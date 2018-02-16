Texas A&M and Appalachian State line up 2022 game in College Station

Texas A&M and Appalachian State have never met on the football field, but all of that is about to change in a few years. On Friday, Appalachian State announced a future road game in College Station against the Aggies to be played in Kyle Field in 2022.

According to the release from Appalachian State, the Mountaineers will visit Texas A&M on Sept. 10, 2022. As long as no other changes to the schedule are made, that will be one week before Texas A&M hosts the Miami Hurricanes (Sept. 17, 2022 according to FBSchedules.com).

As a member of the SEC, Texas A&M is required to play one other power conference opponent or one opponent deemed equal to power conference status by the SEC in every football season. By having Miami on the 2022 schedule, Texas A&M already satisfied that scheduling requirement. The Aggies also have that scheduling task checked off in 2018 (Clemson), 2019 (at Clemson), 2020 (Colorado), 2021 (at Colorado), 2023 (at Miami), 2024 (Notre Dame) and 2025 (at Notre Dame).

Appalachian State continues to add to their non-conference schedule with quality power conference opponents (and the nice paychecks expected to come with many of them). The 2018 season will see Appalachian State open the season at Penn State. The Mountaineers also have future road games against power conference opponents in 2019 (North Carolina), 2020 (Wake Forest and Wisconsin), 2021 (Miami), 2023 (North Carolina), and 2024 (Clemson). Appalachian State will also get a chance to host UNC in 2022, a week prior to playing at Texas A&M.

