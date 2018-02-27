Jalen Ramsey chastises A&M’s Tim Brewster over tweet touting FSU’s DB pipeline

When it comes to Twitter beefs, there are not many college coaches more seasoned at it than Tim Brewster.

The latest social-media dustup involving the former Florida State and current Texas A&M tight ends coach stems from a tweet Brewster sent out Monday night with a photo that shows the average NFL earnings of the defensive backs who played for first-year A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher at FSU.

One of those pictured is Jalen Ramsey, an All-American in college and an All-Pro cornerback for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since Ramsey played his college football for the Seminoles, however, he didn’t appreciate his image being used as a recruiting pitch for another football program, calling out Brewster for the image in a pair of tweets of his own.

Know I have nothing but respect for you Coach Brew but don’t use me on a poster for a school I didn’t go to & for a coach who didn’t teach me how to be a DB. — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 27, 2018

Brewster’s response?

Nothing but love and respect for you @jalenramsey always!! — Tim Brewster (@TimBrewster) February 27, 2018

On a completely unrelated note, the 2018 college football season kicks off in exactly 179 days (Wyoming at New Mexico State).