Clemson commit wins free Chick-fil-A for a year

Who doesn’t love a good meal from Chick-fil-A? Hopefully Clemson commit BT Potter does, because he just won free Chick-fil-A for an entire year.

Potter was voted the Chandler Catanzaro Kicker of the Year, and to the victor go the waffle fries. In addition to a $1,000 scholarship, Potter will have a one-year supply of Chick-fil-A meals on the house. That could add up to a lot of chicken sandwiches for the second-ranked kicker in the Class of 2018, according to Rivals.

Congrats to @btpotter10 the Chandler Catanzaro Kicker of the Year. And the Chick Fil A of Anderson Player of Player of the Year. $1,000 Scholarship and 1 year free chick fil A. pic.twitter.com/knVbyCYHhx — High School Blitz (@HighSchoolBlitz) February 18, 2018

This wasn’t a contest won by asking for retweets on Twitter, but Potter did have Clemson fans come to his support by stuffing an online ballot box. Maybe Potter can use his Chick-fil-A year-long supply to hand out some milkshakes.

The bets part about all this? There doesn’t seem to be any way for the NCAA to come in and ruin the fun, as there are no NCAA violations in play here. Score one for the good guys.

Potter, a native of South Carolina, commited to the Tigers back in June 2017.

