Arkansas State is seeking $650,000 in damages as a result of a breach of contract. “This action also seeks compensatory damages, liquidated damages for UM’s breach of contract, and attorney’s fees and costs,” the suit states, adding, “The contract provides that ‘failure of a party to participate in the Game will constitute a material breach of the Agreement that will cause the other party significant disruption and damages.'”

The lawsuit also delves into the other FBS teams, primarily from the state of Florida, whose games were impacted by the hurricane that same weekend.

47. Three teams in the Florida and Georgia area still played their football games scheduled for the weekend of Hurricane Irma. Florida International University played its scheduled home game against Alcorn State in Birmingham, Alabama. Georgia Southern University also played its scheduled home game against the University of New Hampshire in Birmingham, Alabama. Florida Atlantic University played its away game against the University of Wisconsin with a delayed return back to Florida.

48. Three additional teams canceled their scheduled games, but rescheduled for the same season. Florida State played its rescheduled game against the University of Louisiana Monroe on December 2, 2017. The University of South Florida played a rescheduled game against the University of Connecticut on November 4, 2017. And the University of Central Florida played its rescheduled game against the University of Memphis on September 30, 2017.

49. The seventh team, the University of Florida, canceled its game against the University of Northern Colorado, and because the game could not be rescheduled due to conflicting schedules, Northern Colorado received a buyout for the game.

50. Upon belief, UM is the only FBS school to fail to play its scheduled game in accordance with its contract, timely reschedule its canceled game, or pay the buyout or liquidated damages under the contract.

51. Additionally, UM and Florida State immediately rescheduled their September 16, 2017 football game for October 7, 2017.

Report: Jim McElwain offered job as Michigan WRs coach

Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 16, 2018, 8:44 PM EST
Leave a comment

It appears a week’s worth of speculation is set to come to fruition.

Last week, reports emerged that Jim McElwain had interviewed for a job on Jim Harbaugh‘s Michigan coaching staff.  Not long after, it was reported that McElwain was a “strong contender” for a position with the Wolverines.

Friday, Bruce Feldman of SI.com reported that McElwain has been offered a job by Harbaugh as wide receivers coach.  Just as notably, however, Feldman writes that it’s “a role that could eventually include offensive coordinator duties.” Previous reports had McElwain taking over play-calling duties from Tim Drevno, who has spent the past three seasons as U-M’s offensive coordinator.

Under Drevno’s direction, Michigan’s offense was tied for 91st nationally in averaging 25.2 points per game this past season.

Less than a week after claiming that he, his family and members of the football program had received death threats, and that he would divulge details “when it becomes unmanageable,” McElwain was fired as the head coach at Florida in October of last year. Prior to that and a three-year stint in the same job at Colorado State, McElwain was the offensive coordinator at Alabama.

At the FBS level, McElwain has also served as coordinator at Fresno State in 2007, the season before he headed to Tuscaloosa for a four-year stint as the Crimson Tide’s coordinator.  He was also the quarterbacks coach for Nick Saban.

Mike Leach reportedly losing a fifth assistant this offseason as WR coach leaves for UCLA

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerFeb 16, 2018, 6:41 PM EST
Leave a comment

To say it’s been a rough couple of months for Mike Leach might be an understatement.

First his athletic director left for Nebraska. Then his team ended the season by getting thumped by rival Washington in the Apple Cup and in the Holiday Bowl by Michigan State. After publicly flirting with taking the Tennessee job, that kind of blew up in his and the Vols’ then-athletic director’s face. Starting quarterback Tyler Hilinski tragically committed suicide in a death that sent an absolute shock throughout the Cougars community as well. And as far as his coaching staff, he may have just lost his fifth assistant coach and third to a Pac-12 rival this offseason.

FootballScoop is reporting that Wazzu inside receivers coach Derek Sage is leaving the staff to take a similar position on Chip Kelly’s UCLA staff in Westwood. The young coach has developed several good players during his time on the Palouse and prior to hooking up with Leach he coached three seasons at Toledo and was at Wyoming prior to that.

Sage becomes the second staff member from Washington State to head to the Bruins after linebackers coach Roy Manning was named UCLA’s special teams coordinator last month. Also out the door are defensive coordinator Alex Grinch (to Ohio State), running backs coach Jim Mastro to Oregon and offensive line coach Clay McGuire to Texas Tech. Strength coach Jason Loscalzo also left to join the Chicago Bears.

While the team has experienced some historic success on the field the past few years under Leach, things will be a lot different in 2018 with a host of new faces and names on the coaching staff going forward.

Duke promotes Ben Albert and Matt Guerrieri to co-DCs after Jim Knowles departs for Oklahoma State

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerFeb 16, 2018, 5:38 PM EST
Leave a comment

David Cutcliffe not surprisingly stayed in-house to find a new defensive coordinator.

The school announced a slew of staff changes on Friday and the most notable among them was the promotion of Ben Albert and Matt Guerrieri to co-defensive coordinators. Albert will remain the defensive line coach while Guerrieri will shift slightly from handling safeties to being responsible for the entire secondary.

The moves come after Jim Knowles left to be Oklahoma State’s new defensive coordinator last month. Additionally, Lanier Goethie was named linebackers coach for the Blue Devils and Derek Jones earned the title of Assistant Head Coach [Defense]/Cornerbacks.

“First off, I’m really proud of how our defensive staff has handled this situation,” Cutcliffe said in a statement. “We’ve had not good, but great conversations regarding staff organization and responsibilities, and I’m proud of how unselfish Ben, Matt and Derek all have been throughout the process. All three coaches are deserving of their new roles and I’m looking forward to watching them lead our defensive unit starting with spring practice next month. And as for Zac (Roper), his impact on our program goes well beyond coordinating our offense and coaching the quarterbacks. His efforts have been and will continue to be instrumental to our overall success, both on and off the field.”

Goethie heads to Durham after spending the past two years at Louisiana Tech but is plenty familiar with the way Cutcliffe runs a program after having played linebacker for him during their time at Ole Miss. The move to bring him aboard at Duke completes the 2018 coaching staff with a full complement of 10 assistants.

Rutgers reportedly set to poach Indiana defensive backs coach to replace Bill Busch

Getty Images
By Bryan FischerFeb 16, 2018, 4:34 PM EST
Leave a comment

Rutgers head coach Chris Ash is staying in the Big Ten to replace a key member of his coaching staff from last season and doing so with somebody he actually used to coach.

NJ.com is reporting that the Scarlet Knights are on the verge of hiring Indiana’s Noah Joseph to be the program’s defensive backs coach. He will replace co-defensive coordinator Bill Busch, who left last week to take a similar position at LSU.

While Joseph has had a solid track record over his five years with the Hoosiers, what makes the hire really interesting is that he actually used to play for Ash back in the day when the pair was at Drake in the late 1990’s. The former Bulldogs captain later served as a graduate assistant under Ash at Drake and Iowa State to begin his coaching career as well.

Joseph also made stops at Eastern Illinois, Montana State and North Texas prior to heading to Bloomington.

Between the hiring of Nunzio Campanile as running backs coach and Joseph to handle defensive backs, Ash has just one more remaining vacancy on his coaching staff for the 2018 campaign.