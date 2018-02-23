Arizona QB Brandon Dawkins to transfer from Wildcats

An already crowded graduate transfer market has gained yet another entrant.

On his personal Twitter account Thursday night, Brandon Dawkins announced that he has decided to transfer out of new head coach Kevin Sumlin‘s football program. While no specific reason was given for the quarterback’s decision to move on, the presence of a Heisman Trophy contender, rising junior Khalil Tate, for the next two seasons likely played a significant role.

Dawkins is set to graduate this May, which will make him eligible to play immediately in 2018 at another FBS school if that’s the tack he takes.

ARIZONA. The past 4 years have been nothing short of phenomenal. I would like to thank the U of A for the chance to not only play the sport I love, but have the opportunity to get my degree. With that being said, I will be a graduate transfer after I graduate this May. #BearDown pic.twitter.com/ibnvp7wbKh — Brandon Dawkins (@BDawks) February 23, 2018

Dawkins started nine games in 2016 and the first four games this past season before Tate took over. For the Wildcats portion of his playing career, Dawkins completed just over 56 percent of his 334 passes for 2,418 yards, 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He ran for another 1,582 yards and 20 more touchdowns.