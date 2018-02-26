South Carolina adds future game against former interim head coach

South Carolina will welcome back former assistant and interim head coach Shawn Elliott for a regular season clash with his new team, Georgia State, in 2022. As originally reported by FBSchedules.com, South Carolina will host Elliott’s Georgia State program on Sept. 3, 2022. The game rounds out the South Carolina schedule for the 2022 season and is one of two new additions to the future schedule previously reported.

South Carolina is scheduled to host Troy on Sept. 25, 2021. South Carolina will pay Troy and Georgia State $1.4 million and $1.45 million, respectively, for the one-game scheduling agreements according to FBSchedules.com.

Elliott took over as interim head coach of South Carolina midway through the 2015 season following the sudden retirement of Steve Spurrier. The Gamecocks went 1-5 under Elliott, but the season had already been mostly a lost cause by the time he took control of the football program. Elliott remained on the coaching staff under new full-time head coach Will Muschamp for the 2016 season and took on the job as head coach at Georgia State in 2017.

Georgia State was 7-5 in Elliott’s first season on the job. Of course, by the time 2022 rolls around, who knows where Elliott will be on the college football radar.

South Carolina does have a scheduling commitment as a member of the SEC to play at least one power conference opponent (or a team deemed equal to a power conference opponent) each season. While Troy and Georgia State do not meet that requirement for the Gamecocks, the annual end-of-the-season game against Clemson of the ACC checks that item off the scheduling agenda on an annual basis for the Gamecocks. South Carolina and Clemson are currently set to end the regular season every year against each other through at least 2027.

