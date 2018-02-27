Chip Kelly officially completes first UCLA staff

The shaping of Chip Kelly‘s first UCLA coaching staff continued Monday, with the football program announcing the hiring of two more assistants.
First, Justin Frye has been added as the Bruins’ offensive line coach. Frye had spent the past five seasons as the line coach as well as running-game coordinator at Boston College.
Prior to his time at BC, Frye had served as the line coach at Temple for two seasons (2011-12) and was a graduate assistant at Florida from 2009-10.
The second Kelly hiring is Derek Sage, who will coach UCLA’s tight ends. Sage has recent experience in the Pac-12 as he spent the 2017 season as the outside receivers coach at Washington State.
Sage has also spent time on coaching staffs at Toledo (2015-17) and Wyoming (2010-13), the latter of which served as his first on-field job at the FBS level. From 2005-2009, he was the wide receivers coach at New Hampshire; Kelly was the FCS power’s offensive coordinator for two of those seasons (2005-06) before moving on to Oregon.
With these two hires, both of which were previously reported HERE and HERE, Kelly’s first coaching staff at UCLA is complete. Exactly one week from today, the Bruins will kick off their first spring practice under Kelly.
Mike Leach’s significantly revamped Wazzu staff whole again
After an offseason that saw significant poaching of his Washington State coaching staff, Mike Leach‘s assistant roll is again whole.
Monday night, Wazzu announced the hirings of three new assistant coaches — Matt Brock, Mason Miller and, as previously reported, Steve Spurrier Jr. Brock will be in charge of special teams, Miller the offensive line and the son of the Ol’ Ball Coach outside wide receivers.
Miller comes to Pullman after one season at Nevada, while Brock spent the past two seasons at Bowling Green. Prior to his one season at Western Kentucky in 2017, and one season as an off-field staffer at Oklahoma before that, Spurrier Jr. had been an assistant on his father’s South Carolina staff for 11 seasons. During his time with the Gamecocks, he served at various points as wide receivers coach (2005-15), passing-game coordinator (2009-11) and co-offensive coordinator (2012-15).
“We are excited to have our coaching staff finalized and in Pullman,” said Leach in a statement. “The amount of interest in our program was overwhelming, validating that we continue to be heading in a positive direction. With the most recent hires we were able to secure some great football coaches who are hard-working, great recruiters and share a similar vision for success.”
In addition to the trio of hires, Leach’s 2018 coaching staff will consist of Tracy Claeys (defensive coordinator), Kendrick Shavers (safeties), Darcel McBath (cornerbacks), Eric Mele (running backs), Dave Nichol (inside receivers), Jeff Phelps (defensive line), Ken Wilson (linebackers). Mele had been special teams coordinator the past three seasons for the Cougars before shifting roles this year.
Son of College Football Hall of Famer Tony Boselli transferring from Florida State
A Florida State player with a famous surname has decided to exit Willie Taggart‘s program. Reportedly.
Citing unnamed sources, the Tallahassee Democrat has reported that redshirt freshman offensive lineman Andrew Boselli is no longer a part of the football team. Boselli’s father, former USC All-American and College Football Hall of Famer Tony Boselli, “would say only that his son is still a student at FSU and declined to comment further,” the Florida Times-Union wrote.
A three-star member of FSU’s 2016 recruiting class, Boselli was rated as the No. 31 guard in the country and the No. 103 player at any position in the state of Florida.
Championship of Life coach joining a six-time national championship coach? Yes, please.
Citing unnamed sources, al.com is reporting that Nick Saban has been in contact with Butch Jones about a job on his Alabama football staff. In fact, the interest has gotten as far down the road as Jones making a trip to Tuscaloosa and meeting face-to-face with Saban.
With Saban’s on-field staff being completed last week, Jones would be in line for an offensive analyst role with the Crimson Tide.
Jones, of course, was the head coach at rival Tennessee for nearly five seasons before he was summarily dismissed in mid-November of last year. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Cincinnati (2010-12) and Central Michigan (2007-09); his last job that didn’t involve being a head coach or position coach came as a graduate assistant at Rutgers from 1990-92.
The job with the Vols, which ended with, among other things, a 14-24 mark in conference play, was Jones’ first of any kind in the SEC. Per his UT contract, Jones will be paid just over $8 million in the form of a buyout, minus whatever he was to make at future jobs through February of 2021.
WATCH: Former Florida State, Auburn QB (and FAU WR) John Franklin III allegedly runs 4.19 40-yard dash
There are two truths about every player who suits up for three FBS programs in his collegiate career:
1.) There’s a reason it didn’t work out at the first two schools.
2.) There’s a reason why three schools chose to take you on in the first place.
Those reasons typically coincide with each other: A player has an elite physical gift that he can’t seem to harness in the proper way for one reason in another.
John Franklin III is a prime example of such a case. A former 3-star recruit from Plantation, Fla., Franklin signed with Florida State as a member of its 2013 class — which means he officially joined college football before Jameis Winston ever threw a pass — spent a season at East Mississippi Community College (of where he appeared on the hit Netflix documentary series Last Chance U.), transferred to Auburn for one season, and then left for Florida Atlantic, where he attempted to reinvent himself as a wide receiver. That’s a lot of movement for a star-crossed career in which Franklin accounted for just over 2,500 yards from scrimmage. In 13 games in 2017, Franklin caught seven passes for 95 yards and one touchdown.
And yet there’s a reason Franklin the likes of Jimbo Fisher, Gus Malzahn and Lane Kiffin all wanted Franklin on their teams. He has something very few of his peers do: speed.
In a video first posted by the Palm Beach Post, Franklin is shown allegedly running a 4.19 40-yard dash.
Franklin “confirmed” the time to the Post, but the thing about 40 times is that you can’t confirm them yourself. Someone else has to do it for you. The good news here is that Franklin will have that chance. He is set to run at the NFL Combine later this week, where Franklin will attempt to break former Washington wideout John Ross‘s record of 4.22 seconds.
Even if Franklin doesn’t become the first player in Combine history to break the 4.2 barrier, he clearly has elite-level speed, and that is something all coaches are willing to take a chance on.