Rutgers reportedly set to poach Indiana defensive backs coach to replace Bill Busch

Rutgers head coach Chris Ash is staying in the Big Ten to replace a key member of his coaching staff from last season and doing so with somebody he actually used to coach.

NJ.com is reporting that the Scarlet Knights are on the verge of hiring Indiana’s Noah Joseph to be the program’s defensive backs coach. He will replace co-defensive coordinator Bill Busch, who left last week to take a similar position at LSU.

While Joseph has had a solid track record over his five years with the Hoosiers, what makes the hire really interesting is that he actually used to play for Ash back in the day when the pair was at Drake in the late 1990’s. The former Bulldogs captain later served as a graduate assistant under Ash at Drake and Iowa State to begin his coaching career as well.

Joseph also made stops at Eastern Illinois, Montana State and North Texas prior to heading to Bloomington.

Between the hiring of Nunzio Campanile as running backs coach and Joseph to handle defensive backs, Ash has just one more remaining vacancy on his coaching staff for the 2018 campaign.