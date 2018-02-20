Trio of players transferring from Missouri

As we trudge deeper into the college football offseason, roster attrition across the sport has shown no signs of slowing down.

It was confirmed Tuesday that three players have decided to take their leave of the Missouri football program. Two of the departees are defensive backs (redshirt freshman Jerod Alton, redshirt sophomore TJ Warren) while the other is a wide receiver (redshirt junior Ray Wingo).

#Mizzou football roster updates: T.J. Warren, Raymond Wingo and Jerod Alton are transferring. OL Pompey Coleman is retiring from football for medical reasons as a result of a broken leg suffered as a senior in high school. — Gabe DeArmond (@GabeDeArmond) February 20, 2018

All three of the transferring players were three-star recruits coming out of high school. Wingo, who moved to receiver after his redshirt season in 2014, was the highest-rated of the group, with 247Sports.com pegging him as the No. 24 cornerback in the country and the No. 4 player at any position in the state of Missouri.

After catching five passes for 143 yards and a pair of touchdowns in 2016, Wingo didn’t record a reception at all in 2017. He’ll finish the Mizzou portion of his playing career with 167 yards and those two touchdowns on his nine receptions.

Warren played in 18 games the past two seasons, including six last year. He started one of those games, with that coming during the 2016 season.

Alton took a redshirt as a true freshman last season.