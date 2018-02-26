Getty Images

WATCH: Former Florida State, Auburn QB (and FAU WR) John Franklin III allegedly runs 4.19 40-yard dash

By Zach BarnettFeb 26, 2018, 6:12 PM EST
There are two truths about every player who suits up for three FBS programs in his collegiate career:

1.) There’s a reason it didn’t work out at the first two schools.

2.) There’s a reason why three schools chose to take you on in the first place.

Those reasons typically coincide with each other: A player has an elite physical gift that he can’t seem to harness in the proper way for one reason in another.

John Franklin III is a prime example of such a case. A former 3-star recruit from Plantation, Fla., Franklin signed with Florida State as a member of its 2013 class — which means he officially joined college football before Jameis Winston ever threw a pass — spent a season at East Mississippi Community College (of where he appeared on the hit Netflix documentary series Last Chance U.), transferred to Auburn for one season, and then left for Florida Atlantic, where he attempted to reinvent himself as a wide receiver. That’s a lot of movement for a star-crossed career in which Franklin accounted for just over 2,500 yards from scrimmage. In 13 games in 2017, Franklin caught seven passes for 95 yards and one touchdown.

And yet there’s a reason Franklin the likes of Jimbo FisherGus Malzahn and Lane Kiffin all wanted Franklin on their teams. He has something very few of his peers do: speed.

In a video first posted by the Palm Beach Post, Franklin is shown allegedly running a 4.19 40-yard dash.

Franklin “confirmed” the time to the Post, but the thing about 40 times is that you can’t confirm them yourself. Someone else has to do it for you. The good news here is that Franklin will have that chance. He is set to run at the NFL Combine later this week, where Franklin will attempt to break former Washington wideout John Ross‘s record of 4.22 seconds.

Even if Franklin doesn’t become the first player in Combine history to break the 4.2 barrier, he clearly has elite-level speed, and that is something all coaches are willing to take a chance on.

Longtime Florida State assistant, former NC State head coach Chuck Amato announces retirement

By Zach BarnettFeb 26, 2018, 5:24 PM EST
One of the most prolific assistant coaches of his era has hung up his whistle. Chuck Amato, 71, announced his retirement from coaching on Monday.

“It’s been a while that I’ve been thinking about this.” Amato said in a statement. “Bobby Bowden preached for years the three ‘F’s– faith, family, and football– in that order.  My wife has a sister and brother who are not doing well right now, and I’ve got twin boys (grandsons) in my house, and they just kill me. I said to myself, ‘Maybe it’s time to go ahead and let someone else do it.’ Just be happy and glad.  I’ve been around. I’ve been to the top of the mountain twice, and if it wasn’t for a wide left and a wide right, there’d be five of them (national championships). But I’m ready to retire, and I have to find something to do. If anybody out there has something they can give me, call me.”

As referenced in his statement above, Amato is best known for his space in the Bowden orbit. He spent 21 seasons on Bowden’s staff, split into two stints. He was a key cog in helping Bowden built Florida State into the juggernaut it is today, working as the Seminoles’ defensive line coach from 1982-95 and then as linebackers coach from 1996-99. That success led him to the NC State head coaching job, where he went 49-37 in seven seasons from 2000-06. Amato’s Wolfpack peaked with an 11-3 record and a top-15 final ranking in both polls in 2002, but he was let go after a 3-9 campaign in ’06.

After that firing, Amato returned to Tallahassee’s to serve as the executive assistant to the head coach from 2007-09. Bowden retired after the 2009 season and Amato spent a couple seasons out of the game before returning as the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator on Terry Bowden‘s staff at Akron, where he remained from 2012 until today.

A former NC State linebacker, Amato jumped into coaching at the Pennsylvania high school level in 1969 before returning to his alma mater from 1971-79. He spent two seasons at Arizona before first joining the Florida State staff in 1982.

“He was my right-hand man,” Bobby Bowden said Monday. “He handled many of my burdens. I would give him a job to do, and I knew it would be done. I told Chuck one time, ‘If I can keep you around, I could coach 25 more years.’  He assisted our defensive coordinator Mickey Andrews many of those years with great defenses. He is a dedicated husband and father (and grandfather).  Chuck never embarrassed any of the schools he coached. I could go on and on with superlatives. I wish Coach Amato and his family a happy life the rest of the way!”

In legal filing, Rich Rodriguez claiming sexual harassment lawsuit is an extortion attempt

By Zach BarnettFeb 26, 2018, 4:01 PM EST
Though it actually wasn’t what pushed him out of his job, a sexual harassment lawsuit is what got the ball rolling to push Rich Rodriguez out at Arizona.

He’s now saying that suit is an extortion attempt.

Rodriguez’s former assistant Melissa Wilhelmsen accused Rodriguez of verbally and physically harassing her, centering on a number of instances in which she says he made passes at her breasts or allowed others to do so in his presence. Rodriguez has formally denied all such instances, using as evidence that no other woman at any of his other coaching stops ever made such complaints about him.

But, according to a filing Rodriguez’s attorneys made with Arizona’s Attorney General’s office, which was obtained by the Arizona Republic, the heart of Rodriguez’s grievance centers around money. Wilhelmsen’s suit seeks a $7.5 million payment from Rodriguez, and the suit claims that Wilhelmen’s representation made a thinly-veiled extortion attempt at getting such money. First, Rodriguez’s side says it was told it would take “millions of dollars” to make the case go away, and then said that Wilhelmen’s formal demand letter, which requested the $7.5 million be paid by Dec. 26, was an extortion tactic, since Arizona was slated to play in the Foster Farms Bowl on Dec. 27.

“Demanding the payment the day before the Bowl Game was vicious, cut-throat, and explainable only as the ultimate threat to extort Coach and Mrs. Rodriguez of the $7.5 million,” the filing said.

Wilhelmsen has since filed a second claim finding the university at fault for knowingly employing Rodriguez and allowing him to supervise an employee he was actively harassing.

Arizona could not verify Wilhelmsen’s claims, but still fired Rodriguez without cause on Jan. 2 after finding information that “caused it to be concerned with the direction and climate of the football program.”

David Beaty continues to try building recruiting pipeline to Kansas from Louisiana

Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 26, 2018, 2:20 PM EST
A year ago at this time we took a look at the early success Kansas head coach David Beaty was having on the recruiting trail. At the time, Kansas had a top 10 recruiting class that was highlighted by a nice haul from the state of Louisiana. It seems the Jayhawks coach is continuing to create a pipeline in the state of Louisiana as he continues to build up the Kansas program because he just landed an early commitment from a talented quarterback out of the state.

Lance LeGendre, a four-star dual-threat quarterback from New Orleans, has committed to Kansas by way of a brief statement on Twitter. For the time being, LeGendre is choosing Kansas over offers from programs like Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Missouri and more. LeGendre is the first recruit on the board for Kansas at this point in time, but it is a key one in continuing to build a pipeline of talent from the football-rich state of Louisiana out to Kansas.

Kansas signed two four-star players from Louisiana in the Class of 2018 with DB Corione Harris and RB Anthony Williams. Although Kansas had a handful of players committed from Louisiana last February, a number ended up going to other programs. But keeping Harris and Williams in Kansas was crucial for the effort Beaty has been working on. If he manages to keep LeGendre on the board as well, that effort will only become stronger.

He’s a good guy and obviously a good recruiter,” Legendre said to Jayhawk Slant following his commitment, referring to Beaty. “He’s bringing a lot of guys from the Boot and he’s doing a lot of good things. When I was in the eighth grade he helped me get into Warren Easton. So we’ve had a good relationship since then and he’s a great guy.”

Beaty is a Texas native and has spent most of his coaching career in the state of Texas, but three years as an assistant at Texas A&M as the Aggies moved into the SEC helped introduce Beaty to the importance of recruiting talent from the state of Louisiana. It is not easy, of course, with LSU historically dominating the top talent and Alabama plucking more and more of the top-tier players away to Tuscaloosa, not to mention the other competition to land talent out of the state. But Beaty has made it a mission to attempt to compete for recruits in the state and hopes to use the players he lands as key figures in elevating the status of Kansas football.

Kansas has gone 3-33 in three seasons under Beaty, including a 1-26 mark in Big 12 play. He has had to build from the ground up, but he seems to have some sort of a plan of attack for recruiting. Beaty’s biggest hurdle is convincing his recruits to follow through on their commitment to a program that has historically been struggling to win much of anything.

Oregon hires former Chip Kelly and Baylor assistant

Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireFeb 26, 2018, 12:45 PM EST
Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal is bringing back a former Oregon staffer to serve as the program’s player personnel director. As first reported by Scoop Duck, and subsequently reported by The Athletic, Oregon will hire Thomas Arends to serve as the player personnel director.

Arends is a former Oregon staffer, having filled the role of director of recruiting operations and high school relations under former Oregon head coach Chip Kelly. Prior to his return to Eugene, Oregon, Arends was the associate director of player personnel at Baylor.

Arends joined the Baylor program in 2017 after two years at Oregon under former head coach Mark Helfrich. Arends worked at Oregon under Kelly from 2009 through 2012 as a student assistant working on recruiting and working his way up on the staff upon graduation from Oregon.

It is fair to have some slight question marks about hiring anybody attached to recruiting efforts from the Chip Kelly era given how Kelly’s run with the Ducks came to an end with mild sanctions related to recruiting, but Arends is a native Oregonian who graduated from Oregon. Having someone that connected to the university and surrounding community certainly is a nice asset to have in the program whenever possible.