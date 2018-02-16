Texas A&M and Appalachian State line up 2022 game in College Station

Texas A&M and Appalachian State have never met on the football field, but all of that is about to change in a few years. On Friday, Appalachian State announced a future road game in College Station against the Aggies to be played in Kyle Field in 2022.
According to the release from Appalachian State, the Mountaineers will visit Texas A&M on Sept. 10, 2022. As long as no other changes to the schedule are made, that will be one week before Texas A&M hosts the Miami Hurricanes (Sept. 17, 2022 according to FBSchedules.com).
As a member of the SEC, Texas A&M is required to play one other power conference opponent or one opponent deemed equal to power conference status by the SEC in every football season. By having Miami on the 2022 schedule, Texas A&M already satisfied that scheduling requirement. The Aggies also have that scheduling task checked off in 2018 (Clemson), 2019 (at Clemson), 2020 (Colorado), 2021 (at Colorado), 2023 (at Miami), 2024 (Notre Dame) and 2025 (at Notre Dame).
Appalachian State continues to add to their non-conference schedule with quality power conference opponents (and the nice paychecks expected to come with many of them). The 2018 season will see Appalachian State open the season at Penn State. The Mountaineers also have future road games against power conference opponents in 2019 (North Carolina), 2020 (Wake Forest and Wisconsin), 2021 (Miami), 2023 (North Carolina), and 2024 (Clemson). Appalachian State will also get a chance to host UNC in 2022, a week prior to playing at Texas A&M.
Despite recent negative headlines connected to the football program in the fallout of the Larry Nassar scandal, Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio officially had his contract extended by one year on Friday. Dantonio’s contract now runs through the 2024 season.
The extension approval from the board of trustees for Dantonio has been an annual formality in East Lansing in recent years. As written in the contract, Dantonio’s contract is essentially automatically extended on an annual basis unless the university provides Dantonio advance notice there will be no extension given by the middle of January. In the event Dantonio is informed he will not receive an extension, he is then given the option to retire for a reduced buyout. Even if the school had not given Dantonio the extension, he would still be under contract through 2023.
Dantonio is coming off a 10-3 season that included wins against Penn State and Michigan as well as a Holiday Bowl victory over Washington State this past season, which was a nice rebound after a rough 3-9 season the previous season. But the success of the season was quickly washed away from the mindset recently as Dantonio has had to defend himself against reports suggesting he essentially looked the other way when football players were accused of sexual assault at Michigan State.
Michigan State remains under investigation by the NCAA following the trial of former sports doctor Larry Nassar, who was sentenced up to 175 years in prison for prolonged abuse of gymnasts and other athletes at Michigan State and with USA Gymnastics over the course of his career. It is specifically known if Dantonio’s program is a target of the investigation as the NCAA looks to review the entire athletics department at Michigan State.
Dantonio is 100-45 in 11 seasons at Michigan State. The 2018 season will mark his 12th year on the job.
Ole Miss is digging in for its appeal to the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions in hopes of being able to be eligible for the postseason in 2018. The university released its full appeals letter to the COI online Friday, days after formally submitting the appeal to the infractions committee earlier this month.
“This Committee should vacate and reverse the penalties and factual findings,” the appeal stated, “because the COI abused its discretion, departed from precedent, committed procedural errors, and reached factual conclusions inconsistent with the evidence.”
In addition to appealing the 2018 postseason ban (Ole Miss voluntarily sat out of the 2017 postseason), Ole Miss also hopes to have restrictions on unofficial visits overturned as well as have the “lack of institutional control” label scratched from the record.
The NCAA’s COI has 30 days to review and respond to the appeal, which sets the deadline in the first week of March. Ole Miss will then have 14 days to respond with any rebuttal if the university feels one is warranted. But if the COI doesn’t adhere to the appeal now, odds are there will be little that can be done by NCAA in the rebuttal stage if it reaches that point that will affect the outcome of the NCAA’s decision.
Ole Miss argues the addition of the 2018 postseason ban on top of the school’s voluntary postseason ban is unprecedented. Given the charges against Ole Miss, it still seemed likely a second year would be added to the postseason ban already self-imposed anyway. But a second year without postseason eligibility cuts into the coffers for Ole Miss, as it means the school would be blocked from accepting any postseason revenue shares other schools in the SEC would receive. So you can see one of the main reasons why Ole Miss hopes at least part of the appeal is accepted.
The sanctions levied against Ole Miss came for offenses under former head coach Hugh Freeze. Ole Miss has argued it should not be punished as severely now that those parties connected to the infractions are no longer a part of the program.
With Baylor still rebounding from the damage done from a massive sexual assault scandal within the football program, two Baylor football players have been investigated for their possible connection to a new sexual assault incident on Baylor’s campus. No names have been confirmed publicly at this time due to privacy laws.
According to a report from KWTX in Waco, Texas, two redshirt football players were part of a group of four individuals questioned by police in an active investigation. No charges have been filed and no arrests have been made at this time. The case has been passed along to Baylor’s Judicial Affairs and Title IX offices, according to the original report.
The alleged victim and the female filing the report are both members of Baylor’s equestrian team. The incident in question occurred on the night of Nov. 11, hours after Baylor lost a football game against Texas Tech in Arlington. As redshirt players, neither player reportedly questioned would have played, but it is unknown if they traveled with the team to the neutral site game. Video of the alleged incident has been turned over to Baylor’s Title IX investigators.
For now, the investigation is ongoing. If more information comes out, we will certainly update the story as needed. But for now, with no charges filed and no arrests made, the unnamed players connected to the investigation are considered fully active members of the Baylor football program until updated otherwise.
Spring practice is quickly approaching for many programs around the country which means the race is on to get a full complement of coaches set in the next few weeks before that time of the year rolls around. The latest school to make a move to that end appears to be Boise State, which announced on Thursday that they had hired Jeff Popovich to be the team’s new cornerbacks coach.
“Jeff is someone that brings with him a wealth of experience at both the collegiate and professional levels,” Broncos head coach Bryan Harsin said in a statement. “He understands what this program is about, both our culture and our tradition, and he is excited to be part of it. We are thrilled to have him join our family.”
Popovich recently spent the past two seasons at the NFL level on the staff of now-fired coach Chuck Pagano and the Indianapolis Colts. He has extensive college coaching experience however, having coached defensive backs at both UTSA and Florida International for nearly a dozen years prior to his jump to the NFL.
“Boise State is a program of tradition and success,” Popovich added. “I couldn’t be more excited to be part of the culture Coach Harsin has created, developing athletes both on the field and, more importantly, off the field as young men. My family and I are honored to be Broncos and I can’t wait to get my feet on the blue turf.”
Popovich replaces Ashley Ambrose, who left last month to return to Colorado to coach the Buffs’ cornerbacks.