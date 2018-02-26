Oregon hires former Chip Kelly and Baylor assistant

Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal is bringing back a former Oregon staffer to serve as the program’s player personnel director. As first reported by Scoop Duck, and subsequently reported by The Athletic, Oregon will hire Thomas Arends to serve as the player personnel director.
Arends is a former Oregon staffer, having filled the role of director of recruiting operations and high school relations under former Oregon head coach Chip Kelly. Prior to his return to Eugene, Oregon, Arends was the associate director of player personnel at Baylor.
Arends joined the Baylor program in 2017 after two years at Oregon under former head coach Mark Helfrich. Arends worked at Oregon under Kelly from 2009 through 2012 as a student assistant working on recruiting and working his way up on the staff upon graduation from Oregon.
It is fair to have some slight question marks about hiring anybody attached to recruiting efforts from the Chip Kelly era given how Kelly’s run with the Ducks came to an end with mild sanctions related to recruiting, but Arends is a native Oregonian who graduated from Oregon. Having someone that connected to the university and surrounding community certainly is a nice asset to have in the program whenever possible.
South Carolina will welcome back former assistant and interim head coach Shawn Elliott for a regular season clash with his new team, Georgia State, in 2022. As originally reported by FBSchedules.com, South Carolina will host Elliott’s Georgia State program on Sept. 3, 2022. The game rounds out the South Carolina schedule for the 2022 season and is one of two new additions to the future schedule previously reported.
South Carolina is scheduled to host Troy on Sept. 25, 2021. South Carolina will pay Troy and Georgia State $1.4 million and $1.45 million, respectively, for the one-game scheduling agreements according to FBSchedules.com.
Elliott took over as interim head coach of South Carolina midway through the 2015 season following the sudden retirement of Steve Spurrier. The Gamecocks went 1-5 under Elliott, but the season had already been mostly a lost cause by the time he took control of the football program. Elliott remained on the coaching staff under new full-time head coach Will Muschamp for the 2016 season and took on the job as head coach at Georgia State in 2017.
Georgia State was 7-5 in Elliott’s first season on the job. Of course, by the time 2022 rolls around, who knows where Elliott will be on the college football radar.
South Carolina does have a scheduling commitment as a member of the SEC to play at least one power conference opponent (or a team deemed equal to a power conference opponent) each season. While Troy and Georgia State do not meet that requirement for the Gamecocks, the annual end-of-the-season game against Clemson of the ACC checks that item off the scheduling agenda on an annual basis for the Gamecocks. South Carolina and Clemson are currently set to end the regular season every year against each other through at least 2027.
San Diego State could conceivably have one less candidate to replace the lost production of Rashaad Penny in the running game.
According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Chase Jasmin suffered what the newspaper described as a significant knee injury during a scrimmage this past weekend. Rocky Long confirmed after the first scrimmage of the spring that something significant occurred in the running back’s right knee, although an MRI will determine the extent of the damage.
“They think it could be an MCL or an ACL, but they don’t really know,” the head coach said according to the Union-Tribune. “They said it’s loose, though, so they’re going to MRI him.”
If it’s a torn ACL, Jasmin would, at bare minimum, likely miss at least the start of the 2018 season.
Last season as a redshirt freshman, Jasmin was third on the Aztecs with 137 yards rushing and two touchdowns. The No. 2 rusher, Juwan Washington (759 yards), is expected to play a larger role withe the departure of Penny, whose 2,248 yards in 2017 set a school record and tops in the nation.
Heading into spring practice, JaMarcus Shephard has been given a beefed-up title as part of his Purdue coaching duties.
The football program announced this past weekend that Shephard has added the title of co-offensive coordinator. Per the school’s release, co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm, the brother of Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm, and Shephard will share the offensive responsibilities for the upcoming season.
Shephard just completed his first season in West Lafayette. That first year, Shephard, who worked the previous season on Mike Leach‘s Washington State coaching staff, served as wide receivers coach as well as passing-game coordinator.
Purdue is coming off its best season in six years, going 7-6 in Brohm’s first year at the helm and leading the Boilermakers to their first bowl bis since 2012. They also won their first bowl game since the 2011 season.
Less than three weeks after leaving one Power Five football program, Dylan Thompson has landed at another.
On his personal Twitter account Feb. 5, Thompson announced that he would be transferring from Ohio State. Saturday evening, the defensive tackle took to the same social media website to announce that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Virginia.
As Thompson will be coming to Charlottesville as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play in 2018 for the Cavaliers.
A three-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2014 recruiting class, Thompson was rated as the No. 22 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 18 player at any position in the state of Illinois. Injuries and academic issues helped to limit Thompson to just two games during his time in Columbus, with both appearances coming in 2017.