WATCH: Former Florida State, Auburn QB (and FAU WR) John Franklin III allegedly runs 4.19 40-yard dash

There are two truths about every player who suits up for three FBS programs in his collegiate career:

1.) There’s a reason it didn’t work out at the first two schools.

2.) There’s a reason why three schools chose to take you on in the first place.

Those reasons typically coincide with each other: A player has an elite physical gift that he can’t seem to harness in the proper way for one reason in another.

John Franklin III is a prime example of such a case. A former 3-star recruit from Plantation, Fla., Franklin signed with Florida State as a member of its 2013 class — which means he officially joined college football before Jameis Winston ever threw a pass — spent a season at East Mississippi Community College (of where he appeared on the hit Netflix documentary series Last Chance U.), transferred to Auburn for one season, and then left for Florida Atlantic, where he attempted to reinvent himself as a wide receiver. That’s a lot of movement for a star-crossed career in which Franklin accounted for just over 2,500 yards from scrimmage. In 13 games in 2017, Franklin caught seven passes for 95 yards and one touchdown.

And yet there’s a reason Franklin the likes of Jimbo Fisher, Gus Malzahn and Lane Kiffin all wanted Franklin on their teams. He has something very few of his peers do: speed.

In a video first posted by the Palm Beach Post, Franklin is shown allegedly running a 4.19 40-yard dash.

Franklin “confirmed” the time to the Post, but the thing about 40 times is that you can’t confirm them yourself. Someone else has to do it for you. The good news here is that Franklin will have that chance. He is set to run at the NFL Combine later this week, where Franklin will attempt to break former Washington wideout John Ross‘s record of 4.22 seconds.

Even if Franklin doesn’t become the first player in Combine history to break the 4.2 barrier, he clearly has elite-level speed, and that is something all coaches are willing to take a chance on.