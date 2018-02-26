Getty Images

Son of College Football Hall of Famer Tony Boselli transferring from Florida State

By John TaylorFeb 26, 2018, 11:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

A Florida State player with a famous surname has decided to exit Willie Taggart‘s program. Reportedly.

Citing unnamed sources, the Tallahassee Democrat has reported that redshirt freshman offensive lineman Andrew Boselli is no longer a part of the football team. Boselli’s father, former USC All-American and College Football Hall of Famer Tony Boselli, “would say only that his son is still a student at FSU and declined to comment further,” the Florida Times-Union wrote.

A three-star member of FSU’s 2016 recruiting class, Boselli was rated as the No. 31 guard in the country and the No. 103 player at any position in the state of Florida.

The lineman played in two games as a true freshman before being shut down and taking a redshirt. Last season, Boselli played in three games, the final three games of the regular season.

The Times-Union noted that Boselli’s brother, Adam, is a freshman tight end at North Carolina State.

Report: Butch Jones could be headed to Alabama in off-field role

Getty Images
By John TaylorFeb 26, 2018, 8:59 PM EST
1 Comment

Championship of Life coach joining a six-time national championship coach?  Yes, please.

Citing unnamed sources, al.com is reporting that Nick Saban has been in contact with Butch Jones about a job on his Alabama football staff. In fact, the interest has gotten as far down the road as Jones making a trip to Tuscaloosa and meeting face-to-face with Saban.

With Saban’s on-field staff being completed last week, Jones would be in line for an offensive analyst role with the Crimson Tide.

Jones, of course, was the head coach at rival Tennessee for nearly five seasons before he was summarily dismissed in mid-November of last year.  Prior to that, he was the head coach at Cincinnati (2010-12) and Central Michigan (2007-09); his last job that didn’t involve being a head coach or position coach came as a graduate assistant at Rutgers from 1990-92.

The job with the Vols, which ended with, among other things, a 14-24 mark in conference play, was Jones’ first of any kind in the SEC.  Per his UT contract, Jones will be paid just over $8 million in the form of a buyout, minus whatever he was to make at future jobs through February of 2021.

WATCH: Former Florida State, Auburn QB (and FAU WR) John Franklin III allegedly runs 4.19 40-yard dash

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettFeb 26, 2018, 6:12 PM EST
1 Comment

There are two truths about every player who suits up for three FBS programs in his collegiate career:

1.) There’s a reason it didn’t work out at the first two schools.

2.) There’s a reason why three schools chose to take you on in the first place.

Those reasons typically coincide with each other: A player has an elite physical gift that he can’t seem to harness in the proper way for one reason in another.

John Franklin III is a prime example of such a case. A former 3-star recruit from Plantation, Fla., Franklin signed with Florida State as a member of its 2013 class — which means he officially joined college football before Jameis Winston ever threw a pass — spent a season at East Mississippi Community College (of where he appeared on the hit Netflix documentary series Last Chance U.), transferred to Auburn for one season, and then left for Florida Atlantic, where he attempted to reinvent himself as a wide receiver. That’s a lot of movement for a star-crossed career in which Franklin accounted for just over 2,500 yards from scrimmage. In 13 games in 2017, Franklin caught seven passes for 95 yards and one touchdown.

And yet there’s a reason Franklin the likes of Jimbo FisherGus Malzahn and Lane Kiffin all wanted Franklin on their teams. He has something very few of his peers do: speed.

In a video first posted by the Palm Beach Post, Franklin is shown allegedly running a 4.19 40-yard dash.

Franklin “confirmed” the time to the Post, but the thing about 40 times is that you can’t confirm them yourself. Someone else has to do it for you. The good news here is that Franklin will have that chance. He is set to run at the NFL Combine later this week, where Franklin will attempt to break former Washington wideout John Ross‘s record of 4.22 seconds.

Even if Franklin doesn’t become the first player in Combine history to break the 4.2 barrier, he clearly has elite-level speed, and that is something all coaches are willing to take a chance on.

Longtime Florida State assistant, former NC State head coach Chuck Amato announces retirement

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettFeb 26, 2018, 5:24 PM EST
1 Comment

One of the most prolific assistant coaches of his era has hung up his whistle. Chuck Amato, 71, announced his retirement from coaching on Monday.

“It’s been a while that I’ve been thinking about this.” Amato said in a statement. “Bobby Bowden preached for years the three ‘F’s– faith, family, and football– in that order.  My wife has a sister and brother who are not doing well right now, and I’ve got twin boys (grandsons) in my house, and they just kill me. I said to myself, ‘Maybe it’s time to go ahead and let someone else do it.’ Just be happy and glad.  I’ve been around. I’ve been to the top of the mountain twice, and if it wasn’t for a wide left and a wide right, there’d be five of them (national championships). But I’m ready to retire, and I have to find something to do. If anybody out there has something they can give me, call me.”

As referenced in his statement above, Amato is best known for his space in the Bowden orbit. He spent 21 seasons on Bowden’s staff, split into two stints. He was a key cog in helping Bowden built Florida State into the juggernaut it is today, working as the Seminoles’ defensive line coach from 1982-95 and then as linebackers coach from 1996-99. That success led him to the NC State head coaching job, where he went 49-37 in seven seasons from 2000-06. Amato’s Wolfpack peaked with an 11-3 record and a top-15 final ranking in both polls in 2002, but he was let go after a 3-9 campaign in ’06.

After that firing, Amato returned to Tallahassee’s to serve as the executive assistant to the head coach from 2007-09. Bowden retired after the 2009 season and Amato spent a couple seasons out of the game before returning as the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator on Terry Bowden‘s staff at Akron, where he remained from 2012 until today.

A former NC State linebacker, Amato jumped into coaching at the Pennsylvania high school level in 1969 before returning to his alma mater from 1971-79. He spent two seasons at Arizona before first joining the Florida State staff in 1982.

“He was my right-hand man,” Bobby Bowden said Monday. “He handled many of my burdens. I would give him a job to do, and I knew it would be done. I told Chuck one time, ‘If I can keep you around, I could coach 25 more years.’  He assisted our defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews many of those years with great defenses. He is a dedicated husband and father (and grandfather).  Chuck never embarrassed any of the schools he coached. I could go on and on with superlatives. I wish Coach Amato and his family a happy life the rest of the way!”

In legal filing, Rich Rodriguez claiming sexual harassment lawsuit is an extortion attempt

Getty Images
By Zach BarnettFeb 26, 2018, 4:01 PM EST
1 Comment

Though it actually wasn’t what pushed him out of his job, a sexual harassment lawsuit is what got the ball rolling to push Rich Rodriguez out at Arizona.

He’s now saying that suit is an extortion attempt.

Rodriguez’s former assistant Melissa Wilhelmsen accused Rodriguez of verbally and physically harassing her, centering on a number of instances in which she says he made passes at her breasts or allowed others to do so in his presence. Rodriguez has formally denied all such instances, using as evidence that no other woman at any of his other coaching stops ever made such complaints about him.

But, according to a filing Rodriguez’s attorneys made with Arizona’s Attorney General’s office, which was obtained by the Arizona Republic, the heart of Rodriguez’s grievance centers around money. Wilhelmsen’s suit seeks a $7.5 million payment from Rodriguez, and the suit claims that Wilhelmen’s representation made a thinly-veiled extortion attempt at getting such money. First, Rodriguez’s side says it was told it would take “millions of dollars” to make the case go away, and then said that Wilhelmen’s formal demand letter, which requested the $7.5 million be paid by Dec. 26, was an extortion tactic, since Arizona was slated to play in the Foster Farms Bowl on Dec. 27.

“Demanding the payment the day before the Bowl Game was vicious, cut-throat, and explainable only as the ultimate threat to extort Coach and Mrs. Rodriguez of the $7.5 million,” the filing said.

Wilhelmsen has since filed a second claim finding the university at fault for knowingly employing Rodriguez and allowing him to supervise an employee he was actively harassing.

Arizona could not verify Wilhelmsen’s claims, but still fired Rodriguez without cause on Jan. 2 after finding information that “caused it to be concerned with the direction and climate of the football program.”