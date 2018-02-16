Rutgers reportedly set to poach Indiana defensive backs coach to replace Bill Busch

Rutgers head coach Chris Ash is staying in the Big Ten to replace a key member of his coaching staff from last season and doing so with somebody he actually used to coach.
NJ.com is reporting that the Scarlet Knights are on the verge of hiring Indiana’s Noah Joseph to be the program’s defensive backs coach. He will replace co-defensive coordinator Bill Busch, who left last week to take a similar position at LSU.
While Joseph has had a solid track record over his five years with the Hoosiers, what makes the hire really interesting is that he actually used to play for Ash back in the day when the pair was at Drake in the late 1990’s. The former Bulldogs captain later served as a graduate assistant under Ash at Drake and Iowa State to begin his coaching career as well.
Joseph also made stops at Eastern Illinois, Montana State and North Texas prior to heading to Bloomington.
Between the hiring of Nunzio Campanile as running backs coach and Joseph to handle defensive backs, Ash has just one more remaining vacancy on his coaching staff for the 2018 campaign.
David Cutcliffe not surprisingly stayed in-house to find a new defensive coordinator.
The school announced a slew of staff changes on Friday and the most notable among them was the promotion of Ben Albert and Matt Guerrieri to co-defensive coordinators. Albert will remain the defensive line coach while Guerrieri will shift slightly from handling safeties to being responsible for the entire secondary.
The moves come after Jim Knowles left to be Oklahoma State’s new defensive coordinator last month. Additionally, Lanier Goethie was named linebackers coach for the Blue Devils and Derek Jones earned the title of Assistant Head Coach [Defense]/Cornerbacks.
“First off, I’m really proud of how our defensive staff has handled this situation,” Cutcliffe said in a statement. “We’ve had not good, but great conversations regarding staff organization and responsibilities, and I’m proud of how unselfish Ben, Matt and Derek all have been throughout the process. All three coaches are deserving of their new roles and I’m looking forward to watching them lead our defensive unit starting with spring practice next month. And as for Zac (Roper), his impact on our program goes well beyond coordinating our offense and coaching the quarterbacks. His efforts have been and will continue to be instrumental to our overall success, both on and off the field.”
Goethie heads to Durham after spending the past two years at Louisiana Tech but is plenty familiar with the way Cutcliffe runs a program after having played linebacker for him during their time at Ole Miss. The move to bring him aboard at Duke completes the 2018 coaching staff with a full complement of 10 assistants.
UCLA’s longest-serving assistant may no longer be patrolling the sidelines in Westwood anymore.
Both FootballScoop and SI’s Bruce Feldman are reporting that Bruins tight end coach Angus McClure, who was retained by new coach Chip Kelly, is moving on to take a spot on the Nevada coaching staff handling the offensive line.
McClure has been a fixture at UCLA for over a decade, having first been hired by Karl Dorrell back in 2007. He’s coached just about everywhere for the Bruins, including defensive line, offensive line and special teams. Most recently, he served as the team’s recruiting coordinator for the past few years and has developed a reputation as a quality recruiter.
The move to the Mountain West will reconnect McClure with Wolfpack head coach Jay Norvell after the two were on the same staff in Westwood during Dorrell’s final season with the school. The veteran assistant is no stranger to Reno either, having coached tight ends in 1996 at Nevada. Interestingly, McClure might not be the only assistant that Kelly loses this week as there are reports that Bruins’ offensive line coach Hank Fraley has interviewed with the Detroit Lions.
Despite recent negative headlines connected to the football program in the fallout of the Larry Nassar scandal, Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio officially had his contract extended by one year on Friday. Dantonio’s contract now runs through the 2024 season.
The extension approval from the board of trustees for Dantonio has been an annual formality in East Lansing in recent years. As written in the contract, Dantonio’s contract is essentially automatically extended on an annual basis unless the university provides Dantonio advance notice there will be no extension given by the middle of January. In the event Dantonio is informed he will not receive an extension, he is then given the option to retire for a reduced buyout. Even if the school had not given Dantonio the extension, he would still be under contract through 2023.
Dantonio is coming off a 10-3 season that included wins against Penn State and Michigan as well as a Holiday Bowl victory over Washington State this past season, which was a nice rebound after a rough 3-9 season the previous season. But the success of the season was quickly washed away from the mindset recently as Dantonio has had to defend himself against reports suggesting he essentially looked the other way when football players were accused of sexual assault at Michigan State.
Michigan State remains under investigation by the NCAA following the trial of former sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced up to 175 years in prison for prolonged abuse of gymnasts and other athletes at Michigan State and with USA Gymnastics over the course of his career. It is specifically known if Dantonio’s program is a target of the investigation as the NCAA looks to review the entire athletics department at Michigan State.
Dantonio is 100-45 in 11 seasons at Michigan State. The 2018 season will mark his 12th year on the job.
Texas A&M and Appalachian State have never met on the football field, but all of that is about to change in a few years. On Friday, Appalachian State announced a future road game in College Station against the Aggies to be played in Kyle Field in 2022.
According to the release from Appalachian State, the Mountaineers will visit Texas A&M on Sept. 10, 2022. As long as no other changes to the schedule are made, that will be one week before Texas A&M hosts the Miami Hurricanes (Sept. 17, 2022 according to FBSchedules.com).
As a member of the SEC, Texas A&M is required to play one other power conference opponent or one opponent deemed equal to power conference status by the SEC in every football season. By having Miami on the 2022 schedule, Texas A&M already satisfied that scheduling requirement. The Aggies also have that scheduling task checked off in 2018 (Clemson), 2019 (at Clemson), 2020 (Colorado), 2021 (at Colorado), 2023 (at Miami), 2024 (Notre Dame) and 2025 (at Notre Dame).
Appalachian State continues to add to their non-conference schedule with quality power conference opponents (and the nice paychecks expected to come with many of them). The 2018 season will see Appalachian State open the season at Penn State. The Mountaineers also have future road games against power conference opponents in 2019 (North Carolina), 2020 (Wake Forest and Wisconsin), 2021 (Miami), 2023 (North Carolina), and 2024 (Clemson). Appalachian State will also get a chance to host UNC in 2022, a week prior to playing at Texas A&M.