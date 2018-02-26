In legal filing, Rich Rodriguez claiming sexual harassment lawsuit is an extortion attempt

Though it actually wasn’t what pushed him out of his job, a sexual harassment lawsuit is what got the ball rolling to push Rich Rodriguez out at Arizona.
He’s now saying that suit is an extortion attempt.
Rodriguez’s former assistant Melissa Wilhelmsen accused Rodriguez of verbally and physically harassing her, centering on a number of instances in which she says he made passes at her breasts or allowed others to do so in his presence. Rodriguez has formally denied all such instances, using as evidence that no other woman at any of his other coaching stops ever made such complaints about him.
But, according to a filing Rodriguez’s attorneys made with Arizona’s Attorney General’s office, which was obtained by the Arizona Republic, the heart of Rodriguez’s grievance centers around money. Wilhelmsen’s suit seeks a $7.5 million payment from Rodriguez, and the suit claims that Wilhelmen’s representation made a thinly-veiled extortion attempt at getting such money. First, Rodriguez’s side says it was told it would take “millions of dollars” to make the case go away, and then said that Wilhelmen’s formal demand letter, which requested the $7.5 million be paid by Dec. 26, was an extortion tactic, since Arizona was slated to play in the Foster Farms Bowl on Dec. 27.
“Demanding the payment the day before the Bowl Game was vicious, cut-throat, and explainable only as the ultimate threat to extort Coach and Mrs. Rodriguez of the $7.5 million,” the filing said.
Wilhelmsen has since filed a second claim finding the university at fault for knowingly employing Rodriguez and allowing him to supervise an employee he was actively harassing.
Arizona could not verify Wilhelmsen’s claims, but still fired Rodriguez without cause on Jan. 2 after finding information that “caused it to be concerned with the direction and climate of the football program.”
A year ago at this time we took a look at the early success Kansas head coach David Beaty was having on the recruiting trail. At the time, Kansas had a top 10 recruiting class that was highlighted by a nice haul from the state of Louisiana. It seems the Jayhawks coach is continuing to create a pipeline in the state of Louisiana as he continues to build up the Kansas program because he just landed an early commitment from a talented quarterback out of the state.
Lance LeGendre, a four-star dual-threat quarterback from New Orleans, has committed to Kansas by way of a brief statement on Twitter. For the time being, LeGendre is choosing Kansas over offers from programs like Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Missouri and more. LeGendre is the first recruit on the board for Kansas at this point in time, but it is a key one in continuing to build a pipeline of talent from the football-rich state of Louisiana out to Kansas.
Kansas signed two four-star players from Louisiana in the Class of 2018 with DB Corione Harris and RB Anthony Williams. Although Kansas had a handful of players committed from Louisiana last February, a number ended up going to other programs. But keeping Harris and Williams in Kansas was crucial for the effort Beaty has been working on. If he manages to keep LeGendre on the board as well, that effort will only become stronger.
“He’s a good guy and obviously a good recruiter,” Legendre said to Jayhawk Slant following his commitment, referring to Beaty. “He’s bringing a lot of guys from the Boot and he’s doing a lot of good things. When I was in the eighth grade he helped me get into Warren Easton. So we’ve had a good relationship since then and he’s a great guy.”
Beaty is a Texas native and has spent most of his coaching career in the state of Texas, but three years as an assistant at Texas A&M as the Aggies moved into the SEC helped introduce Beaty to the importance of recruiting talent from the state of Louisiana. It is not easy, of course, with LSU historically dominating the top talent and Alabama plucking more and more of the top-tier players away to Tuscaloosa, not to mention the other competition to land talent out of the state. But Beaty has made it a mission to attempt to compete for recruits in the state and hopes to use the players he lands as key figures in elevating the status of Kansas football.
Kansas has gone 3-33 in three seasons under Beaty, including a 1-26 mark in Big 12 play. He has had to build from the ground up, but he seems to have some sort of a plan of attack for recruiting. Beaty’s biggest hurdle is convincing his recruits to follow through on their commitment to a program that has historically been struggling to win much of anything.
Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal is bringing back a former Oregon staffer to serve as the program’s player personnel director. As first reported by Scoop Duck, and subsequently reported by The Athletic, Oregon will hire Thomas Arends to serve as the player personnel director.
Arends is a former Oregon staffer, having filled the role of director of recruiting operations and high school relations under former Oregon head coach Chip Kelly. Prior to his return to Eugene, Oregon, Arends was the associate director of player personnel at Baylor.
Arends joined the Baylor program in 2017 after two years at Oregon under former head coach Mark Helfrich. Arends worked at Oregon under Kelly from 2009 through 2012 as a student assistant working on recruiting and working his way up on the staff upon graduation from Oregon.
It is fair to have some slight question marks about hiring anybody attached to recruiting efforts from the Chip Kelly era given how Kelly’s run with the Ducks came to an end with mild sanctions related to recruiting, but Arends is a native Oregonian who graduated from Oregon. Having someone that connected to the university and surrounding community certainly is a nice asset to have in the program whenever possible.
South Carolina will welcome back former assistant and interim head coach Shawn Elliott for a regular season clash with his new team, Georgia State, in 2022. As originally reported by FBSchedules.com, South Carolina will host Elliott’s Georgia State program on Sept. 3, 2022. The game rounds out the South Carolina schedule for the 2022 season and is one of two new additions to the future schedule previously reported.
South Carolina is scheduled to host Troy on Sept. 25, 2021. South Carolina will pay Troy and Georgia State $1.4 million and $1.45 million, respectively, for the one-game scheduling agreements according to FBSchedules.com.
Elliott took over as interim head coach of South Carolina midway through the 2015 season following the sudden retirement of Steve Spurrier. The Gamecocks went 1-5 under Elliott, but the season had already been mostly a lost cause by the time he took control of the football program. Elliott remained on the coaching staff under new full-time head coach Will Muschamp for the 2016 season and took on the job as head coach at Georgia State in 2017.
Georgia State was 7-5 in Elliott’s first season on the job. Of course, by the time 2022 rolls around, who knows where Elliott will be on the college football radar.
South Carolina does have a scheduling commitment as a member of the SEC to play at least one power conference opponent (or a team deemed equal to a power conference opponent) each season. While Troy and Georgia State do not meet that requirement for the Gamecocks, the annual end-of-the-season game against Clemson of the ACC checks that item off the scheduling agenda on an annual basis for the Gamecocks. South Carolina and Clemson are currently set to end the regular season every year against each other through at least 2027.
San Diego State could conceivably have one less candidate to replace the lost production of Rashaad Penny in the running game.
According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Chase Jasmin suffered what the newspaper described as a significant knee injury during a scrimmage this past weekend. Rocky Long confirmed after the first scrimmage of the spring that something significant occurred in the running back’s right knee, although an MRI will determine the extent of the damage.
“They think it could be an MCL or an ACL, but they don’t really know,” the head coach said according to the Union-Tribune. “They said it’s loose, though, so they’re going to MRI him.”
If it’s a torn ACL, Jasmin would, at bare minimum, likely miss at least the start of the 2018 season.
Last season as a redshirt freshman, Jasmin was third on the Aztecs with 137 yards rushing and two touchdowns. The No. 2 rusher, Juwan Washington (759 yards), is expected to play a larger role withe the departure of Penny, whose 2,248 yards in 2017 set a school record and tops in the nation.