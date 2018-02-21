Wake Forest WR Greg Dortch cleared for spring practice

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Unlike how his 2017 season ended, Greg Dortch‘s 2018 offseason is trending much more positively.

In Wake Forest’s late-October win over Louisville, Dortch went down with what turned out to be a season-ending abdominal injury. Four months after sustaining the injury, and with spring practice right around the corner, the wide receiver has been medically cleared to fully participate in practice.

Greg Dortch is healthy and expected to be a full participant with no restrictions in spring football. — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) February 20, 2018

Despite missing the last month of the regular season as well as the postseason, Dortch still led the Demon Deacons in receiving yards with 722. His 53 receptions and nine receiving touchdowns were tied for tops on the team as well.

In the game in which he was injured, he set the school record with four touchdown catches.