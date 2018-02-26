JaMarcus Shephard adds co-OC to Purdue coaching duties

Heading into spring practice, JaMarcus Shephard has been given a beefed-up title as part of his Purdue coaching duties.

The football program announced this past weekend that Shephard has added the title of co-offensive coordinator. Per the school’s release, co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm, the brother of Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm, and Shephard will share the offensive responsibilities for the upcoming season.

Shephard just completed his first season in West Lafayette. That first year, Shephard, who worked the previous season on Mike Leach‘s Washington State coaching staff, served as wide receivers coach as well as passing-game coordinator.

Purdue is coming off its best season in six years, going 7-6 in Brohm’s first year at the helm and leading the Boilermakers to their first bowl bis since 2012. They also won their first bowl game since the 2011 season.