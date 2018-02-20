Mario Cristobal reportedly reuniting with former assistant in Eugene

The Oregon coaching staff is going to have a specific South Florida flavor to it. Head coach Mario Cristobal is a Miami native, a former Hurricanes player and assistant, and the former head coach at Florida International. On Tuesday, Cristobal moved to bring a fellow South Floridian with him to the Pacific Northwest.

According to Grant Traylor of the Huntington (W. Va.) Herald-Dispatch, Marshall offensive line coach Alex Mirabal is leaving the staff to reunite with Cristobal in Eugene.

Sports Illustrated‘s Bruce Feldman added Mirabal will work under Cristobal, who will handle the offensive line.

SOURCE: #Oregon is hiring #Marshall OL coach Alex Mirabal to work w/ the Ducks centers & guards. GA Cody Woodiel will work w/ the OTs. Mario Cristobal will be the O-line coach. Mirabal goes way back with Cristobal & worked for him at FIU. Grant Taylor 1st reported Mirabal's hire. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 20, 2018

Mirabal is also a native of Miami and a Florida International graduate. He spent the first decade-plus of his career working in Miami’s high school ranks before joining Cristobal’s FIU staff as tight ends and later offensive line coach from 2007-12. He landed at Marshall in 2013 after Cristobal was forced out at FIU, where he remained until Tuesday.

Under Mirabal’s guidance, Marshall finished fourth nationally in sacks allowed at just 0.85 per game. Oregon finished 54th nationally in that same metric.