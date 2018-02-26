San Diego State RB Chase Jasmin may have suffered torn ACL

San Diego State could conceivably have one less candidate to replace the lost production of Rashaad Penny in the running game.
According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Chase Jasmin suffered what the newspaper described as a significant knee injury during a scrimmage this past weekend. Rocky Long confirmed after the first scrimmage of the spring that something significant occurred in the running back’s right knee, although an MRI will determine the extent of the damage.
“They think it could be an MCL or an ACL, but they don’t really know,” the head coach said according to the Union-Tribune. “They said it’s loose, though, so they’re going to MRI him.”
If it’s a torn ACL, Jasmin would, at bare minimum, likely miss at least the start of the 2018 season.
Last season as a redshirt freshman, Jasmin was third on the Aztecs with 137 yards rushing and two touchdowns. The No. 2 rusher, Juwan Washington (759 yards), is expected to play a larger role withe the departure of Penny, whose 2,248 yards in 2017 set a school record and tops in the nation.
Heading into spring practice, JaMarcus Shephard has been given a beefed-up title as part of his Purdue coaching duties.
The football program announced this past weekend that Shephard has added the title of co-offensive coordinator. Per the school’s release, co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Brohm, the brother of Boilermakers head coach Jeff Brohm, and Shephard will share the offensive responsibilities for the upcoming season.
Shephard just completed his first season in West Lafayette. That first year, Shephard, who worked the previous season on Mike Leach‘s Washington State coaching staff, served as wide receivers coach as well as passing-game coordinator.
Purdue is coming off its best season in six years, going 7-6 in Brohm’s first year at the helm and leading the Boilermakers to their first bowl bis since 2012. They also won their first bowl game since the 2011 season.
Less than three weeks after leaving one Power Five football program, Dylan Thompson has landed at another.
On his personal Twitter account Feb. 5, Thompson announced that he would be transferring from Ohio State. Saturday evening, the defensive tackle took to the same social media website to announce that he has decided to continue his collegiate playing career at Virginia.
As Thompson will be coming to Charlottesville as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play in 2018 for the Cavaliers.
A three-star member of the Buckeyes’ 2014 recruiting class, Thompson was rated as the No. 22 strongside defensive end in the country and the No. 18 player at any position in the state of Illinois. Injuries and academic issues helped to limit Thompson to just two games during his time in Columbus, with both appearances coming in 2017.
Raghib Ismail had one of the greatest nicknames in football history. The former Notre Dame and NFL wideout was known as The Rocket. It wouldn’t have worked if his name didn’t sound similar to the nickname and if he played any other position besides wide receiver, but he didn’t. It was great.
When Ismail’s younger brother Qadry Ismail came on the scene at Syracuse and later in the NFL, he was known as The Missile. Makes perfect sense, right?
So as the Rocket’s son begins his own college football career one generation later, it’s only natural he gets his own nickname, right? It runs in the family at this point. Well, considering the son’s name is Raghib Ismail, Jr, his nickname is also The Rocket. And The Rocket is now a Cowboy.
Wyoming on Saturday announced Ismail’s signing. A native of Carrollton, Texas, Ismail signed with TCU out of college but later transferred to Cisco Junior College in Texas, where he caught 48 balls for 434 yards and four touchdowns.
“Rocket (Ismail) is a young man who brings great speed and athleticism to the wide receiver position,” Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said in a statement. “He does a lot after the catch with the ball in his hands. He catches the ball extremely well, catches it away from his body, and will bring great value to the wide receiver room.”
Wyoming also announced the addition of Ja’lani Ellison, a cornerback from Resada High School in California.
A potentially serious issue has arisen at Tennessee as starting offensive lineman Trey Smith is out indefinitely with a “medical issue.” While the nature of the issue was not disclosed, Smith will miss at least the the first portion of spring practice, but his absence could linger much longer than just spring ball.
Smith is reportedly seeking further medical evaluations. Wes Rucker of GoVols247 reported there is no timetable for Smith’s return, but VolQuest, citing sources close to Smith, reported he is expected to return in time for the 2018 season.
One of the lone bright spots in Butch Jones‘s final season, Smith, a 5-star recruit from Jackson, Tenn., became the first Tennessee true freshman to start at left tackle in over 30 years. Smith was a Day 1 starter for the Vols, starting at right guard for a season-opening win over Georgia Tech.
He led the club with 41 knockdowns on the year, including eight against Alabama.
He was a consensus Freshman All-American in 2017 and was rated by PFF College as the No. 1 offensive linemen among all freshmen and the No. 7 overall freshman in 2017.