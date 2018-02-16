Ole Miss releases appeal letter to NCAA

Ole Miss is digging in for its appeal to the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions in hopes of being able to be eligible for the postseason in 2018. The university released its full appeals letter to the COI online Friday, days after formally submitting the appeal to the infractions committee earlier this month.
“This Committee should vacate and reverse the penalties and factual findings,” the appeal stated, “because the COI abused its discretion, departed from precedent, committed procedural errors, and reached factual conclusions inconsistent with the evidence.”
In addition to appealing the 2018 postseason ban (Ole Miss voluntarily sat out of the 2017 postseason), Ole Miss also hopes to have restrictions on unofficial visits overturned as well as have the “lack of institutional control” label scratched from the record.
The NCAA’s COI has 30 days to review and respond to the appeal, which sets the deadline in the first week of March. Ole Miss will then have 14 days to respond with any rebuttal if the university feels one is warranted. But if the COI doesn’t adhere to the appeal now, odds are there will be little that can be done by NCAA in the rebuttal stage if it reaches that point that will affect the outcome of the NCAA’s decision.
Ole Miss argues the addition of the 2018 postseason ban on top of the school’s voluntary postseason ban is unprecedented. Given the charges against Ole Miss, it still seemed likely a second year would be added to the postseason ban already self-imposed anyway. But a second year without postseason eligibility cuts into the coffers for Ole Miss, as it means the school would be blocked from accepting any postseason revenue shares other schools in the SEC would receive. So you can see one of the main reasons why Ole Miss hopes at least part of the appeal is accepted.
The sanctions levied against Ole Miss came for offenses under former head coach Hugh Freeze. Ole Miss has argued it should not be punished as severely now that those parties connected to the infractions are no longer a part of the program.
With Baylor still rebounding from the damage done from a massive sexual assault scandal within the football program, two Baylor football players have been investigated for their possible connection to a new sexual assault incident on Baylor’s campus. No names have been confirmed publicly at this time due to privacy laws.
According to a report from KWTX in Waco, Texas, two redshirt football players were part of a group of four individuals questioned by police in an active investigation. No charges have been filed and no arrests have been made at this time. The case has been passed along to Baylor’s Judicial Affairs and Title IX offices, according to the original report.
The alleged victim and the female filing the report are both members of Baylor’s equestrian team. The incident in question occurred on the night of Nov. 11, hours after Baylor lost a football game against Texas Tech in Arlington. As redshirt players, neither player reportedly questioned would have played, but it is unknown if they traveled with the team to the neutral site game. Video of the alleged incident has been turned over to Baylor’s Title IX investigators.
For now, the investigation is ongoing. If more information comes out, we will certainly update the story as needed. But for now, with no charges filed and no arrests made, the unnamed players connected to the investigation are considered fully active members of the Baylor football program until updated otherwise.
Spring practice is quickly approaching for many programs around the country which means the race is on to get a full complement of coaches set in the next few weeks before that time of the year rolls around. The latest school to make a move to that end appears to be Boise State, which announced on Thursday that they had hired Jeff Popovich to be the team’s new cornerbacks coach.
“Jeff is someone that brings with him a wealth of experience at both the collegiate and professional levels,” Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin said in a statement. “He understands what this program is about, both our culture and our tradition, and he is excited to be part of it. We are thrilled to have him join our family.”
Popovich recently spent the past two seasons at the NFL level on the staff of now-fired coach Chuck Pagano and the Indianapolis Colts. He has extensive college coaching experience however, having coached defensive backs at both UTSA and Florida International for nearly a dozen years prior to his jump to the NFL.
“Boise State is a program of tradition and success,” Popovich added. “I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the culture Coach Harsin has created, developing athletes both on the field and, more importantly, off the field as young men. My family and I are honored to be Broncos and I can’t wait to get my feet on the blue turf.”
Popovich replaces Ashley Ambrose, who left last month to return to Colorado to coach the Buffs’ cornerbacks.
A decade after terrorizing the Big 12 at Texas, it appears Frank Okam will now be teaching his players how to terrorize the Longhorns in a new role in the conference.
Baylor team site SicEm365.com is reporting that Okam will be the Bears next defensive line coach after spending the past two seasons at Rice. He replaces Elijah Robinson, who joined the Texas A&M staff down the road in the same capacity last month.
This will be just the second full-time coaching position for Okam after becoming an on-field coach for the Owls two years ago. Despite the short coaching resume, his playing career resume is a lengthy one that includes a national title while on the 40 Acres with the Longhorns and a trio of All-Big 12 selections. The former five-star recruit played all four years in Austin and was later a fifth round pick of the Houston Texans. He retired from the NFL prior to the 2013 season after getting cut by the New York Giants and later became a graduate assistant at Rice.
The move should complete the coaching staff at Baylor for the 2018 season provided there are no more changes coming for Matt Rhule and company down in Waco.
Arizona State’s “new leadership model” apparently includes keeping school legends as consultants.
The school announced Thursday that College Football Hall of Famer and Sun Devils legend Danny White would continue to be an offensive consultant for the program going forward, as well as an ambassador for the athletic department.
“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to help get ASU football where it belongs, and that is at the top of the Pac-12,” White said in a statement. “I understand so much more now than I did a year ago as a consultant.I am excited to work with Coach Rob Likens and Coach Herm Edwards. Coach Edwards and I were contemporaries in the NFL and I think he is the perfect man for this job.”
White was one of the most successful quarterbacks of all-time at the school and had plenty of success in the NFL with a notable stint with the Dallas Cowboys. He was brought to Tempe last year in the same role under former head coach Todd Graham and it seems is staying through with the new staff. While many college football programs have similar offensive analysts and consultant positions, it seems this one is much more of the ceremonial type as opposed to the breaking down of film and scouting opponent types because White is expected to remain in his role as a Cowboys analyst in the media as well.