San Diego State RB Chase Jasmin may have suffered torn ACL

San Diego State could conceivably have one less candidate to replace the lost production of Rashaad Penny in the running game.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, Chase Jasmin suffered what the newspaper described as a significant knee injury during a scrimmage this past weekend. Rocky Long confirmed after the first scrimmage of the spring that something significant occurred in the running back’s right knee, although an MRI will determine the extent of the damage.

“They think it could be an MCL or an ACL, but they don’t really know,” the head coach said according to the Union-Tribune. “They said it’s loose, though, so they’re going to MRI him.”

If it’s a torn ACL, Jasmin would, at bare minimum, likely miss at least the start of the 2018 season.

Last season as a redshirt freshman, Jasmin was third on the Aztecs with 137 yards rushing and two touchdowns. The No. 2 rusher, Juwan Washington (759 yards), is expected to play a larger role withe the departure of Penny, whose 2,248 yards in 2017 set a school record and tops in the nation.