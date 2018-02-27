Chip Kelly officially completes first UCLA staff

The shaping of Chip Kelly‘s first UCLA coaching staff continued Monday, with the football program announcing the hiring of two more assistants.

First, Justin Frye has been added as the Bruins’ offensive line coach. Frye had spent the past five seasons as the line coach as well as running-game coordinator at Boston College.

Prior to his time at BC, Frye had served as the line coach at Temple for two seasons (2011-12) and was a graduate assistant at Florida from 2009-10.

The second Kelly hiring is Derek Sage, who will coach UCLA’s tight ends. Sage has recent experience in the Pac-12 as he spent the 2017 season as the outside receivers coach at Washington State.

Sage has also spent time on coaching staffs at Toledo (2015-17) and Wyoming (2010-13), the latter of which served as his first on-field job at the FBS level. From 2005-2009, he was the wide receivers coach at New Hampshire; Kelly was the FCS power’s offensive coordinator for two of those seasons (2005-06) before moving on to Oregon.

With these two hires, both of which were previously reported HERE and HERE, Kelly’s first coaching staff at UCLA is complete. Exactly one week from today, the Bruins will kick off their first spring practice under Kelly.