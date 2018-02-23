Reports: Tim Drevno stepping down as Michigan’s OC

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

An offseason of change in Jim Harbaugh‘s Michigan coaching staff continues, with one of the Wolverines’ million-dollar assistants stepping down. Reportedly.

Multiple reports, including ones from The Wolverine Lounge and SI.com‘s Bruce Feldman, are indicating that Tim Drevno has decided to step down from his post as U-M’s offensive coordinator. Drevno has been Harbaugh’s coordinator on that side of the ball each of his three seasons in Ann Arbor.

Drevno also served as the Wolverines’ offensive line coach.

SOURCES: OC Tim Drevno is stepping down at #Michigan. The Wolverine Lounge first reported the news. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 23, 2018

BREAKING: Tim Drevno to resign from Michigan football https://t.co/sDN7SX3shi pic.twitter.com/QG9LKwsmbr — The Wolverine Lounge (@WolverineLounge) February 23, 2018

Under Drevno’s direction, Michigan’s offense was tied for 91st nationally in averaging 25.2 points per game this past season.

The reports come three days after McElwain was officially announced as U-M’s new quarterbacks coach. In the run-up to that hiring, it was reported that McElwain, the former coordinator at Alabama prior to his run as Florida’s head coach, could take over play-calling duties at U-M.