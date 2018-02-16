Report: Jim McElwain offered job at Michigan

It appears a week’s worth of speculation is set to come to fruition.

Last week, reports emerged that Jim McElwain had interviewed for a job on Jim Harbaugh‘s Michigan coaching staff. Not long after, it was reported that McElwain was a “strong contender” for a position with the Wolverines.

Friday, Bruce Feldman of SI.com reported that McElwain has been offered a job by Harbaugh as wide receivers coach. Just as notably, however, Feldman writes that it’s “a role that could eventually include offensive coordinator duties.” Previous reports had McElwain taking over play-calling duties from Tim Drevno, who has spent the past three seasons as U-M’s offensive coordinator.

Under Drevno’s direction, Michigan’s offense was tied for 91st nationally in averaging 25.2 points per game this past season.

Less than a week after claiming that he, his family and members of the football program had received death threats, and that he would divulge details “when it becomes unmanageable,” McElwain was fired as the head coach at Florida in October of last year. Prior to that and a three-year stint in the same job at Colorado State, McElwain was the offensive coordinator at Alabama.

At the FBS level, McElwain has also served as coordinator at Fresno State in 2007, the season before he headed to Tuscaloosa for a four-year stint as the Crimson Tide’s coordinator. He was also the quarterbacks coach for Nick Saban.